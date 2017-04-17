Alexander Radulov channels Peter Forsberg with sick, one-handed goal

The Montreal Canadiens handled the New York Rangers throughout most of Game 3 on Sunday, but the best highlight came late in the third period courtesy of Alexander Radulov.

The Habs’ winger put himself in the goal column with a showcase-worthy dangle that brought back memories of Peter Forsberg. The fantastic effort featured Radulov outmuscling a Rangers defender on a rush to the net and beating Henrik Lundqvist with a sick, one-handed move that lit the lamp.

It’s worth another look:

It’s still early, but we not see a better goal in these playoffs.

The Canadiens came away with a 3-1 statement win on the road, one that gives them a 2-1 series lead. The Rangers are going to need to take advantage of home ice and bring a better effort for Tuesday’s Game 4 if they don’t want to be staring down a first-round exit.