Alexander Ovechkin, Braden Holtby to Represent Capitals at All-Star Festivities

A pair of Capitals will be representing the team in LA during the All-Star festivities.

When the NHL takes a break this weekend for the annual Al-Star Game, the Washington Capitals will be represented by two of its best players. Alexander Ovechkin and Braden Holtby are both set to head to LA this weekend to participate in the festivities.

Everything kicks off Saturday with the All-Star Skills Competition.

The best stars in the NHL will participate in six events. From relays to shootouts, to hard shots, all skills of the best hockey players in the world will be on display. The competition will be between teams from the four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central, and Pacific), with the winning division being able to choose its opponent for the actual game.

Sunday at 3:30 ET is when the actual All-Star Game will be played inside of Staples Center.

The format for the game will be the same three-game tournament as last year. The first two periods will be 20 minutes and feature two of the four divisions playing each other. The two winner will play in the final period for the championship.

Ovechkin and Holtby have helped lead the Caps to the most points in the NHL. Ovechkin has 23 goals and 22 assists, while Holtby has posted 24 wins and a GAA under 2.00.

For Ovechkin, he’ll be making his franchise-best eight appearance in the All-Star Game. Holtby was voted to the team for the second straight season.

Once the break ends, the two stars will return to the Capitals and continue to help make them one of the top teams in the NHL.

