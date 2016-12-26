Watch Travis Kelce catch a screen pass and run 80 yards for a touchdown vs. Broncos
Brett Pollakoff
The Broncos would need their defense to step up in a big way if they were to have any chance to take down the Chiefs in Kansas City, but that hasn’t been the case early on.
The Chiefs got out to a quick 21-7 lead, thanks in part to a screen pass to Travis Kelce that somehow managed to end up going for 80 yards and a touchdown.
