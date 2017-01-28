Watch Tom Brady wish everyone a Happy Chinese New Year then get videobombed

Tom Brady is pretty busy these days getting ready for Super Bowl LI, but he took a moment on Saturday to wish everyone a very happy Chinese New Year.

And at the end of his slow-but-solid message in Mandarin, Brady gets a surprise visitor who adds an adorable touch to the video.

Happy Chinese New Year! It's the year of the Fire Rooster! Supposed to be a good time for a Leo Snake born in 1977. I'm all for that Posted by Tom Brady on Saturday, January 28, 2017

It’s a way better effort than Brady’s attempt to call one of his own highlights in German with teammate Sebastian Vollmer — although Brady does say, “Touchdown!” surprisingly well in Deutsch.

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

