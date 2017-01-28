Tom Brady owns the Super Bowl

The New England Patriots QB has four rings and three Super Bowl MVPs in six career trips to the Big Game. But he's been beaten before, and the Pats' defense will be put to the test by the Atlanta Falcons, who have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.

But the 39-year-old Brady, perhaps playing with extra motivation, has had a special season. And while he hasn't always been at his best in AFC Championship games, he demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, throwing for a playoff career-high 384 yards to go with 3 TDs.

Does Brady have one more magical performance in him to set the record for most Super Bowl titles by a QB? Here are five stats that show why you don't want to bet against him on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports GO).

(Stats from The Associated Press except where noted)

AP