5 Tom Brady stats that show why you’d better not bet against him
Tom Brady owns the Super Bowl
The New England Patriots QB has four rings and three Super Bowl MVPs in six career trips to the Big Game. But he's been beaten before, and the Pats' defense will be put to the test by the Atlanta Falcons, who have the No. 1 offense in the NFL.
But the 39-year-old Brady, perhaps playing with extra motivation, has had a special season. And while he hasn't always been at his best in AFC Championship games, he demolished the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend, throwing for a playoff career-high 384 yards to go with 3 TDs.
Does Brady have one more magical performance in him to set the record for most Super Bowl titles by a QB? Here are five stats that show why you don't want to bet against him on Sunday, Feb. 5 (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX Sports GO).
(Stats from The Associated Press except where noted)AP
Call him Captain Comeback
Brady has 49 career game-winning drives and 38 fourth-quarter comebacks, according to Pro Football Reference, the best of all active quarterbacks. (The Falcons' Matt Ryan has 33 and 25.)
Brady has led game-winning, fourth-quarter drives in each of his Super Bowl victories, rallying from 10 down against Seattle and one down against Carolina, and leading tiebreaking drives against Philadelphia and St. Louis.Getty Images
Converting on third down
Brady has been the best in the NFL this season/postseason, converting 51.8 percent of his third downs with a passer rating of 132.8. But Ryan is right behind him, converting 49.7 percent with a 120.6 rating, and in his past six games he's even better: 59.3 percent and a 141 rating.James Lang USA TODAY Sports
All we do is win, win win
Brady and the Patriots haven't trailed in a game since Nov. 27 — a streak of 421 minutes, 56 seconds. After falling behind the Jets by 10 on the road (their biggest deficit of the season with Brady behind center) the Pats rallied and Brady threw a game-winning TD to Malcolm Mitchell. They have been rolling ever since.
The Pats have won 57 of their past 58 when leading after three quarters; their only loss was last year against the Brock Osweiler-led Broncos.James Lang USA TODAY Sports
Good against the blitz
Brady wasn't just good this season: He was the best, leading the NFL with a 122.3 passer rating against the blitz, according to STATS. Ryan was right behind him at 118.5. In Super Bowls, Brady has completed 66.2 percent of his attempts against the blitz.Geoff Burke USA TODAY Sports
He's sneaky good
Brady is one of the best at the quarterback sneak, and not by just a little: He's converted 98 of 108 (90.7 percent) on third- or fourth-and-1 in his career, — way above the league average of 69.8 percent in that span. He was nearly perfect from 2004 to 2012, converting 66 of 67.Greg M. Cooper