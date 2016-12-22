NFL Quarterback Power Rankings 2016: Tom Brady Leading the Pack

NFL Quarterback Power Rankings for Week 16 of the 2016 season

All season long I have cracked jokes about the Cleveland Browns and their messy quarterback situation(s). However, I have been asked to no longer make fun of the Browns by some of their fans. But, just like good quarterback play in Cleveland this season, it will never happen. Luckily for the Browns and their starter this week (the same one as last week, finally), they did not have a running back rush for more yards than they passed for, although they did still stink and lose again.

As we head into Week 16, the Browns are two games away from going 0-16. The incredible feat would obviously guarantee them the No. 1 overall pick, which is why I think they will win this week and the next one. That would be the most Cleveland thing ever, stinking all year and showing you’re the worse team in football, but then winning games at the end of the year to move you out of picking first.

Regardless of how crappy the Browns are, there are other good teams and quarterbacks in the NFL. In Week 15, 32 starting quarterbacks were on display. Since there were no ties, 16 quarterbacks won and 16 quarterbacks lost.

The 32 starters combined for 7,403 yards, throwing for 100 more yards than last week, but their 35 touchdown passes had them three behind Week 14. On a brighter note, they did only combine for 24 interceptions, which was 14 less than the following week and they also were only sacks 67 times, nine less than Week 15.

For the first time in a long time, the MVP race is wide-open. The award usually goes to the quarterback, but each top quarterback this season hasn’t pulled away and cemented themselves as the clearcut MVP. On the flip side, the race for being the worst quarterback isn’t as wide-open, even if there are more than a couple of potential candidates. With that in mind, let’s find out where each starters sits in the NFL Quarterback Power Rankings heading into Week 16.

32 Brock Osweiler QB, Houston Texans

Previous Rank: 28 (-4)

Week 15 Statistics: 6-11 (54.5%), 48 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 21-20 (W)

Season Statistics: 280-470 (59.6%), 2,704 yards, 14 TDs, 16 INTs

Season Record: 8-6

One of the worst statistics to go off of in the NFL is quarterback wins because the stat is flawed. Look no further than the Houston Texans in Week 15. Their starter, $72 million man Brock Osweiler, continued his trend of poor play and the Texans benched him. They went on to win the game, but Osweiler got the win even though it was Tom Savage playing in the game. It is definitely a problem, but not as big of a problem than the Texans have by benching Osweiler in the same season they paid him all of that money. Savage will start in Week 16. So it’s has fun Osweiler. We send you out as the No. 32 ranked quarterback, but that shouldn’t matter much to you because you’re set financially after robbing the Texans.

31 Blake Bortles QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Previous Rank: 30 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 12-28 (42.9%), 92 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 20-21 (L)

Season Statistics: 317-548 (57.8%), 3,279 yards 21 TDs, 16 INTs

Season Record: 2-12

If there is one person Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles should thank, it would be Osweiler because he kept him from sitting at No. 32. Ironically, Osweiler was benched while taking on Bortles, but Bortles was the worst quarterback on the field. He ended the day with 92 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. There is no way Bortles will be the starter next season, unless the Jaguars want to start being looked at like the Browns.

30 Colin Kaepernick QB, San Francisco 49ers

Previous Rank: 32 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 20-33 (60.6%), 183 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 13-41 (L)

Season Statistics: 151-272 (55.5%), 1,760 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs

Season Record: 0-9

Keeping on the theme of being thankful, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was taking a knee to thank Osweiler and Bortles while the national anthem was playing. It was certainly thoughtful, but Kaepernick still showed he just isn’t a very good starting quarterback right after. He ended the day with 183 yards and did throw for two scores. However, his team lost 13-41, so two scores obviously wasn’t enough.

29 Robert Griffin III QB, Cleveland Browns

Previous Rank: 31 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 17-28 (60.7%), 196 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 13-33 (L)

Season Statistics: 41-82 (50%), 490 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Season Record: 0-3

The Cleveland Browns went to battle with Robert Griffin III for the third time this season as their starter and for the third time this season RGIII did not lead them to a victory. He also showed once again that his days as a starter are numbered. Griffin ended the day with 196 yards and no touchdowns, but he did run for one in their 13-33 loss on Sunday. RGIII still hasn’t thrown a touchdown this season and has looked like a player that could be out of the league before we know it.

28 Bryce Petty QB, New York Jets

Previous Rank: 29 (+1)

Week 15 Statistics: 20-36 (55.6%), 235 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 13-34 (L)

Season Statistics: 75-130 (57.7%), 809 yards, 3 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 1-2

The New York Jets got crushed on Saturday Night against the Miami Dolphins and their quarterback Bryce Petty felt most of the pain from it. He played a bad game, but his offensive line did not help at all. On one play, two edge defenders were untouched and they came together to sandwich Petty. He left the game with an injury and is questionable for his Saturday game against the Patriots. Even if he does play, Petty hasn’t shown anything that says the Jets have a shot to win.

27 Jared Goff QB, Los Angeles Rams

Previous Rank: 26 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 13-25 (52%), 135 yards, 0 TDs, INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 3-24 (L)

Season Statistics: 88-161 (54.7%), 879 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs

Season Record: 0-5

It has been an ugly start to his young career, but Jared Goff’s Thursday Night Football performance was the ugliest to date. The Los Angeles Rams traded up to the No. 1 overall pick with Goff on their minds, but that hasn’t looked so smart just after five starts. He is a rookie, so he obviously needs to grow, but this game left a bad taste in everyones mouths. He missed a wide open wide receiver for a touchdown and then left with a concussion. Regardless of how bad he has played, do not give up on Goff just yet.

26 Trevor Siemian QB, Denver Broncos

Previous Rank: 27 (+1)

Week 15 Statistics: 25-40 (62.5%), 282 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 3-16 (L)

Season Statistics: 255-416 (61.3%), 3,012 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs

Season Record: 7-5

Remember when the Denver Broncos were crushing people and many felt like they had a chance to make it back to the Super Bowl with their new starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian? I do, but I was the person telling everyone that Siemian isn’t good enough to lead them there and after his fifth loss this season. I was right. Denver has a dominant defense, but their offense doesn’t do enough for them to win. That all gets pinned on the quarterback and Siemian hasn’t shown that he’s a legitimate starter in the league, in my opinion.

25 Sam Bradford QB, Minnesota Vikings

Previous Rank: 24 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 32-42 (76.2%), 291 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 6-34 (L)

Season Statistics: 336-469 (71.6%), 3,245 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs

Season Record: 6-7

The struggles for the Minnesota Vikings continued in Week 15 as they lost another game and their decision to trade a first round pick for Sam Bradford looks even more ridiculous. Bradford has played solid football at times, but he doesn’t bring enough to the table for the Vikings. In the loss, Bradford threw for 291 yards and no scores, but he did thrown an interception. He is now 6-7 on the year and is in danger of keeping his streak of not winning eight games in a season since he was drafted.

24 Matt Barkley QB, Chicago Bears

Previous Rank: 25 (+1)

Week 15 Statistics: 30-43 (69.8%), 362 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 27-30 (L)

Season Statistics: 95-162 (58.6%), 1,163 yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 1-3

Obviously, if you look past the turnovers this season, Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley has played well. The only problem is that the turnovers are part of the game and definitely a part of his. Barkley threw three interceptions on Sunday and since his team only lost by three points, those interceptions obviously hurt badly. Barkley is doing his best to make the Bears consider him being their longterm starter, but I do not see that happening at this point.

23 Carson Palmer QB, Arizona Cardinals

Previous Rank: 23 (NC)

Week 15 Statistics: 28-40 (70%), 318 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 41-48 (L)

Season Statistics: 328-533 (61.5%), 3,694 yards, 22 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 4-8-1

If you look at the box score, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer looked like he played a good game. He threw for 318 yards and two scores while completing 70 percent of his passes. The only problem is that the game ended with his team losing, 48-41, meaning there wasn’t much defense. His numbers aren’t as impressive when you see the opposing quarterback threw for 389 yards and three scores. Palmer needed to do more for his team to win and he did not deliver.

22 Alex Smith QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Previous Rank: 21 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 15-28 (53.6%), 163 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 17-19 (L)

Season Statistics: 282-425 (66.4%), 2,994 yards, 12 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 9-4

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is on, he is a solid quarterback. When he is off, though, Smith is pretty awful to watch. On Sunday, he was pretty awful to watch. He ended the day with only 163 yards and no scores. He also threw an interception, just his sixth this season, but he did not help his team at all. The Chiefs lost a big game, 19-17, and you can put the blame right on their quarterback because he didn’t lead his team to the victory they needed.

21 Cam Newton QB, Carolina Panthers

Previous Rank: 22 (+1)

Week 15 Statistics: 21-37 (56.8%), 300 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 26-15 (W)

Season Statistics: 234-435 (53.8%), 3,074 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 6-6

I called Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton out last week and he obviously read that, because he played far better in Week 15. I say played better and not played great, because there is still much to be desired about his game this season. He has missed easy throws all year and he just doesn’t look like the same guy that won the 2015 NFL MVP. Newton will need to get healthy this offseason and come storming back in 2017, because his 2016 season has been one to forget.

20 Tyrod Taylor QB, Buffalo Bills

Previous Rank: 20 (NC)

Week 15 Statistics: 17-24 (70.8%), 174 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 33-13 (W)

Season Statistics: 243-397 (61.2%), 2,694 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 7-7

The Buffalo Bills rolled on Sunday 33-13 against the Cleveland Browns, but you can’t say their quarterback Tyrod Taylor was the reason for their easy victory. In the game, Taylor threw for 174 yards and no scores, but threw an interception. He highlighted his average ability and that the Bills could thrive with a better quarterback.

19 Andy Dalton QB, Cincinnati Bengals

Previous Rank: 16 (-3)

Week 15 Statistics: 16-27 (59.3%), 157 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 20-24 (L)

Season Statistics: 318-494 (64.4%), 3,712 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 5-8-1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been climbing up the power rankings and making me eat my words the last two weeks. But, this week, he proved me right by playing terrible. Dalton’s team lost by four and his 159 yards and an interception highlight his contribution to the loss. Dalton’s inconsistent play has been a big problem for the Bengals and they will have an entire offseason to evaluate if he will be their guy going forward.

18 Matt Moore QB, Miami Dolphins

Previous Rank: NR

Week 15 Statistics: 12-18 (66.7%), 236 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 34-13 (W)

Season Statistics: 15-23 (65.2%), 283 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Season Record: 1-0

With Ryan Tannehill down with a knee injury the Miami Dolphins turned to veteran signal-caller Matt Moore. He hadn’t started a game since 2011, but Moore showed no rust as he threw for 236 yards and four scores. The Dolphins rolled on Saturday and Moore showed something I have been saying all year; Tannehill isn’t that good and the Dolphins should move on. Moore isn’t an elite talent by any means, but he showed what this team can do if they have a quarterback who can make throws.

17 Philip Rivers QB, San Diego Chargers

Previous Rank: 15 (-2)

Week 15 Statistics: 17-30 (56.7%), 206 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 16-19 (L)

Season Statistics: 304-494 (61.5%), 3,795 yards, 29 TDs, 18 INTs

Season Record: 5-9

I have defended Philip Rivers all year and it gets harder each week. On one side, it isn’t fair that he doesn’t have any weapons and his entire team seems to be out for the year. But on the other, Rivers has played poorly at times and lost games for his team. The Chargers are 5-9 and their loss on Sunday, a frustrating defeat. They could have won and Rivers needs to be an elite quarterback like he was early in the year.

16 Russell Wilson QB, Seattle Seahawks

Previous Rank: 18 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 19-26 (73.1%), 229 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 24-3 (W)

Season Statistics: 305-469 (65%), 3,611 yards, 16 TDs, 11 INTs

Season Record: 9-4-1

The Seattle Seahawks had a tune-up game in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams. Their quarterback Russell Wilson dominated the Rams secondary completing 73.1 percent of his passes for 229 yards and three scores. He did throw a bad interception, but Wilson showed that the Seahawks can be a dangerous team if he doesn’t throw five interceptions.

15 Eli Manning QB, New York Giants

Previous Rank: 17 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 20-28 (71.4%), 201 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 17-6 (W)

Season Statistics: 322-508 (63.4%), 3,491 yards, 25 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 10-4

This is the game that Eli Manning needed and the game that will thrust him back into his elite ability. Manning has been the weak link all year for the New York Giants, but if he can turn it on I have said this team can win the Super Bowl. Manning threw for 201 yards, which has become a norm for him this year, but he threw for two scores and led his team to a big victory. He has a great matchup against he Eagles in Week 16 to build off of this performance.

14 Carson Wentz QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Previous Rank: 13 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 22-42 (52.4%), 170 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 26-27 (L)

Season Statistics: 339-540 (62.8%), 3,385 yards, 13 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 5-9

After playing the best game of his career in Week 14, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz followed that up with the worst one. He looked terrible at times and was missing throws he needed to make. Oddly enough, even after playing his worst game, he drove down the field twice in the fourth quarter to kick a field goal and then score a touchdown that put them an extra point away from going to overtime. The Eagles went for two, failed, but it was still an impressive finish after a terrible start for the rookie out of North Dakota State.

13 Joe Flacco QB, Baltimore Ravens

Previous Rank: 12 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 16-30 (53.3%), 206 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 27-26 (W)

Season Statistics: 374-579 (64.6%), 3,788 yards, 19 TDs, 13 INTs

Season Record: 8-6

Joe Flacco and the Baltimore Ravens pulled out a close game in Week 15, winning by one. That one-point victory could be the determining factor for the Ravens making or missing the playoffs. Flacco played a solid game, but he almost blew the Ravens season when he threw a bonehead interception late in the game. Flacco has been playing good football outside of that pick and he needs to keep it up if the Ravens are going to keep playing football after Week 17.

12 Dak Prescott QB, Dallas Cowboys

Previous Rank: 14 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 32-36 (88.9%), 279 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 26-20 (W)

Season Statistics: 292-431 (67.7%), 3,418 yards, 20 TDs 4 INTs

Season Record: 12-2

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had his ups and downs this season, but Week 15 was definitely a defining moment for his ups. The rookie sliced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary, completing a ridiculous 88.9 percent of his passes for 279 yards. He did not throw for a score, but he did run for one. He needs to manage the game effectively like he did against the Buccaneers if the Cowboys have any shot of winning the Super Bowl. And if he plays like he did this week, I will get on board saying they have a chance.

11 Jameis Winston QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Previous Rank: 10 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 17-35 (48.6%), 247 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 20-26 (L)

Season Statistics: 302-497 (60.8%), 3,611 yards, 25 TDs, 15 INTs

Season Record: 8-6

On the opposite side of the field of Prescott, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston played a terrible game. If he played an okay game, his team would have won the game, but his terrible play handed the Bucs their first loss since Week 9. Winston threw three interceptions and also lost a fumble. Four turnovers against the No. 1 team in the NFC, but your team loses by six means you get all the blame and Winston gets all the blame.

10 Marcus Mariota QB, Tennessee Titans

Previous Rank: 9 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 19-33 (57.6%), 241 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 19-17 (W)

Season Statistics: 268-431 (62.2%), 3,327 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs

Season Record: 8-6

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has had a great year, but his last two weeks of football have been bad. After only throwing for 88 yards in a full game last week, Mariota followed that up with 241 yards and an interception. His team won the game, but Mariota did not help much at all. He needs to get back on track this week or he could fall out of the top 10 in the next power rankings.

9 Andrew Luck QB, Indianapolis Colts

Previous Rank: 11 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 21-28 (75%), 250 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 34-6 (W)

Season Statistics: 303-476 (63.7%), 3,631 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs

Season Record: 7-6

Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts snapped a four-game winning streak last week, but they got back on track in Week 15 with a dominant 34-6 victory. Luck played a great game when he threw for 250 yards and two scores. If the Colts have any shot of making the playoffs, they can’t lose the rest of the year. So Luck needs to stay on like he as in Week 15.

8 Ben Roethlisberger QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Previous Rank: 7 (-1)

Week 15 Statistics: 21-36 (58.3%), 286 yards, 1 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 24-20 (W)

Season Statistics: 304-476 (63.9%), 3,540 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs

Season Record: 9-4

The Pittsburgh Steelers are winning games when they need them most. That comes from experience, especially when you have Ben Roethlisberger as your starting quarterback. He has been in these types of situations before and he knows he needs to play well. However, he did not great in Week 15. He need with 286 yards and a touchdown, but Big Ben left some plays on the field and only completed 58.3 percent of his passes. He needs to play an elite game in Week 16 to cement the Steelers as real contenders in the AFC.

7 Kirk Cousins QB, Washington Redskins

Previous Rank: 5 (-2)

Week 15 Statistics: 32-47 (68.1%), 315 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 15-26 (L)

Season Statistics: 366-542 (67.5%), 4,360 yards, 23 TDs, 10 INTs

Season Record: 7-6-1

Oh how the might have fallen. Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was sitting at No. 1 in the power ranking a few weeks ago, but he now finds himself dropping out of the top five. He has lost three of his last four games and this week he didn’t play was well as needed to. Cousins ended the day with 315 yards and an interception, failing to throw for a score for the first time since Week 1. Captian Kirk needs to be in command next week if he wants to ensure he doesn’t fall out of the top 10.

6 Matt Ryan QB, Atlanta Falcons

Previous Rank: 6 (NC)

Week 15 Statistics: 17-23 (73.9%), 286 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 41-13 (W)

Season Statistics: 319-465 (68.6%), 4,336 yards, 32 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 9-5

Matt Ryan has been in the MVP conversation all season, but the last few weeks have made him an afterthought. In Week 15, he tried his best to get his name back in the conversation by throwing for 286 yards and two scores. Ryan has now throw 32 touchdowns this season and thrown for 4,336 yards. If he finishes strong and the Atlanta Flacons win out, don’t rule out the chance of him winning MVP.

5 Drew Brees QB, New Orleans Saints

Previous Rank: 8 (+3)

Week 15 Statistics: 37-48 (77.1%), 389 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 48-41 (W)

Season Statistics: 419-589 (71.1%), 4,559 yards, 34 TDs, 14 INTs

Season Record: 6-8

In Week 13 and Week 14, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees played two very uncharacteristic games. He ended both days with zero touchdown passes and three interceptions. With his zero touchdowns and six interceptions in two weeks, the Saints dropped two games. It was clearly his fault on why they lost, but it was odd to see him play so poorly since he has played so great this season.

In Week 15, Brees was back to his old elite ways. He ended the day with 389 yards and four scores, leading his team to a much needed victory. New Orleans wont be in the playoffs this year, but Brees’ 2016 season is just another aspect of his impressive resume that will get him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

He currently had 4,559 yards passing and 34 touchdowns, so Brees is on pace to throw for 5,210 yards and 39 touchdown passes. If he can hit those numbers, Brees will once agin show he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and just needs a better team around him. The Saints need to get him help in 2017 because, sooner or later, he is going to fall off with his play. Or will he?

4 Matthew Stafford QB, Detroit Lions

Previous Rank: 2 (-2)

Week 15 Statistics: 24-39 (61.5%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 6-17 (L)

Season Statistics: 336-507 (66.3%), 3,720 yards, 22 TDs, 8 INTs

Season Record: 9-5

They say all good things come to an end and the Detroit Lions’ five-game win streak has officially concluded. It was a great run for the Lions and their quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been lights out this year, but the New York Giants got after him in Week 15.

I have talked about Stafford being a potential MVP candidate, but I think he sailed that ship barring any miraculous games the last two weeks. Just to have his name in the discussion shows that he has been playing solid football this season. His numbers are solid, but oddly enough they aren’t as prolific as they’ve been in the past. Yet, this is the year many mention him for MVP.

He threw for 273 yards and an interception in Week 15, which obviously played a huge role in the Lions loss. They still stand at 9-5 and are a win in Week 16 away from clinching the division. Stafford needs to get back on track and play at the MVP-caliber level he’s played at this season if his team is going to win, but I think he can do it.

3 Derek Carr QB, Oakland Raiders

Previous Rank: 3 (NC)

Week 15 Statistics: 19-30 (63.3%), 213 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 15 Final Score: 19-16 (W)

Season Statistics: 336-529 (63.5%), 3,705 yards, 25 TDs, 6 INTs

Season Record: 11-3

For the second-straight week, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has hurt his chances at the MVP award. Although, this week he helped his teams chances for a Super Bowl run by leading his team to a playoff clinching victory. Carr may not have played at the elite level we are accustomed to, but he played well enough to ensure that his team got the win.

He ended the day with 213 yards and one touchdowns, but his sixth interception of the year was a blemish he wants to forget. Carr is the conductor of the Raiders and he needs to keep the fire burning because the morale is great in Oakland. This is a team that has the pieces to win the Super Bowl, but it all starts with Carr.

Games like Week 15 wont get the job done when it is needed most, so Carr needs to make sure he can put together a dominant performance in the playoffs for the Raiders. Even if they do not win the Super Bowl this season, it has been fun to watch Carr lead this team to relevancy for the first time in a long time.

2 Aaron Rodgers QB, Green Bay Packers

Previous Rank: 4 (+2)

Week 15 Statistics: 19-31 (61.3%), 252 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 30-27 (W)

Season Statistics: 346-533 (64.9%), 3,781 yards, 32 TDs, 7 INTs

Season Record: 8-6

Not to toot my own horn, but I have been saying for weeks that the Green Bay Packers will win out and make the playoffs, all the while the quarterback Aaron Rodgers wins MVP. It would be Rodgers’ third NFL MVP award, but this one would be the hardest he has earned.

Rodgers has overcome his team’s inability to run the football early in the year by putting the team on his back and putting them in a position to make the playoffs. They control their own destiny and just need to win out in order to win the division. It all starts with Week 16 against the NFC North leading Detroit Lions.

He may be banged up and have injuries we aren’t aware of, but Rodgers needs to bring his A-game. A loss would derail the Packers season and put out any fire that is burning for Rodgers to win MVP. I think that Stafford will play a great game, but you will see Rodgers elevate his game even more to lead his team to victory. His deep ball at the end of the Week 15 game was amazing and his ability to win games like that will go a long way. I am sticking to this prediction: The Packers win out and Aaron Rodgers steal the MVP away from our No. 1 ranked quarterback in the process.

1 Tom Brady QB, New England Patriots

Previous Rank: 1 (NC)

Week 15 Statistics: 16-32 (50%), 188 yards, 0 TDs, INTs

Week 15 Final Score: 16-3 (W)

Season Statistics: 249-372 (66.9%), 3,064 yards, 22 TDs, 2 INTs

Season Record: 9-1

If my prediction for Rodgers is wrong, then New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will walk away with the MVP—in my opinion. Brady was suspended the first four games of the season, but has been able to throw for the same amount of touchdowns as Stafford (22) and only three fewer than Carr, and both of those quarterbacks are in the MVP race. He has also only thrown two interceptions this season while leading his team to a 9-1 record.

Brady is the greatest quarterback of all-time and a third MVP added to his list of accomplishments would be pretty sweet, especially after the Deflategate suspension. His game on Sunday wasn’t a great one, but he got the job done against a great defense. Brady only threw for 188 yards and no scores, but he did not turn the ball over and did everything he needed for his Patriots team to beat the Broncos, in Denver.

He has two very beatable defenses left on his schedule, so Brady could put up even bigger numbers to cement his MVP run. In only 10 games this season he has thrown for 3,064 yards and those 22 scores, putting him on pace for 4,902 yards and 35 touchdowns if he were playing a 16-game season. The GOAT is playing elite, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL with the playoffs looming.

