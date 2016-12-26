NFL power rankings, Week 17: Chiefs rise, Seahawks fall

Finally. The Cleveland Browns had not won a game since Week 14 of the 2015 season. The streak had reached 17 consecutive losses and counting. You had a feeling that the San Diego Chargers were in the wrong place at the wrong time and Hue Jackson’s club seized the moment. The 20-17 victory came despite the fact that quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (7) and rookie Cody Kessler (2) were sacked a combined nine times and Jackson’s club finished the day with only 251 total yards. But 124 of those yards came via the ground as Isaiah Crowell ran for a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s much-maligned defense limited the Chargers to only 34 yards rushing.

Offseason Plans: The most important thing this franchise can do is stick to a plan for more than one offseason. Hue Jackson is the club’s ninth head coach since 1999 and to let him go after only a single season would be yet another step backwards for a club that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. Simply put, it’s not the time to abandon ship again.

Draft talk: As we know, the Browns have a pair of first-round draft choices and it will be interesting to see if they try and trade down once again. You will recall the team selected 14 players in 2016 – tying the record for the most picks in a seven-round draft. It’s a team that could use all the help it can get, which isn’t exactly breaking news.