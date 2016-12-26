NFL power rankings, Week 17: Chiefs rise, Seahawks fall
The Kansas City Chiefs are moving up in our Week 17 NFL power rankings, while the Seattle Seahawks fall after a brutal home loss.
Cleveland Browns
1-14
Last week: W, 20-17, vs. SD
Last rank: 32nd
Offseason Plans: The most important thing this franchise can do is stick to a plan for more than one offseason. Hue Jackson is the club’s ninth head coach since 1999 and to let him go after only a single season would be yet another step backwards for a club that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. Simply put, it’s not the time to abandon ship again.
Draft talk: As we know, the Browns have a pair of first-round draft choices and it will be interesting to see if they try and trade down once again. You will recall the team selected 14 players in 2016 – tying the record for the most picks in a seven-round draft. It’s a team that could use all the help it can get, which isn’t exactly breaking news.
San Francisco 49ers
2-13
Last week: W, 22-21, at LA
Last rank: 31st
Next Week: San Francisco will welcome in the Seahawks in another chapter of the NFC West rivalry. While the competitiveness of this game will not be on par with the playoff games led by Jim Harbaugh, the energy will be both consistent and constant.
Draft Talk: Quarterback is a clear and obvious need for San Francisco, and they may collapse under pressure when they are on the clock. Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and DeShone Kizer are not the best.
Los Angeles Rams
4-11
Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF
Last rank: 29th
Next Week: A disappointing first season in Los Angeles concludes on the road against the Cardinals. With a mediocre run defense, how the Rams stop David Johnson is beyond me. I am sure Patrick Peterson can not wait to pick off the rookie quarterback.
Draft Talk: Los Angeles has placed themselves in a tough position by not having a first-round pick, courtesy of Jared Goff. Luckily (?) their second round pick will be high enough to take a player who fell out of the first round. Going with the best player available (sans quarterback and running back) will be the mindset of whomever is running the Rams come draft day.
Jacksonville Jaguars
3-12
Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN
Last rank: 30th
Offseason Plans: Most importantly, the search will be on for the team’s newest head coach. Marrone was once the sideline leader of the Buffalo Bills but moved on after a short stint. The name Tom Coughlin has surfaced in more than one spot and we’ll see if the current ownership is indeed interested in bring back the franchise’s first-ever sideline leader.
Draft talk: As we know, the Jaguars snared a pair of promising defensive prospects in the 2016 draft in Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack. The former has the look of a future Pro Bowler and the unit as a whole displayed plenty of promise. Some more help on the defensive front would make a lot of sense.
Chicago Bears
4-11
Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH
Last rank: 28th
Next Week: Chicago mercifully ends their season in Minnesota next week. The Bears handed the Vikings a 20-10 loss at Soldier Field a couple of weeks ago, and will look towards Matt Barkley once again, as he looks to make a case for staying in the Windy City beyond this year.
Draft Talk: Currently projected to have a top-five draft pick, Chicago must first look at the quarterback position. If Mitch Trubisky does not declare, the Bears could fair better by continuing to build their defense. Cornerback, pass rusher, and safety will all be areas of focus for the Bears.
New York Jets
4-11
Last week: L, 41-3, at NE
Last rank: 27th
Offseason Plans: There have been whispers that head coach Todd Bowles’ job could be in jeopardy but you also get the sense some people are reaching when it comes to that theory. One things the Jets need to do before they dive into the draft or free agency is to determine whether their 2017 starting quarterback is currently on the roster.
Draft talk: Some would debate taking another quarterback but that seems like a waste of a choice when the team has yet to determine if 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg can play. It’s the secondary that was a major disappointment this year and some cornerback help has to be on the list of April priorities.
Carolina Panthers
6-9
Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL
Last rank: 25th
Next Week: The Panthers finish their season on the road in Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers looking to clinch the final playoff spot. Green Bay and Detroit will be the deciding factor, and the Buccaneers have the strength of schedule tiebreaker over each of them. Carolina will be looking to play spoiler, but will be in a tough position to do so.
Draft Talk: Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson has become the consensus pick among recent mock drafts. With Newton taking repeated hits, and the running game struggling to find consistency, finding an offensive lineman makes long-term sense. A second-round running back or cornerback will also be on the table for Carolina.
San Diego Chargers
5-10
Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE
Last rank: 24th
Offseason Plans: Will San Diego’s 2017 season include head coach Mike McCoy? This is a team that owns a combined 9-22 record the last two seasons and has spent a lot of time finding ways to give away games in the fourth quarter. Saturday’s loss to the winless Browns in Cleveland certainly didn’t help McCoy’s case for a fifth season with the club.
Draft talk: Sometime early in April’s draft the Chargers are going to have to address the quarterback position. Rivers has had his issues with turnovers again this year and does have 13 seasons under his belt. He has started every game for the club since the start of 2006 and the wear and tear is beginning to show. A little more help at wide receiver should also be on the team’s bucket list.
Cincinnati Bengals
5-9-1
Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU
Last rank: 23rd
Offseason Plans: The Bengals are not an organization that usually does a lot of dipping into the free-agent market. This past offseason, they did okay by grabbing wide receiver Brandon LaFell off the scrap heap. Cincinnati has its share of young offensive linemen but it may not hurt the team to bring in a few more veterans here.
Draft talk: The most disappointing aspect of the team this season has been the inability to slow down the run and the pass rush has not been up to snuff in 2016. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins is headed to the Pro Bowl but he’s been one of the unit’s few bright spots.
Philadelphia Eagles
6-9
Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG
Last rank: 26th
Next Week: Philadelphia hosts the NFC East division champion Dallas Cowboys for the final game of the regular season. With the playoffs no longer an option, Eagles players must prove to team executives why they deserve to be a part of the future. It’s all for pride at this stage of the season.
Draft Talk: Howie Roseman made two of the best trades in the league year, one of which was getting the Vikings first round pick for Sam Bradford. If the Vikings lose out and the Eagles win their final game, Philadelphia will have a better draft slot than the pick they sent to Cleveland. Wide receiver and cornerback will be the two most critical areas for the Eagles to address when they host the NFL Draft.
Minnesota Vikings
7-8
Last week: L, 38-25, at GB
Last rank: 21st
Next Week: With the playoffs officially out of the conversation, Minnesota prepares for the Chicago Bears. Matt Barkley threw five interceptions in his last game, possibly providing the Vikings (should they follow the game plan) a chance to make a statement to end the year.
Draft Talk: Minnesota ends their season with more questions than answers, specifically at the quarterback position. What is the future of Teddy Bridgewater following his horrific leg injury, and if he is unable to return can Sam Bradford be a realistic starter for 2017? Without a first-round draft pick, the Vikings are in a muddy situation when the draft heads to Philadelphia.
Indianapolis Colts
7-8
Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK
Last rank: 19th
Offseason Plans: Will both Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson be back for a sixth season with the franchise? After reaching the playoffs and winning 11 regular-season games in the duo’s first three year with the Colts, this club will miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.
Draft talk: This past April, Grigson used eight draft choices to aid the offensive line (4) and the defense (4). Those young blockers have seen their share of playing time and that will eventually pay off. But among other things, this is an Indianapolis team that is in dire need of some young pass-rushing help.
Buffalo Bills
7-8
Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA
Last rank: 18th
Offseason Plans: Will he or won’t he? Is the organization planning on bringing back head coach Rex Ryan for a third season with the club? Watching his defense perform has been painful the last two years and that’s supposed to be the outspoken teacher’s forte. But there’s been no hint of domination on this side of the football to date.
Draft talk: In the past April’s draft, general manager Doug Whaley used his first three selections to bolster that aforementioned defense. We saw defensive end Shaq Lawson once he was healthy but second-round linebacker Reggie Ragland missed the entire season. Still, the Bills could once again lean defense early in April’s upcoming draft.
Arizona Cardinals
6-8-1
Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA
Last rank: 22nd
Next Week: Arizona ends their season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on New Years Day. This will be the first time the Cardinals face the top draft pick Jared Goff, and will certainly design some complex packages on defense. Patrick Peterson should have a field day against the rookie quarterback on Monday night.
Draft Talk: Arizona needs to find Peterson a second-mate to help in pass coverage, while also addressing their depth at pass rusher .Unless a major change is made in the Cardinals payroll next season, the front office will have to decide between keeping either Calais Campbell or Chandler Jones.
New Orleans Saints
7-8
Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB
Last rank: 19th
Next Week: Drew Brees takes the Saints into the Georgia Dome for the last time. Atlanta has clinched the NFC South, and could rest some of their starters against a bad Saints team. Brees will be looking to end the season with a bang, and could put up some ridiculous stats against the Falcons.
Draft Talk: Defense continues to be an issue for New Orleans, despite their recent attempts at an overhaul. With P.J. Williams, Stephone Anthony and Delvin Breaux on injured reserve, the Saints strengths and weaknesses are questionable. Taking the best player available on defense is the best option for New Orleans.
Denver Broncos
8-7
Last week: L, 33-10, at KC
Last rank: 17th
Offseason Plans: Would general manager John Elway entertain the thought of bringing in another quarterback? While Trevor Siemian wasn’t the beat-all, end-all, he wasn’t the biggest issue when it came to this club. And the Broncos did invest a first-round pick in 2016 on Paxton Lynch. It makes for quite the intriguing situation.
Draft talk: We know if Denver is going to address the quarterback position, it doesn’t figure to be in the draft. More importantly, the team needs to shore up the middle of a defensive unit that was excellent but no nearly as superior as was the 2015 version. Help along the front seven is a big-time priority.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8-7
Last week: L, 31-24, at NO
Last rank: 15th
Next Week: The Buccaneers get home field advantage next week when the Panthers travel down south for their final game of the year. Everything needs to fall perfectly for the Buccaneers going forward, and that must start with them handling their own business.
Playoff hopes: Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes are approximately 60,000-1 according to ESPN, and would require a multi-leveled parlay that includes a Redskins/Giants tie. The Buccaneers need the following teams to win, other than themselves: Dallas over Detroit, Indianapolis over Jacksonville, Dallas over Philadelphia, Detroit over Green Bay, Redskins and Giants tie, and Titans over Texans. So, you’re saying there’s a chance?
Houston Texans
9-6
Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN
Last rank: 16th
Next Week: Will Bill O’Brien stick with Savage for another week? If that’s the case, he has to plan on getting him plenty of reps as the team heads into the playoffs. The health of running back Lamar Miller is arguably the team’s biggest concern and it will be interesting if he gets another week of rest. The Texans travel to Nashville to face the 7-8 Tennessee Titans, who are out of the playoffs and will not have second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota after he broke his fibula in the 38-17 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. O’Brien’s team will be playing in the first round of the postseason.
Tennessee Titans
8-7
Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX
Last rank: 9th
Offseason Plans: Even if the Titans lose to the Texans on Sunday at Nashville, it has been quite a turnaround for this Tennessee franchise that had entered 2016 with five combined wins in two seasons. The team needs to continue to add talent and develop their young players and keeping the coaching staff intact would be a big plus.
Draft talk: Dick LeBeau has done a fine job with the defense but the team could still use a little more talent in the secondary. And let’s not forget that general manager Jon Robinson and the Titans do have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal in April.
Baltimore Ravens
8-7
Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT
Last rank: 12th
Offseason Plans: One of the most consistent organizations in the NFL has begun to show a few cracks in its foundation. That doesn’t mean Harbaugh won’t be around for a 10th season in Baltimore. But the one problem that team has encountered in recent years is the constant change at offensive coordinator. It would help to have a little stability there.
Draft talk: The Ravens have their share of young and talented players. But they also have some aging veterans that may be on their last legs. General manager Ozzie Newsome is one of the best in the business and will be looking to upgrade every position, as was the case in this past April’s draft.
Washington Redskins
8-6-1
Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI
Last rank: 14th
Next Week: Washington hosts the Giants on New Years Day as they try to join New York as the second wild card team. Because of the critical playoff implications coming out of this game, the league has flexed the game to the late-afternoon game. By kickoff they’ll know the status of Tampa Bay’s game against Carolina, but may need to wait until after Detroit/Green Bay in primetime.
Playoff hopes: Several things must go right for the Redskins to sneak into the playoff race, and be one of three NFC East teams fighting for a Lombardi Trophy. No matter what happens, the Cowboys hold the top seed.The Giants are in as a wild card team, and are destined to play Seattle in the first round. That leaves the Lions/Packers game as the key towards the Redskins playoff hopes. If Washington wins, they need Detroit to win as the NFC North champions. If Green Bay prevails, the Redskins are sent home early.
Miami Dolphins
7-8
Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF
Last rank: 13th
Next Week: The best news came for Miami on Christmas night as the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 win over Denver put the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Gase’s club is a wild-card entry but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to end the regular season on a high note with a win over the visiting Patriots. Look for Moore and the offense to get as much work as possible as the veteran backup still needs the work. And the Dolphins’ defense needs to play a lot better after giving up a whopping 589 total yards to the Bills on Saturday.
Seattle Seahawks
9-5-1
Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ
Last rank: 7th
Next Week: With their sixth playoff appearance in seven years now official, the Seahawks could allow their starters to rest against the two-win 49ers. This game will only carry weight towards the seeding, which will determine home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Pete Carroll will most likely start his regular players, but if this game gets out of hand against a horrendous San Francisco team, the leash will be short.
Playoff hopes: Seattle will most-likely hold the third-seed in the NFC, but could still grab the bye week and home field advantage. For this to happen, the Cowboys need to beat Detroit on Monday Night Football, the Saints must beat the Falcons in the final regular season game at the Georgia Dome, and the Seahawks need to finish off the 49ers.
New York Giants
10-5
Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI
Last rank: 5th
Next Week: Coming out of a mini-bye week, the Giants play a New Years Day game in Washington as both teams look to clinch a trip to the playoffs. With New York having won the first game of the season series, Washington will surely put up an admirable fight.
Playoff hopes: Two of the Giants last three playoff appearances have run through the wild card round. Both of those seasons resulted in a Lombardi Trophy residing in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York needs to bring everything they have against Washington to make sure it is not the final game of their season.
Detroit Lions
9-5
Last week: Mon. night at DAL
Last rank: 8th
Next Week: After their Monday night game the Lions host Green Bay for the 256th and final game of the NFL regular season. With Aaron Rodgers looking healthy following hamstring and calf injuries, the Lions could be in for a tough night. Look to see if Darius Slay returns from injury and lines up against Jordy Nelson.
Playoff hopes: Depending on what happens in Dallas on Monday night, the Lions could potentially land the number two seed/playoff bye week. A number of things need to fall their way, but it’s very possible the Lions are set up to make a serious run in the coming weeks.
Atlanta Falcons
10-5
Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR
Last rank: 10th
Next Week: Atlanta hosts the Saints on New Years Day for the final regular season game in the Georgia Dome. The Falcons put up 45 points on New Orleans in their first meeting on the season, but will they force their hand on offense with the division already claimed?
Playoff hopes: Dan Quinn takes the Falcons to the playoffs in just his second season as Atlantas head coach. With the NFLs best offense on their side, the Falcons can make a serious run in the NFC, and could challenge the Cowboys and Seahawks for the conference title. Still looking for their first championship in the franchises 51 years of existence, this team has a legitimate chance should the dice roll in their favor.
Oakland Raiders
12-3
Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND
Last rank: 3rd
Next Week: The Silver and Black are already headed for the postseason for the first time since 2002. But what exactly will they do when it comes to their quarterback position? McGloin has been a starter in the past. In 2013, he was in the opening lineup for six contests and wound up throwing just as many touchdown passes (8) as interceptions (8). Fortunately for the undrafted free agent, he is surrounded by a lot more offensive talent than was the case three years ago in Oakland. And keep in mind that this is a club that can run the football with the best of them in the league and McGloin will lean on that.
Green Bay Packers
9-6
Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN
Last rank: 11th
Next Week: Green Bay’s final game of the regular season will take place on the road in Detroit in a recently flexed game. The Packers and Lions will now play in primetime for the NFC North division title, with the opportunity for one to possibly land a wild card spot depending on the outcome of New York and Washington.
Playoff hopes: The Lions win out and the Redskins lose to the Giants, the Packers are watching the playoffs from home. Dallas and New York will gain a couple of extra fans out in Wisconsin with the Packers chances of a playoff run fading.
Kansas City Chiefs
11-4
Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN
Last rank: 6th
Next Week: The club heads to the west coast for a rematch with the San Diego Chargers and still has a chance to not only capture the AFC West but lock down a bye-week for the upcoming playoffs. And the club hopes to end the season just like they began it. Back on opening weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bolts owned a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and could not hold it against Reid’s team as Kansas City prevailed in overtime, 33-27. Now the Chiefs need a victory over the Chargers and an Oakland Raiders’ loss at Denver to win a division title for the first time since 2010.
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-5
Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL
Last rank: 4th
Next Week: The Steelers host the 1-14 Cleveland Browns, who finally got their first win of the season last week. It will be extremely interesting to see how Mike Tomlin plays this due to the fact that he would probably like to give his workhorse running back a little rest prior to the postseason. Then again, this is a team with an awful lot of momentum heading into the playoffs and the Steelers’ head coach may not want to overthink the process. If Pittsburgh is clicking on all cylinders, they could be a dangerous club in the hunt for a seventh Lombardi Trophy.
New England Patriots
13-2
Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ
Last rank: 2nd
Next Week: The Patriots hit the road for their final regular-season contest of 2016 to take on the 10-5 Dolphins in South Florida. It is a venue where Belichick’s game has lost three consecutive games and Miami has been hot – winners of three straight games and nine of their last 10 contests. No doubt New England would not want to go into the postseason off a loss. And you can expect the Pats to go all out against Adam Gase’s team since the Oakland Raiders (now minus quarterback Derek Carr) right on their heels in the race for home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.
Dallas Cowboys
12-2
Last week: Mon. night vs. DET
Last rank: 1st
Next Week: Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will get their first taste of Philadelphia when the rookies travel to the City of Brotherly Love. Tough love will be in the air at The Linc, where the Eagles have won five games this season. Dallas has won four-straight games in Philadelphia, although the Eagles carry a similar record in Jerry World.
Playoff hopes: Dallas has clinched the NFC East, and the road to the Super Bowl looks to run through Jerry World. Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are used to playing in high-pressured situations from their collegiate days, but the NFL playoffs are a whole other monster.
More from FanSided
- Chelsea vs. Bournemouth live stream: Watch Premier League online26m ago
- Manchester United vs. Sunderland live stream: Watch Premier League online29m ago
- Swansea vs. West Ham live stream: Watch Premier League online32m ago
- Burnley vs. Middlesbrough live stream: Watch Premier League online35m ago
- Arsenal vs. West Brom live stream: Watch Premier League38m ago
- Aaron Rodgers
- Alex Collins
- Alfred Blue
- Allen Robinson
- Andrew Franks
- Andrew Luck
- Antonio Brown
- Aqib Talib
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Ben Roethlisberger
- Blake Bortles
- Brandon LaFell
- Bryce Petty
- Buffalo Bills
- Calais Campbell
- Cam Newton
- Carlos Hyde
- Carolina Panthers
- Carson Palmer
- Carson Wentz
- Chicago Bears
- Christian Hackenberg
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Clay Matthews
- Cleveland Browns
- Cody Kessler
- Colin Kaepernick
- Connor Barwin
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- Darius Slay
- Delvin Breaux
- DeMarco Murray
- Demarcus Ayers
- Denver Broncos
- Derek Carr
- Derrick Henry
- Detroit Lions
- Devonta Freeman
- Dion Lewis
- Doug Martin
- Drew Brees
- Eli Manning
- Eric Kendricks
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Fletcher Cox
- Geno Atkins
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Isaiah Crowell
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jairus Byrd
- Jalen Ramsey
- Jameis Winston
- Janoris Jenkins
- Jared Goff
- Jason Myers
- Jay Ajayi
- Jonathan Stewart
- Jordan Jenkins
- Jordy Nelson
- Josh Norman
- Kam Chancellor
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Kevin Byard
- Kirk Cousins
- Lamar Miller
- Landon Collins
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Latavius Murray
- Le'Veon Bell
- LeGarrette Blount
- Leodis McKelvin
- Los Angeles Rams
- Malcolm Jenkins
- Marcus Mariota
- Mark Ingram
- Matt Barkley
- Matt Cassel
- Matt McGloin
- Matt Moore
- Matt Ryan
- Matt Slauson
- Matthew Stafford
- Miami Dolphins
- Mike Zimmer
- Minnesota Vikings
- Myles Jack
- Nelson Agholor
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- P.J. Williams
- Patrick Peterson
- Paul Richardson
- Paxton Lynch
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Philip Rivers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Preston Smith
- Quintin Demps
- Randy Bullock
- Reggie Ragland
- Richard Sherman
- Ricky Jean-Francois
- Robert Griffin III
- Rod Streater
- Russell Wilson
- Ryan Fitzpatrick
- Sam Bradford
- San Diego Chargers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Shaq Lawson
- Sheldon Rankins
- Spencer Pulley
- Stephone Anthony
- Steven Hauschka
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tavon Young
- Teddy Bridgewater
- Tennessee Titans
- Terrence Brooks
- Tevin Coleman
- Thomas Rawls
- Todd Gurley
- Tom Brady
- Tom Savage
- Tony Romo
- Travis Kelce
- Trevor Siemian
- Ty Montgomery
- Tyreek Hill
- Tyrod Taylor
- Washington Redskins
- Will Blackmon
-