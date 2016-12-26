NFL power rankings, Week 17: Chiefs rise, Seahawks fall

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving up in our Week 17 NFL power rankings, while the Seattle Seahawks fall after a brutal home loss.

Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) runs the ball during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson (29) runs the ball during warmups before a game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

32

Cleveland Browns

1-14

Last week: W, 20-17, vs. SD
Last rank: 32nd

Finally. The Cleveland Browns had not won a game since Week 14 of the 2015 season. The streak had reached 17 consecutive losses and counting. You had a feeling that the San Diego Chargers were in the wrong place at the wrong time and Hue Jackson’s club seized the moment. The 20-17 victory came despite the fact that quarterbacks Robert Griffin III (7) and rookie Cody Kessler (2) were sacked a combined nine times and Jackson’s club finished the day with only 251 total yards. But 124 of those yards came via the ground as Isaiah Crowell ran for a pair of touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cleveland’s much-maligned defense limited the Chargers to only 34 yards rushing.

Offseason Plans: The most important thing this franchise can do is stick to a plan for more than one offseason. Hue Jackson is the club’s ninth head coach since 1999 and to let him go after only a single season would be yet another step backwards for a club that hasn’t had a winning season since 2007. Simply put, it’s not the time to abandon ship again.

Draft talk: As we know, the Browns have a pair of first-round draft choices and it will be interesting to see if they try and trade down once again. You will recall the team selected 14 players in 2016 – tying the record for the most picks in a seven-round draft. It’s a team that could use all the help it can get, which isn’t exactly breaking news.

Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) celebrates scoring the game-winning two-point conversion with teammate San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Rod Streater (81) in the 49ers 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 24, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) celebrates scoring the game-winning two-point conversion with teammate San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Rod Streater (81) in the 49ers 22-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

31

San Francisco 49ers

2-13

Last week: W, 22-21, at LA
Last rank: 31st

Immediately after the Cleveland Browns won their first game of the season, San Francisco took the field with an opportunity to receive the first overall pick. As only the 49ers could, they fumbled that opportunity away by winning their first game since week one. Colin Kaepernick led two scoring drives within the final five minutes, including a two point conversion with 30 seconds left. Losing Carlos Hyde to a torn MCL sours the win, but from a morale standpoint this was a big game for the 49ers.

Next Week: San Francisco will welcome in the Seahawks in another chapter of the NFC West rivalry. While the competitiveness of this game will not be on par with the playoff games led by Jim Harbaugh, the energy will be both consistent and constant.

Draft Talk: Quarterback is a clear and obvious need for San Francisco, and they may collapse under pressure when they are on the clock. Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, and DeShone Kizer are not the best.

Fantasy Football, Todd Gurley

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs past Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

30

Los Angeles Rams

4-11

Last week: L, 22-21, vs. SF
Last rank: 29th

Another turnover-laden game for Jared Goff left the Rams with a loss at home to the 49ers. San Francisco had previously lost 13 straight games coming into Week 15, and dealt a devastating blow to a franchise and fanbase already feeling Grinch-like this holiday season. Goff has now turned the ball over eight times in just five games, while only throwing four touchdowns. Stan Kroenke will have more questions than compliments for general manager Les Snead, who is most-likely out the door at the end of this year. The Rams are simply just a bad team in a new city.

Next Week: A disappointing first season in Los Angeles concludes on the road against the Cardinals. With a mediocre run defense, how the Rams stop David Johnson is beyond me. I am sure Patrick Peterson can not wait to pick off the rookie quarterback.

Draft Talk: Los Angeles has placed themselves in a tough position by not having a first-round pick, courtesy of Jared Goff. Luckily (?) their second round pick will be high enough to take a player who fell out of the first round. Going with the best player available (sans quarterback and running back) will be the mindset of whomever is running the Rams come draft day.

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the first quarter of an NFL Football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 24, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) throws a touchdown pass over Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson during the first quarter of an NFL Football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

29

Jacksonville Jaguars

3-12

Last week: W, 38-17, vs. TEN
Last rank: 30th

Now being led by interim head coach Doug Marrone, the Jaguars opened up a 19-7 halftime lead as Jacksonville defense kept running back DeMarco Murray and company under wraps in the first 30 minutes. Titans’ quarterback Marcus Mariota would eventually go down with a broken fibula and the Jaguar’s defense took full advantage. Meanwhile, Jason Myers kicked four field goals, including a pair from 50-plus yards. And rookie cornerback Jalen Ramsey capped off the scoring in the game with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown at the expense of quarterback Matt Cassel.

Offseason Plans: Most importantly, the search will be on for the team’s newest head coach. Marrone was once the sideline leader of the Buffalo Bills but moved on after a short stint. The name Tom Coughlin has surfaced in more than one spot and we’ll see if the current ownership is indeed interested in bring back the franchise’s first-ever sideline leader.

Draft talk: As we know, the Jaguars snared a pair of promising defensive prospects in the 2016 draft in Ramsey and linebacker Myles Jack. The former has the look of a future Pro Bowler and the unit as a whole displayed plenty of promise. Some more help on the defensive front would make a lot of sense.

Dec 18, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) with the ball during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Green Bay won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) with the ball during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Green Bay won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

28

Chicago Bears

4-11

Last week: L, 41-21, vs. WSH
Last rank: 28th

Chicago suffered their 12th loss of the season, and have now dropped six of their last seven games. Third-string quarterback Matt Barkley admitted he tried to do too much against the Redskins, evident by his five interceptions. Despite keeping the game manageable at halftime with just a 10-point deficit, just as I always say, turnovers correlate to wins and losses. Additionally, not being able to force a turnover hinders any chance of making a game competitive. John Fox looks to have coached his final game on the home side of Soldier Field with a trip north to Minnesota to end the year.

Next Week: Chicago mercifully ends their season in Minnesota next week. The Bears handed the Vikings a 20-10 loss at Soldier Field a couple of weeks ago, and will look towards Matt Barkley once again, as he looks to make a case for staying in the Windy City beyond this year.

Draft Talk: Currently projected to have a top-five draft pick, Chicago must first look at the quarterback position. If Mitch Trubisky does not declare, the Bears could fair better by continuing to build their defense. Cornerback, pass rusher, and safety will all be areas of focus for the Bears.

Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

27

New York Jets

4-11

Last week: L, 41-3, at NE
Last rank: 27th

As has been the case throughout most of this disappointing year, the Jets once again looked non-competitive. Hence the continuous questions regarding the effort of Todd Bowles’ squad, who have been crushed by the Dolphins (34-13) and Patriots (41-3) in consecutive weeks by a combined 75-16 count. Starting quarterback Bryce Petty would be knocked out of action once again and Ryan Fitzpatrick would get the call. But the duo combined for three interceptions while the Jets as a team turned over the football four times. To say that this team looked lifeless against the rival Patriots would not be a stretch of anyone’s imagination.

Offseason Plans: There have been whispers that head coach Todd Bowles’ job could be in jeopardy but you also get the sense some people are reaching when it comes to that theory. One things the Jets need to do before they dive into the draft or free agency is to determine whether their 2017 starting quarterback is currently on the roster.

Draft talk: Some would debate taking another quarterback but that seems like a waste of a choice when the team has yet to determine if 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg can play. It’s the secondary that was a major disappointment this year and some cornerback help has to be on the list of April priorities.

Dec 19, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) prepares to throw the ball as Washington Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois (99) chases in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 19, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) prepares to throw the ball as Washington Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois (99) chases in the first quarter at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

26

Carolina Panthers

6-9

Last week: L, 33-16, vs. ATL
Last rank: 25th

Carolina continues their weary season with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons, allowing them to clinch the division while eliminating themselves from playoff contention. Cam Newton turned the ball over twice in the 17-point loss, and each of Newton’s interceptions were returned for a large number of yardage. Weaknesses in the Panthers run game continue to be highlighted in each loss, this time with Jonathan Stewart averaging less than five yards a run once again. Defensively the Panthers could not contain the run, with the two-headed monster consisting of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman rushing for over 140 yards.

Next Week: The Panthers finish their season on the road in Tampa Bay, with the Buccaneers looking to clinch the final playoff spot. Green Bay and Detroit will be the deciding factor, and the Buccaneers have the strength of schedule tiebreaker over each of them. Carolina will be looking to play spoiler, but will be in a tough position to do so.

Draft Talk: Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson has become the consensus pick among recent mock drafts. With Newton taking repeated hits, and the running game struggling to find consistency, finding an offensive lineman makes long-term sense. A second-round running back or cornerback will also be on the table for Carolina.

Dec 11, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) leaves the field with center Matt Slauson (68) and guard Spencer Pulley (73) after being sacked for a safety in the fourth quarter. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16 at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) leaves the field with center Matt Slauson (68) and guard Spencer Pulley (73) after being sacked for a safety in the fourth quarter. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 28-16 at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

25

San Diego Chargers

5-10

Last week: L, 20-17, at CLE
Last rank: 24th

You had a feeling that a trip to the Eastern time-zone to face a team that had lost 17 consecutive games may not go well for the Bolts. And for those who felt that this was the week that the Cleveland Browns were going to end the chance of becoming the second team to go 0-16 in a season, they were spot on. Hue Jackson’s offensive line allowed nine sacks but did a good job when it came to blocking for the run as Isaiah Crowell and the Cleveland running attack managed 124 yards on 29 carries while the Browns played turnover-free football.

Offseason Plans: Will San Diego’s 2017 season include head coach Mike McCoy? This is a team that owns a combined 9-22 record the last two seasons and has spent a lot of time finding ways to give away games in the fourth quarter. Saturday’s loss to the winless Browns in Cleveland certainly didn’t help McCoy’s case for a fifth season with the club.

Draft talk: Sometime early in April’s draft the Chargers are going to have to address the quarterback position. Rivers has had his issues with turnovers again this year and does have 13 seasons under his belt. He has started every game for the club since the start of 2006 and the wear and tear is beginning to show. A little more help at wide receiver should also be on the team’s bucket list.

Dec 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Alfred Blue (28) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

24

Cincinnati Bengals

5-9-1

Last week: L, 12-10, at HOU
Last rank: 23rd

Neither the Bengals nor the Texans did much to impress in this Christmas Eve prime time affair at Houston. And it was a missed field goal by kicker Randy Bullock that sent Marvin Lewis’ club to its ninth loss of the season – the most by this club since 2010. It is getting a little repetitive but the Bengals’ run defense abandoned them late in the game despite the fact that they limited the Lamar Miller-less Texans to only 95 yards on the ground. But Houston backup Alfred Blue ran 24 yards for what proved to be the deciding touchdown and Cincinnati lost for the second straight Sunday.

Offseason Plans: The Bengals are not an organization that usually does a lot of dipping into the free-agent market. This past offseason, they did okay by grabbing wide receiver Brandon LaFell off the scrap heap. Cincinnati has its share of young offensive linemen but it may not hurt the team to bring in a few more veterans here.

Draft talk: The most disappointing aspect of the team this season has been the inability to slow down the run and the pass rush has not been up to snuff in 2016. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins is headed to the Pro Bowl but he’s been one of the unit’s few bright spots.

Dec 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Leodis McKelvin (21) reacts to his interception touchdown with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and defensive end Connor Barwin (98) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Leodis McKelvin (21) reacts to his interception touchdown with defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) and defensive end Connor Barwin (98) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

23

Philadelphia Eagles

6-9

Last week: W, 24-19, vs. NYG
Last rank: 26th

Philadelphia played spoiler at home Thursday night in handing the New York Giants their fourth road loss of the season. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 152 yards, and found Nelson Agholor for a 40-yard touchdown in the first half. Despite being evaluated for a concussion, Wentz returned to help seal the Eagles fifth win of the season at home. Malcolm Jenkins was the star of the game for Philadelphia, picking off Eli Manning two times, and returning one for a touchdown in the first quarter. An interception by Terrence Brooks on the Giants final offensive play prevented the Giants from clinching a playoff spot in South Philly.

Next Week: Philadelphia hosts the NFC East division champion Dallas Cowboys for the final game of the regular season. With the playoffs no longer an option, Eagles players must prove to team executives why they deserve to be a part of the future. It’s all for pride at this stage of the season.

Draft Talk: Howie Roseman made two of the best trades in the league year, one of which was getting the Vikings first round pick for Sam Bradford. If the Vikings lose out and the Eagles win their final game, Philadelphia will have a better draft slot than the pick they sent to Cleveland. Wide receiver and cornerback will be the two most critical areas for the Eagles to address when they host the NFL Draft.

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) passes against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

22

Minnesota Vikings

7-8

Last week: L, 38-25, at GB
Last rank: 21st

There’s mutiny aboard the Vikings ship after an almost unprecedented collapse. Minnesota’s defensive backs reportedly ignored Mike Zimmer’s game plan on at-least the first drive of the game against Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers completed all four of his pass attempts for 28 yards, and was forced to punt. On the ensuing Packers drive, Rodgers had another perfect series capped off with a 21-yard touchdown to Jordy Nelson. Minnesota saw Sam Bradford threw three touchdowns, while also fumbling in the loss. Eric Kendricks did come up big on defense, recording 2.5 sacks, 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Next Week: With the playoffs officially out of the conversation, Minnesota prepares for the Chicago Bears. Matt Barkley threw five interceptions in his last game, possibly providing the Vikings (should they follow the game plan) a chance to make a statement to end the year.

Draft Talk: Minnesota ends their season with more questions than answers, specifically at the quarterback position. What is the future of Teddy Bridgewater following his horrific leg injury, and if he is unable to return can Sam Bradford be a realistic starter for 2017? Without a first-round draft pick, the Vikings are in a muddy situation when the draft heads to Philadelphia.

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates on his bench after leaving the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates on his bench after leaving the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Colts won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

21

Indianapolis Colts

7-8

Last week: L, 33-25, at OAK
Last rank: 19th

Another Sunday and another disappointing effort from Chuck Pagano’s club, who will once again miss the playoffs and now needs a win over the Jaguars to avoid the team’s first losing campaign since 2011. Quarterback Andrew Luck threw a pair of late touchdown passes but also threw a pair of interceptions for the second time in three weeks. But it was the team’s inept defense that was a real no-show. The Colts allowed the Raiders to run for 210 yards and Oakland’s offense to roll up 459 total yards as Luck and company found themselves on the short end of a 33-7 third-quarter deficit before making the final score somewhat respectable.

Offseason Plans: Will both Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson be back for a sixth season with the franchise? After reaching the playoffs and winning 11 regular-season games in the duo’s first three year with the Colts, this club will miss the postseason for a second consecutive year.

Draft talk: This past April, Grigson used eight draft choices to aid the offensive line (4) and the defense (4). Those young blockers have seen their share of playing time and that will eventually pay off. But among other things, this is an Indianapolis team that is in dire need of some young pass-rushing help.

Dec 11, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field. Steelers beat the Bills 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Era Field. Steelers beat the Bills 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

20

Buffalo Bills

7-8

Last week: L, 34-31 (OT), vs. MIA
Last rank: 18th

Once again, the disappointing Buffalo defense dropped the ball and was over-run by one of the better ground attacks in the league. And for the second time this season, Rex Ryan’s club scored 31 points at home and lost to a divisional rival. The Bills amassed a whopping 589 total yards in four-plus quarters, including a whopping 272 rushing, but the visiting Dolphins countered by running for 261 yards – 206 by Jay Ajayi. It was the third time this season that Ryan’s defensive unit allowed a player to gain at least a double c-note on the ground and the second time that Miami’s second-year running back achieved the feat.

Offseason Plans: Will he or won’t he? Is the organization planning on bringing back head coach Rex Ryan for a third season with the club? Watching his defense perform has been painful the last two years and that’s supposed to be the outspoken teacher’s forte. But there’s been no hint of domination on this side of the football to date.

Draft talk: In the past April’s draft, general manager Doug Whaley used his first three selections to bolster that aforementioned defense. We saw defensive end Shaq Lawson once he was healthy but second-round linebacker Reggie Ragland missed the entire season. Still, the Bills could once again lean defense early in April’s upcoming draft.

Larry Fitzgerald

Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) looks on prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

19

Arizona Cardinals

6-8-1

Last week: W, 34-31, at SEA
Last rank: 22nd

Arizona pulled off an impressive upset in Seattle despite both teams combining to score 41 points in the fourth quarter. David Johnson continues his meteoric rise, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the Cardinals sixth victory of the year. With one minute remaining, Seattle scored a touchdown with Paul Richardson all alone in the endzone. Kicker Steven Hauschka missed his fourth point-after attempt of the season, giving Arizona the opportunity to drive down the field and kick the game winning field goal with zeros on the clock. It feels as if the Cardinals have lost more than eight games this year, but knowing they never lost to the Seahawks has to feel good heading into next season.

Next Week: Arizona ends their season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams on New Years Day. This will be the first time the Cardinals face the top draft pick Jared Goff, and will certainly design some complex packages on defense. Patrick Peterson should have a field day against the rookie quarterback on Monday night.

Draft Talk: Arizona needs to find Peterson a second-mate to help in pass coverage, while also addressing their depth at pass rusher .Unless a major change is made in the Cardinals payroll next season, the front office will have to decide between keeping either Calais Campbell or Chandler Jones.

Dec 24, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) gestures after an interception in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 24, 2016; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Jairus Byrd (31) gestures after an interception in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

18

New Orleans Saints

7-8

Last week: W, 31-24, vs. TB
Last rank: 19th

New Orleans knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team still with playoff aspirations. Mark Ingram had a monstrous game for New Orleans thanks to two touchdowns, and on defense the free agent bust Jairus Byrd picked off Jameis Winston twice. Rookie Sheldon Rankins also had a strong game, converting one of two sacks on the former Heisman winner. New Orleans won not just the turnover battle, but led in time of possession, and had fewer penalty yards. All three of those factors played a major role in the Saints quest to finish at .500 when they travel to Atlanta for their final game of the season.

Next Week: Drew Brees takes the Saints into the Georgia Dome for the last time. Atlanta has clinched the NFC South, and could rest some of their starters against a bad Saints team. Brees will be looking to end the season with a bang, and could put up some ridiculous stats against the Falcons.

Draft Talk: Defense continues to be an issue for New Orleans, despite their recent attempts at an overhaul. With P.J. Williams, Stephone Anthony and Delvin Breaux on injured reserve, the Saints strengths and weaknesses are questionable. Taking the best player available on defense is the best option for New Orleans.

Dec 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) leaves the field after loosing to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) leaves the field after loosing to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

17

Denver Broncos

8-7

Last week: L, 33-10, at KC
Last rank: 17th

The defending Super Bowl champions won’t be back to make it two straight titles and their 33-10 loss at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas night was indicative of their season-long issues. For numerous reasons, the Broncos struggled to run the ball this this year and were even worse trying to stop it. Against the Chiefs, Denver managed only 63 yards on the ground while Andy Reid’s club racked up 238 rushing yards. And even if you take out wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 95 yards on six carries for argument’s sake, that’s still 143 yards allowed by a team that a year ago was third in the NFL in this department.

Offseason Plans: Would general manager John Elway entertain the thought of bringing in another quarterback? While Trevor Siemian wasn’t the beat-all, end-all, he wasn’t the biggest issue when it came to this club. And the Broncos did invest a first-round pick in 2016 on Paxton Lynch. It makes for quite the intriguing situation.

Draft talk: We know if Denver is going to address the quarterback position, it doesn’t figure to be in the draft. More importantly, the team needs to shore up the middle of a defensive unit that was excellent but no nearly as superior as was the 2015 version. Help along the front seven is a big-time priority.

Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-11. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-11. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8-7

Last week: L, 31-24, at NO
Last rank: 15th

Tampa Bay has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread after falling in back-to-back games by a one-point margin. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Saints, who took mass advantage of Jameis Winston’s two interceptions caught by Jairus Byrd. The former Bills safety had an interception on the opening drive of the second half returned for 24 yards. Mark Ingram scored on the ensuing play, giving the Saints a 13-point lead. Additionally, Doug Martin was a surprising healthy scratch for the Bucs. Per usual, too many turnovers, failure t0 win the time of possession, and penalties were the deciding factor that may keep Tampa Bay out of the playoffs.

Next Week: The Buccaneers get home field advantage next week when the Panthers travel down south for their final game of the year. Everything needs to fall perfectly for the Buccaneers going forward, and that must start with them handling their own business.

Playoff hopes: Tampa Bay’s playoff hopes are approximately 60,000-1 according to ESPN, and would require a multi-leveled parlay that includes a Redskins/Giants tie. The Buccaneers need the following teams to win, other than themselves: Dallas over Detroit, Indianapolis over Jacksonville, Dallas over Philadelphia, Detroit over Green Bay, Redskins and Giants tie, and Titans over Texans. So, you’re saying there’s a chance?

Bengals

Dec 24, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans strong safety Quintin Demps (27) celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

15

Houston Texans

9-6

Last week: W, 12-10, vs. CIN
Last rank: 16th

You don’t win a lot of games in the NFL these days by gaining 250 total yards in four quarters. Luckily for the Texans, their stellar defense held the Cincinnati Bengals under 300 yards on the evening and surrendered only one touchdown in the victory. It was a forgettable first half for third-year quarterback Tom Savage. He would hit on only 2-of-7 passes for 13 yards and was sacked three times as Houston was blanked for the first 30 minutes. The strong-armed signal-caller would crank things up a little more after intermission and appeared to settle in. But there was little to get excited about here.

Next Week: Will Bill O’Brien stick with Savage for another week? If that’s the case, he has to plan on getting him plenty of reps as the team heads into the playoffs. The health of running back Lamar Miller is arguably the team’s biggest concern and it will be interesting if he gets another week of rest. The Texans travel to Nashville to face the 7-8 Tennessee Titans, who are out of the playoffs and will not have second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota after he broke his fibula in the 38-17 loss at Jacksonville on Sunday. O’Brien’s team will be playing in the first round of the postseason.

Dec 18, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs in for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee won 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs in for a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Tennessee won 19-17. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

14

Tennessee Titans

8-7

Last week: L, 38-17, at JAX
Last rank: 9th

After beating the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on consecutive Sundays, perhaps it was only natural for Mike Mularkey’s squad not to be up for a Jacksonville Jaguars’ team riding a nine-game losing streak. Of course, that’s no excuse when you’re fighting for a division title or any other contest. And even before second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota went down with a broken fibula, Mike Mularkey’s club was clearly in trouble. The 38-17 loss to the Jaguars combined with Houston’s 12-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night gave the Texans the AFC South title and eliminated the Titans from playoff contention.

Offseason Plans: Even if the Titans lose to the Texans on Sunday at Nashville, it has been quite a turnaround for this Tennessee franchise that had entered 2016 with five combined wins in two seasons. The team needs to continue to add talent and develop their young players and keeping the coaching staff intact would be a big plus.

Draft talk: Dick LeBeau has done a fine job with the defense but the team could still use a little more talent in the secondary. And let’s not forget that general manager Jon Robinson and the Titans do have a pair of first-round picks at their disposal in April.

Dec 4, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after the catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Ravens defeated Miami Dolphins 38-6. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 4, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs after the catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore Ravens defeated Miami Dolphins 38-6. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

13

Baltimore Ravens

8-7

Last week: L, 31-27, at PIT
Last rank: 12th

Who would have thought that the defensive-minded Ravens would have allowed division rival Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers to overcome a 20-10 deficit courtesy of three fourth-quarter touchdown drives? But that’s exactly what happened to John Harbaugh’s team on Christmas night at Heinz Field as Baltimore defenders both bent and broke in the final 15 minutes. All told, Pittsburgh’s scoring marches covered 75, 90 and 75 yards. And Antonio Brown’s game-winning touchdown came with only nine seconds remaining. Since winning Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, the Ravens have now missed the playoffs in three of the last four seasons.

Offseason Plans: One of the most consistent organizations in the NFL has begun to show a few cracks in its foundation. That doesn’t mean Harbaugh won’t be around for a 10th season in Baltimore. But the one problem that team has encountered in recent years is the constant change at offensive coordinator. It would help to have a little stability there.

Draft talk: The Ravens have their share of young and talented players. But they also have some aging veterans that may be on their last legs. General manager Ozzie Newsome is one of the best in the business and will be looking to upgrade every position, as was the case in this past April’s draft.

Dec 13, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. The Washington Redskins won 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 13, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. The Washington Redskins won 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Redskins

8-6-1

Last week: W, 41-21, at CHI
Last rank: 14th

Washington dominated defensively against the Chicago and Matt Barkley, picking off the former Trojans quarterback five times in their victory. Josh Norman and Breshaud Breeland each had a pair of picks, while Will Blackmon joined the party with one of his own. Former Mississippi State pass rusher Preston Smith put an exclamation point on the game with a sack, giving him 4.5 in his sophomore season. Kirk Cousins had an average game as a passer in the box scores, but as a rusher he exploded with two rushing touchdowns. As a young quarterback looking for a lucrative long-term contract, Cousins is looking to show he can do it all, and hopes to place more pressure on Washington by winning a playoff game.

Next Week: Washington hosts the Giants on New Years Day as they try to join New York as the second wild card team. Because of the critical playoff implications coming out of this game, the league has flexed the game to the late-afternoon game. By kickoff they’ll know the status of Tampa Bay’s game against Carolina, but may need to wait until after Detroit/Green Bay in primetime.

Playoff hopes: Several things must go right for the Redskins to sneak into the playoff race, and be one of three NFC East teams fighting for a Lombardi Trophy. No matter what happens, the Cowboys hold the top seed.The Giants are in as a wild card team, and are destined to play Seattle in the first round. That leaves the Lions/Packers game as the key towards the Redskins playoff hopes. If Washington wins, they need Detroit to win as the NFC North champions. If Green Bay prevails, the Redskins are sent home early.

Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) drops back to pass against New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 17, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) drops back to pass against New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

11

Miami Dolphins

7-8

Last week: W, 34-31 (OT), at BUF
Last rank: 13th

After a completing a sweep of the rival New York Jets last week, the Dolphins attempted to so the same against the Bills in Orchard Park. Miami took a 14-7 advantage after 30 minutes of play. Adam Gase’s club would eventually own a 28-14 third-quarter lead before Buffalo responded with 17 consecutive points. Down by three with 1:20 to play, Matt Moore drove his team in position to tie the game and did so with six seconds to play as Andrew Franks nailed a 55-yards field goal. He would respond in overtime with a 27-yard game winner with a big assist from running back Jay Ajayi, who finished the contest with 206 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

Next Week: The best news came for Miami on Christmas night as the Kansas City Chiefs’ 33-10 win over Denver put the Dolphins in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Gase’s club is a wild-card entry but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to end the regular season on a high note with a win over the visiting Patriots. Look for Moore and the offense to get as much work as possible as the veteran backup still needs the work. And the Dolphins’ defense needs to play a lot better after giving up a whopping 589 total yards to the Bills on Saturday.

Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 27, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

10

Seattle Seahawks

9-5-1

Last week: L, 34-31, vs. AZ
Last rank: 7th

Seattle lost their first game at home game in nearly a year, falling to the Arizona Cardinals after missing the go-ahead extra-point attempt. Carson Palmer was able to walk the Cardinals down the field with one minute remaining to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Seattle has now lost three games by within six points, while also tying with the Cardinals in a bizarre 6-6 game early in the year. Offensively the Seahawks were clicking on all cylinders. Russell Wilson threw four touchdowns to four different receivers, after attempting 45 passes with 350 yards through the sky. The run game was non-existent, as Wilson lead the team with 36 yards. Starter Thomas Rawls had eight carries for eight yards, and rookie Alex Collins didn’t fair much better.

Next Week: With their sixth playoff appearance in seven years now official, the Seahawks could allow their starters to rest against the two-win 49ers. This game will only carry weight towards the seeding, which will determine home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Pete Carroll will most likely start his regular players, but if this game gets out of hand against a horrendous San Francisco team, the leash will be short.

Playoff hopes: Seattle will most-likely hold the third-seed in the NFC, but could still grab the bye week and home field advantage. For this to happen, the Cowboys need to beat Detroit on Monday Night Football, the Saints must beat the Falcons in the final regular season game at the Georgia Dome, and the Seahawks need to finish off the 49ers.

Sep 25, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) and New York Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins (20) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 25, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks with New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) and New York Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins (20) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

9

New York Giants

10-5

Last week: L, 24-19, at PHI
Last rank: 5th

New York was unable to seal a second-half comeback on the road, leaving them to focus on the wild card. Eli Manning had one of his worst games of the season, throwing a career-high 63 times and a season-high three interceptions. Playing without cornerback Janoris Jenkins, the Giants allowed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor, who had been benched this season after dealing with some mental roadblocks. Whether they were fair or not, multiple roughing the passer penalties were handed down against the Giants, and gave the Eagles 50 free yards on their home turf. This team should be highly motivated going into next week.

Next Week: Coming out of a mini-bye week, the Giants play a New Years Day game in Washington as both teams look to clinch a trip to the playoffs. With New York having won the first game of the season series, Washington will surely put up an admirable fight.

Playoff hopes: Two of the Giants last three playoff appearances have run through the wild card round. Both of those seasons resulted in a Lombardi Trophy residing in East Rutherford, New Jersey. New York needs to bring everything they have against Washington to make sure it is not the final game of their season.

Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up prior to the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up prior to the game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

8

Detroit Lions

9-5

Last week: Mon. night at DAL
Last rank: 8th

Detroit has an opportunity to get a leg up on the Packers when they play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. How long the Cowboys play their starters is yet to be seen since they have the number one seed in their back pocket already. Jason Garrett has said he plans to let the starters playout the final two games of the regular season. Kids like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott can not go almost a month without playing before their first NFL playoff game. Should the Lions get a grip on things early, they could be seeing Tony Romo take the field for the first time this season.

Next Week: After their Monday night game the Lions host Green Bay for the 256th and final game of the NFL regular season. With Aaron Rodgers looking healthy following hamstring and calf injuries, the Lions could be in for a tough night. Look to see if Darius Slay returns from injury and lines up against Jordy Nelson.

Playoff hopes: Depending on what happens in Dallas on Monday night, the Lions could potentially land the number two seed/playoff bye week. A number of things need to fall their way, but it’s very possible the Lions are set up to make a serious run in the coming weeks.

Dec 11, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 11, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7

Atlanta Falcons

10-5

Last week: W, 33-16, at CAR
Last rank: 10th

For the first time since 2012, the Atlanta Falcons are going to the playoffs. After years of late collapses and disappointments, Matt Ryan look to carry Atlanta to just their second Super Bowl appearance, and win their first championship. In a dominant win over the Panthers, Matt Ryan threw two touchdowns, while Tevin Coleman ran one in from 55 yards out. Two interceptions, two sacks, and a 51-yard field goal rounded out the day on defense and special teams, as the Panthers dismal reign as NFC champions comes to a close.

Next Week: Atlanta hosts the Saints on New Years Day for the final regular season game in the Georgia Dome. The Falcons put up 45 points on New Orleans in their first meeting on the season, but will they force their hand on offense with the division already claimed?

Playoff hopes: Dan Quinn takes the Falcons to the playoffs in just his second season as Atlantas head coach. With the NFLs best offense on their side, the Falcons can make a serious run in the NFC, and could challenge the Cowboys and Seahawks for the conference title. Still looking for their first championship in the franchises 51 years of existence, this team has a legitimate chance should the dice roll in their favor.

December 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Bills 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

December 4, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Bills 38-24. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

6

Oakland Raiders

12-3

Last week: W, 33-25, vs. IND
Last rank: 3rd

When is a win not really a win? When your talented offensive leader suffers a broken fibula in a 33-25 victory. Third-year quarterback Derek Carr has been an NFL MVP candidate for the majority of the season but is now done for 2016 after going down in the team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. That means more from a ground attack that rolled up 210 yards vs. the Colts and has totaled 135-plus yards rushing in each of its last four contests. Matt McGloin will now be making his first start in the league since 2013. Can Jack Del Rio’s club overcome this major loss?

Next Week: The Silver and Black are already headed for the postseason for the first time since 2002. But what exactly will they do when it comes to their quarterback position? McGloin has been a starter in the past. In 2013, he was in the opening lineup for six contests and wound up throwing just as many touchdown passes (8) as interceptions (8). Fortunately for the undrafted free agent, he is surrounded by a lot more offensive talent than was the case three years ago in Oakland. And keep in mind that this is a club that can run the football with the best of them in the league and McGloin will lean on that.

Dec 18, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) is congratulated for scoring a touchdown by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Green Bay won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) is congratulated for scoring a touchdown by quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Green Bay won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

5

Green Bay Packers

9-6

Last week: W, 38-25, vs. MIN
Last rank: 11th

Green Bay sealed another critical division game with their fifth consecutive win, this one coming against the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns with 347 yards in the air, and a red zone scamper for a touchdown of his own. Jordy Nelson had the biggest day of all the Packers receivers, catching half of Rodgers touchdowns, and nearly half his yards. On defense the Packers rattled Sam Bradford by sacking him four times, landing eight hits, and forcing a fumble. Nick Perry starred with two of the four sacks, and Clay Matthews also landed one of his own.

Next Week: Green Bay’s final game of the regular season will take place on the road in Detroit in a recently flexed game. The Packers and Lions will now play in primetime for the NFC North division title, with the opportunity for one to possibly land a wild card spot depending on the outcome of New York and Washington.

Playoff hopes: The Lions win out and the Redskins lose to the Giants, the Packers are watching the playoffs from home. Dallas and New York will gain a couple of extra fans out in Wisconsin with the Packers chances of a playoff run fading.

Dec 8, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after making a catch against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 8, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after making a catch against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

4

Kansas City Chiefs

11-4

Last week: W, 33-10, vs. DEN
Last rank: 6th

Recap: Before Andy Reid’s club even took the field on Christmas night, they had already wrapped up a playoff berth after the Steelers rallied to beat the Ravens at Heinz Field. Then the Chiefs went out and completed the season sweep of the Broncos, rolling up 238 yards rushing and frustrating Denver’s defense with a series of big plays early in the game. Kansas City racked up 484 yards of total offense on 74 plays and held the football for 38:01 against the defending Super Bowl champions. Reid and company made it 10 straight wins vs. divisional foes and knocked off the Broncos for the third straight time.

Next Week: The club heads to the west coast for a rematch with the San Diego Chargers and still has a chance to not only capture the AFC West but lock down a bye-week for the upcoming playoffs. And the club hopes to end the season just like they began it. Back on opening weekend at Arrowhead Stadium, the Bolts owned a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and could not hold it against Reid’s team as Kansas City prevailed in overtime, 33-27. Now the Chiefs need a victory over the Chargers and an Oakland Raiders’ loss at Denver to win a division title for the first time since 2010.

Dec 25, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers (15) stiff arms Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (36) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 25, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Demarcus Ayers (15) stiff arms Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (36) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

10-5

Last week: W, 31-27, vs. BAL
Last rank: 4th

It was yet another down-to-the-wire affair between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. And down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Le’Veon Bell saved their best for last. The resilient signal-caller led his club to three touchdowns in the final 15 minutes and capped off the 31-27 comeback victory with a scoring toss to Brown, he caught the ball inside the one-yard line and extended it over the goal line with nine seconds to play. Roethlisberger would finish the evening with 279 yards and three touchdowns but was also picked off twice. Bell ran for 122 yards on Baltimore’s highly-ranked defense and scored a pair of touchdowns both via the ground and through the air.

Next Week: The Steelers host the 1-14 Cleveland Browns, who finally got their first win of the season last week. It will be extremely interesting to see how Mike Tomlin plays this due to the fact that he would probably like to give his workhorse running back a little rest prior to the postseason. Then again, this is a team with an awful lot of momentum heading into the playoffs and the Steelers’ head coach may not want to overthink the process. If Pittsburgh is clicking on all cylinders, they could be a dangerous club in the hunt for a seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

2

New England Patriots

13-2

Last week: W, 41-3, vs. NYJ
Last rank: 2nd

Bill Belichick’s club left little room for debate when it came to this contest. Quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes before intermission and New England opened up a 27-0 lead at halftime. When the final gun sounded the Patriots’ offense had gained only 325 yards on 70 plays. However, they owned the clock for 34:43 and were an impressive 11-of-18 on third-down conversion attempts. While Dion Lewis led the team with 52 yards on the ground, it was workhorse LeGarrette Blount that rushed for 50 yards and a pair of touchdown on 20 carries. Belichick’s team forced four Jets’ turnovers in the resounding 38-point victory.

Next Week: The Patriots hit the road for their final regular-season contest of 2016 to take on the 10-5 Dolphins in South Florida. It is a venue where Belichick’s game has lost three consecutive games and Miami has been hot – winners of three straight games and nine of their last 10 contests. No doubt New England would not want to go into the postseason off a loss. And you can expect the Pats to go all out against Adam Gase’s team since the Oakland Raiders (now minus quarterback Derek Carr) right on their heels in the race for home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

Dec 18, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during a timeout from the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) during a timeout from the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1

Dallas Cowboys

12-2

Last week: Mon. night vs. DET
Last rank: 1st

Dallas has had a remarkable season, complete with a phenom rookie running back, quarterback injuries, and the rise of another star rookie in Dak Prescott. When Tony Romo broke his back in the preseason, all you could hear was Stephen A. Smith saying that the Cowboys are “an accident waiting to happen.” With the NFC East already secured, the Cowboys host Detroit, a team looking to secure their own division title, on Monday Night Football. How much the Cowboys will play their starters is yet to be seen, although the coaches insist the starters will play.

Next Week: Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will get their first taste of Philadelphia when the rookies travel to the City of Brotherly Love. Tough love will be in the air at The Linc, where the Eagles have won five games this season. Dallas has won four-straight games in Philadelphia, although the Eagles carry a similar record in Jerry World.

Playoff hopes: Dallas has clinched the NFC East, and the road to the Super Bowl looks to run through Jerry World. Both Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are used to playing in high-pressured situations from their collegiate days, but the NFL playoffs are a whole other monster.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on