NFL Mock Draft: Week 17

The 2016 NFL season is entering the final week, and the Cleveland Browns finally got their first win in Week 16. Here is our 2017 NFL Mock Draft entering Week 17.

The Cleveland Browns finally won a game this past weekend, but they are still slated to draft first in the 2017 NFL Draft. Picks No. 21 through 32 reflect the playoff seeding if the season ended today, beginning with the lowest seeds.

Here is our latest mock draft with the draft order based on record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

The Cleveland Browns finally got off the snide this past weekend, beating the San Diego Chargers to avoid being the second team in NFL history to finish the 16-game season without a win. Cleveland has been the laughingstock of the NFL this season, but head coach Hue Jackson believes that brighter times are ahead. The Browns have a ton of draft picks next April, including the first overall selection with one week left in the regular season.

While some Browns fans may want them to go quarterback with the first overall pick, they should look to bolster their defensive front. Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett is an elite prospect, and is the No. 1 player on plenty of boards across America. Garrett is the kind of defensive presence that can impact games in plenty of different ways, which is exactly what the Browns need on that side of the ball.

As it stands, the Browns will also be selecting tenth overall next April thanks to the trade they made before the 2016 NFL Draft with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson and the Browns brass may want to go with a quarterback in that slot, which would be much less of a risk than drafting one first overall. Cleveland has a golden opportunity to really improve their roster during the 2017 NFL Draft, and it all starts with Garrett at No. 1.

2 Mitch Trubisky QB, UNC

The 2017 NFL Draft class has been labeled as one that does not have a sure-fire franchise quarterback in it. While that may be the case, at least five teams picking in the top-10 need a quarterback, whether that is through the draft, or in the free agent market. The University of North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky has the accuracy and arm strength to play at the next level, and the San Francisco 49ers should definitely take him at No. 2.

San Fran may very well go with Jonathan Allen at No. 2, as some experts believe he is actually the best prospect in this draft. However, the 49ers need a fresh start at quarterback, and for head coach Chip Kelly, this could be his last shot at retaining his job. Kelly likes to have full control of his offense, and he may not mesh well with a veteran in what could be the last year for him in the Bay Area.

Trubisky played only one season as the starter in Chapel Hill, so there is not a ton of tape on him. However, when it comes to the skills needed to play the position at the next level, there is no better prospect in this draft. The 49ers need a lot of help on both sides of the ball, but if Trubisky can become the kind of quarterback that can lead the organization, then they will have the most important position on the field taken care of.

3 Jonathan Allen DL, Alabama

The Chicago Bears were embarrassed at home against the Washington Redskins, as quarterback Matt Barkley came back down to earth. Barkley had played very well under center for the Bears since taking over for Jay Cutler, but his five interceptions were a glaring example of why he is a career backup. While Chicago definitely needs to figure out their quarterback situation, this draft is no place to do that, and they will likely go defense at No. 3.

Jonathan Allen is a freak on the defensive side of the ball, and is actually rated as the best overall prospect by plenty of publications. The Bears need a player on the defensive front that is going to strike fear in the opposition, and Allen can be that player. He has the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, and is as strong as any other prospect in this entire draft.

Chicago used to be synonymous with defense, but they have looked horrible in recent years. Head coach John Fox needs to upgrade the unit at all levels, but up front is the most glaring of their weaknesses. Playing in the NFC North, the talent on offense is extremely high, so bolstering the defense is priority No.1 for the Bears come next April.

4 Cam Robinson OT, Alabama

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a joke this season, firing their head coach mid-season, and playing sub-par football throughout. They did pick up a win this past weekend, defeating divisional rival Tennessee, but this season has been a loss. The organization will likely stick with Blake Bortles under center, so while they definitely need help at the position, using such a high pick on an arm does not seem likely in 2017.

Alabama’s Cam Robinson is a mountain of a man, who has the brute strength to move defensive lineman with ease. He has been the anchor of the dynasty that is the University of Alabama, and will be battling for another national title in the coming weeks. Robinson could slide right in as the starting left tackle in Jacksonville next season, giving Bortles another solid piece to the puzzle.

With guys like T.J. Yeldon, Allen Robinson, and Julius Thomas coming back on offense, the Jaguars should be able to move the ball better in 2017. Bortles will be in a make-or-break season, and the organization already spent the entire 2016 offseason building up the talent on the defensive side of the ball. The AFC South should be up for grabs once again in 2017, and if the Jags can actually play up to their potential, they could be in the mix for the division title.

5 Marlon Humphrey CB, Alabama

The Tennessee Titans were one of the better surprises in the AFC this past season, as they were in the running for a division title up until their loss in Week 16. Star quarterback Marcus Mariota is done for the season after breaking his leg in the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, though he is expected to be ready for training camp. The Titans should be in the mix to win the AFC South in 2017, and they have two first round draft picks to bolster their roster.

The fifth overall selection is due to the fact that they traded the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams selected quarterback Jared Goff with that pick, which is starting to look like a bad decision. The Titans will be able to get one of the better players in this draft thanks to the Rams, and they should add depth in the defensive secondary with the top-5 pick.

Marlon Humphrey of the Alabama Crimson Tide is the best cornerback in this draft, and he would be a perfect compliment to Jason McCourty on the outside for the Titans. Humphrey is the son of a former NFL running back, and he plays with the instincts of a player who grew up around the game. The Titans are only a handful of players away from being a Super Bowl contender, and the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft will give them at least two of those pieces.

6 Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan

The New York Jets have made it a habit of going defense in the first round, and that trend should continue in 2017. The 2016 season was supposed to be one of promise, as the team was coming off a 10-6 record in 2015. However, sorry play on the field, and questionable decisions off of it, have led them to win only four of their first 15 games. The head coach, quarterback, and numerous veterans could be gone before next season, as the organization may want to clean house.

Bringing in a player who is going to fill the seats is a neccesity, and Jabrill Peppers of Michigan can do just that. Peppers has the ability to impact a game in many ways, including on defense, offense, and on special teams. He is absolutely electric on the field, and recent won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football.

Peppers is also a local kid, who played his high school ball at New Jersey powerhouse programs like Don Bosco and Paramus Catholic. He led both parochial schools to state titles, and would be an instant fan favorite inside of MetLife Stadium. The youngster grew up in East Orange, New Jersey, which is a short car ride to the stadium the Jets play their home games. Seems like a win-win for both parties.

7 Mike Williams WR, Clemson

The San Diego Chargers will finish the 2016 season in the cellar in the AFC West, after being decimated by injuries and inconsistent play. However, there has been plenty of bright spots for the Chargers, who seem to have some incredible young talent on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Philip Rivers is still one of the better signal-callers in the AFC, and he put up some solid numbers despite losing his WR1 to injury in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Next April, the team should look to supplement Keenan Allen at wide receiver, as Allen will be coming off the torn ACL he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs. He has been injury-plagued throughout his career, so bringing in some depth at the position is a smart play for the Chargers organization. San Diego also may be moving to Los Angeles, so bringing in a flashy wide receiver to team with the weapons they already have on offense should give them the talent they need to compete in 2017.

San Diego is not too far away from being a contender in the AFC West, and they actually played incredibly well against all their opponents this season. Williams is one of the better wide receiver prospects we have seen in years, and he will be fighting for a national title in the coming weeks. He would be a perfect fit in a San Diego offense that loves the big play.

8 Reuben Foster LB, Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled through a 5-9-1 record this season, and their beloved head coach may be gone after Week 17. Marvin Lewis has been the head coach for the Bengals since 2003, winning over 110 games in his career. However, he has been terrible in the playoffs, as he has never won a game, and the team may look to go in another direction going forward.

Reuben Foster has been the main cog on the Alabama defense for the last few years, and will be looking to win his second consecutive title in the coming weeks. Possessing incredible size and strength, Foster will be a prototypical linebacker at the next level, and would be a nice fit for the Bengals defense. They need to inject some more good young talent on that side of the ball, and Foster would be a perfect building block for the coming years.

Cincinnati needs more athleticism at the linebacking position, and Foster definitely brings that to the table. The Bengals are incredibly talented on both sides of the ball, so it should only take a couple of pieces to make them a contender in the AFC North once again in 2017. Whether or not Lewis is at the helm is to be seen, but upgrading the defense has to be priority one heading into the draft.

9 Leonard Fournette RB, LSU

Leonard Fournette has made the decision to sit out his team’s bowl game and prepare for the NFL Draft. While that decision has come with mixed reactions, the bottom line is that he is best running back prospect in this draft. Fournette may go even higher than nine next April, but if he is available, he would be a perfect fit for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers have a lot of good, young talent on offense, including quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. However, at the running back position, they are getting long in the tooth, and Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert are getting up there in age. Cam needs a nice young running back standing behind him on Sundays, so adding a running back has to be a priority for the Panthers.

Carolina is one year removed from appearing in the Super Bowl, but the 2016 season has been mired with disappointment. Still, they should be back in the mix for a playoff spot in 2017, as they have one of the better quarterback in the league in his prime. Fournette would give the Panthers a dynamic they have not seen in years, and the addition of Fournette would certainly take some of the pressure off of Newton on offense.

10 Deshaun Watson QB, Clemson

For weeks, I have decided that the Browns are going to forgo picking a quarterback in next April’s draft. Lately, the rumors have been swirling that the team may give up a ton of their draft picks to pull Jimmy Garoppolo away from New England. Whatever the case is, the team has to add a quarterback this offseason, and if Watson is available at their second pick in the first round, they may take a chance on him.

Robert Griffin III is currently in concussion protocol, which means Cody Kessler may get the start for Cleveland on Sunday. Kessler will get one more dress rehersal to prove to the front office that he could be the team’s future at the quarterback position. Still, Kessler looks more like a backup quarterback than a starter, and Watson may be too sexy of a pick to pass up.

Cleveland has made some big mistakes at the quarterback position in recent years, but this regime likely will not do the same. Watson may be a project at the next level, so they still may want to bring in a solid veteran to lead the way in 2017. Clemson will have at least one more game for Watson to show that he is in fact the best player in the country, as he so graciously told the world this past week.

11 DeShone Kizer QB, Notre Dame

The 2017 NFL Draft class does not have that one quarterback that a team is going to mortgage their future for, but it does have a couple of players who could be solid options at the next level. One of those players is DeShone Kizer, who by all accounts, has all of the physical ability to play in the NFL. With good size coupled with nice touch on his ball, Kizer could wind up being the best of the bunch.

Kizer struggles with decision making, which has led to him laying a few eggs during his collegiate career. Being selected by the Arizona Cardinals would be the best thing for his development at the next level, as the team will likely roll with Carson Palmer for at least the next year or two. If the Cards select Kizer and allow him to develop under Palmer, it would set themselves up for a nice transition at the position.

With how quarterback hungry the teams at the top of the draft are, there is definitely a big possibility that Kizer will be gone within the first five picks. However, there is just too much defensive talent in this draft, and with the 2018 NFL Draft class loaded with arms, teams are likely to pass early. Arizona is in a nice spot because they are a win-now team that can draft a guy they can develop while still winning next season.

12 Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin

The Buffalo Bills took the biggest headline on Tuesday, as they relieved head coach Rex Ryan of his duties. In addition, the team let go Ryan’s brother Rob, who was the team’s defensive coordinator. Rex’s tenure in Buffalo never reach the heights he said they would when he took over the team, and now the organization must look for a replacement for him, and possibly their quarterback.

Buffalo made an investment in Tyrod Taylor before the season began, adding six million dollars to his contract for 2016. They also added a ton of money after this season, which they will have to pay out if they pick up the option once the season comes to a close. Taylor likely will be playing somewhere else in 2017, and with his skill set, he is going to get a ton of money.

Whoever is the team’s quarterback in 2017, whether Taylor, E.J. Manuel, or someone outside of the organization, the team needs to upgrade their offensive line. Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk is an incredible talent at the tackle position, and he would instantly move in as a starter at left tackle. The Bills have some great young players on their offense, including running back LeSean McCoy, who needs better blockers up front if he is going to stay healthy.

13 Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State

The Indianapolis Colts made a late-season push for a playoff spot, but after a nice road win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, they saw any chance at a division title dashed inside the Oakland Coliseum on Christmas Eve. Still, they will head into next season with one of the better quarterbacks in the AFC, even if he cannot get any protection whatsoever. The Colts should bolster their offensive line via free agency and later in the draft, so grabbing a running back in round one is the way to go.

Frank Gore has been very serviceable since coming to the Colts, but his days as a featured back look to be over. He has played well on occasion this season, and is still very good around the end zone. Bringing in a back like Dalvin Cook from Florida State would give luck a dynamic player behind him on offense, and it should take some of pressure off of him to carry the team each week.

Indy has a lot of issues, so the 2017 offseason is going to be a big one for them if they hope to get back to contending in the AFC South. Plenty of players around the NFL would love to play with a good young quarterback like Luck, so finding talent in the free agent market should come fairly easy. Backs like Cook do not come around often, and if he is still on the board at No. 13, it is going to be very hard for the Colts to pass him up.

14 Jamal Adams S, LSU

There is certain to be plenty of turmoil in the Bayou after the 2016 NFL season comes to an end, as there has been rumors that they may look to trade head coach Sean Payton. The organization has been on a steady decline the past few seasons, and it looks like Payton may be the odd man. The team has played much better the past few weeks, but a loss in Week 17 would give them a 7-9 record on the season, which would mark their third consecutive season with seven wins.

The biggest issue all along has been the play of their defense, who just cannot stop teams from scoring. Quarterback Drew Brees is still one of the best signal-callers in football, and the team has so many good, young weapons on the offensive side of the ball. While the team struggled to stop the run, it is their pass defense that is horrendous, so they need to make that a priority next April.

The best safety in this draft is Jamal Adams, who is an absolute playmaker for the LSU Tigers. Adams would be a perfect fit for the Saints, and because he played for LSU, he would be an instant fan favorite inside the Superdome. Known for his punishing hits, Adams is also very good in pass coverage, and if he does fall to the Saints at No. 14, he would instantly upgrade a defensive backfield that just may be the worst in football.

15 John Ross WR, Washington

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles swung a deal with the Cleveland Browns that netted them the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. With that selection, the team took Carson Wentz out of North Dakota State, who ended up being the team’s starting quarterback in Week 1. While his play has been up and down all season, there is no doubt he is the franchise quarterback of the organization, and now the team needs to put the right pieces around him.

When healthy, running back Ryan Mathews is a solid player, and wide receiver Jordan Matthews is a solid player at his position. However, Matthews is being used as a WR1 in the offense, when he is much more suited as a WR2. Adding Washington’s John Ross would enable Matthews to slide down to the WR2 spot, while giving Wentz two electric players on the outside to throw to.

The Eagles need to stay on pace with the rest of the division, as they were the only one of the four team to not seriously challenge for a playoff spot. Philadelphia has some nice young players on their defense, and their tight end is one of the better players at his position in the conference. Ross can do things on the field the Eagles have not seen since DeSean Jackson, and he should be available to them in the middle of the first round.

16 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR, USC

The Tennessee Titans will pick twice in the first 20 selections in April, and they have an opportunity to really add some quality talent to an already impressive roster. With their first pick in round one, which they got from the Los Angeles Rams, they need to shore up the weaknesses at the cornerback position. With their second pick, they need to give their young quarterback some talent at the wide out position, and this draft has some good players there.

Marcus Mariota has had an incredible sophomore season for the Titans, although it ended horribly in Week 16. Mariota broke his leg during the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which also ended the team’s chance at a playoff spot. Still, his development from year one was impressive, and it has put the organization on a progression that could lead to them being a perennial playoff team.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has long been thought of as the best wide receiver in college football, and may have actually seen his stock drop a bit in 2016. Playing with a bad quarterback the first few games of the season, Smith-Schuster put up pedestrian numbers before the team made the move to Sam Darnold the rest of the way. From there, USC was one of the hottest teams in college football, and Smith-Schuster reestablished himself as a first round talent.

17 Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee

The Baltimore Ravens need their next great edge rusher, as the defense is starting to get up there in age. The Ravens have long been linked to having a great defense, but recently it seems their offense has been leading the way. Gone are the likes of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, so a new regime of players needs to come in as current veteran star Terrell Suggs enters the twilight of his career.

Over at the University of Tennessee, defensive end Derek Barnett is an exciting player to watch. Blessed with incredible size and speed, Barnett can play the defensive end or outside linebacker position, possessing the ability to really get after the quarterbacks. Some mocks have him going way higher in the first round, so if he is available, a match with the Baltimore Ravens looks like a perfect spot for him.

Outside of his talent, Barnett appears to have his priorities in order as well. With the growing trend of players skipping their bowl games to focus on their draft stock, Barnett recently said it would be disrespectful for him to skip the team’s appearance in the Motor City Bowl. With a sack in Friday’s game, Barnett would pass Hall of Famer Reggie White for first place all-time in sacks at the University of Tennessee.

18 Malik Hooker S, Ohio State

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a nice run this season, the second with Jameis Winston under center. Winston has been well worth the No. 1 overall selection the team took him with back in 2015, as he has established himself as a leader on the team. No longer is Winston considered a problem child, and he now has the Bucs on the doorstep of being a perennial playoff contender with his solid play.

While Tampa Bay definitely has some question marks, including what to do with star running back Doug Martin as they head into next season, they need help in the defensive secondary. The safety unit for the Bucs just is not up to par with the rest of the defense, and playing in the NFC South, they need that position to be solid. Four times a year the Bucs go up against either Matt Ryan or Drew Brees, so they need to upgrade the safety spot before next season.

Enter Malik Hooker, who, behind Jamal Adams, is the No. 2 safety in this draft. I really like Hooker, as he has the ability to change a game with his wildman mentality out on the field. He is very solid coming up against the run, and he has the athletic ability to make mistakes dissapear in coverage. He would be a perfect fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they look to continue their upward trend in the pecking order in the NFL.

19 Dan Feeney OG, Indiana

The Denver Broncos, like the Carolina Panthers, will go from playing in the Super Bowl one season, to not making the playoffs the next. The main issue for the Broncos this season has been the play of their offense, as their defense was once again elite in 2016. They inserted a first-year starter in Trevor Siemian at the quarterback position heading into the season, and while he has grown throughout the year, questions still linger as to who will be their future at the position going forward.

Midway through the season, the team lost star running back C.J. Anderson, and that really put the skids on the offense. Siemian played very well down the stretch, but the team struggled to put up points once they got into the red zone. Playing with a combination of backs like rookie Devontae Booker and veteran Justin Forsett, Denver has looked pedestrian on offense as of late. Anderson should be back healthy in 2017, and if the team can add some depth at offensive guard, they should be fine no matter who is under center.

Dan Feeney of Indiana is the best offensive guard in this draft, and some feel he is the most talent offensive lineman of the whole crop. Feeney has incredible feet for a person his size, and his strength cannot be rivaled by any player in this draft class. He is without a doubt a first-round talent, and at No. 19, the Broncos should be able to get him if they choose to go offensive lineman with their top pick.

20 Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State

In 2015, the Washington Redskins came out of nowhere and won the NFC East. The team made the switch to Kirk Cousins at quarterback over former Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin III, and it proved to be a stroke of genius by head coach Jay Gruden. In 2016, Cousins once again played terrific football, but they just could not string together enough wins to make another run at a playoff spot.

The biggest area of weakness has to be along the defensive line, where the team showed the propensity to get pushed around a lot in 2016. They need to go out and get someone who can help bolster the unit up front, and Malik McDowell of Michigan State is one of the better all-around defensive line prospects in this draft. McDowell has the size and speed to play all along the defensive line, and he would be a perfect fit for the Redskins defense in 2017.

The NFC East is filled with good young talent on the offensive side of the ball, so the Redskins should add depth to their defensive unit if they wish to stay competitive. The offense looks to be set, and they do have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Josh Norman. If they can add a talent like McDowell to get after the quarterback for the 2017 season, they may be able to make another run at an NFC East title.

21 Desmond King CB, Iowa

The Detroit Lions have a huge matchup on deck in Week 17, as they will take on the Green Bay Packers for first place in the NFC North. The Lions have been one of the feel-good stories of the NFL season, as they shook off the retirement of Calvin Johnson to put together their best season in years. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was in discussion for the MVP, and while he has faded in recent weeks, his play is the reason the Lions may make the playoffs.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lions need help in the secondary, specifically at the cornerback position. While they could add some talent around Ezekiel Ansah up front, the team is too often burnt by the solid quarterbacks in their division. When you play Aaron Rodgers twice a year you need to be solid at the corners, so adding depth there is the priority for them next April.

Desmond King has been the best cornerback in the Big Ten for the past few years, and actually stunned the University of Iowa when he returned for his senior season. Returning to school ended up being a blessing for King, who helped the Hawkeyes knock off No. 2 Michigan at home during the regular season. He is going to be a terrific pro, and while he is not the fastest DB prospect in this draft, he may be the most NFL-ready.

22 DeMarcus Walker DL, Florida State

How about those Miami Dolphins? The Dolphins clinched a playoff berth in Week 16, as their first-year head coach may be up for Coach of the Year honors. Adam Gase has changed the culture in Miami, as the team continues to win even with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the shelf. They should continue to add pieces to their defense, and the 2017 NFL draft class is loaded with talent on that side of the ball.

One of the better players in college football the past few seasons has been DeMarcus Walker, the star senior for the Florida State Seminoles. Walker is a beast at getting after the quarterback, and would be a welcome addition to an already talent-laden defensive line in Miami. The Dolphins spent a lot of money to grab Ndamukong Suh in free agency a few years back, and he is finally starting to pay dividends.

Mario Williams and Cameron Wake currently occupy the defensive end positions in Miami, but the team may want to move on from the aging Williams. Adding Walker would make the team significantly younger up front on defense, and would give them the most talent group in the AFC East. Walker is a fantastic talent, who could possibly the best most NFL-ready defensive lineman in this draft.

23 Tim Williams LB, Alabama

The New York Giants have made a complete turnaround on the defensive side of the ball in 2016, as the unit was quite a weakness during the 2015 season. Now a playoff team, the Giants will have to navigate through a tough NFC if they want to make it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. Eli Manning is one of the better postseason quarterbacks in the history of the NFL, so just getting to the dance gives them a legitimate shot to go all the way.

Despite the fact that their defense is much improved, they can always add to the unit in next April’s draft. I really like Alabama’s Tim Williams, who some regard as the best linebacker prospect in this draft. Williams has an incredible engine on the field, and would be perfect for the group that is the current New York Giants defense.

Defensive coordinator Steve Pagnuolo is one of the best in the business, and adding a talent like Williams to their already impressive roster would give him another weapon to deploy on offenses. This Giants team is very young on the defensive side of the ball, and despite the fact that this is an offense driven league, an elite defense did win it all in 2016. They will find a way to work Williams into their scheme, as they continue to battle with teams like Washington and Dallas for supremacy in the NFC East.

24 Zach Cunningham LB, Vanderbilt

The Kansas City Chiefs will head into Week 17 of the NFL season with a chance to lock up the No.2 seed in the AFC Playoffs. The team is fresh off a thrashing of rival Denver this past weekend, and will have to win and have the Raiders lose this weekend to lock up the division. Quarterback Alex Smith looked a lot better last week against Denver, and the defense once again proved that they are one of the best in the business.

Adding to that already talent-laden squad is the way to go next April for the Chiefs, as they look to continue to develop into a perennial playoff team. They may want to draft a quarterback late in the draft, but in the first round, look for them to grab Zach Cunningham at No. 24. Cunningham is one of the more athletic players in this draft, and his length makes him standout on the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas City is building something special, and if they can continue to add solid young pieces, they should be able to contend in the AFC West for years to come. Star linebacker Derrick Johnson is starting to get up there in age, and they need to add their next big-time player at the position. They very some elite players in their secondary, and if they can add a player like Cunningham next April, their defense should be set for years to come.

25 Teez Tabor CB, Florida

The Houston Texans locked up the AFC South this past weekend, thanks to losses by both the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. Despite the fact that they have a huge question mark at the quarterback spot, the Texans continue to scrape by teams thanks to the play of their defense. They are going to have to step up big time if they wish to make a serious run through the playoffs this January, though they have shown the ability to win games when they appeared counted out.

Florida cornerback Teez Tabor is one of the best cover men in college football, and bringing him into a defense that is already solid would be a good move by the Texans organization. They do have some age at the cornerback position, and adding depth to the position is very important, especially in the division they play in. Houston has to defend quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota and Andrew Luck four times a year, so having a strong defensive secondary has to be priority No. 1.

Tabor has a true blend of size and speed, and has teamed with Quincy Wilson to form the best cornerback tandem in the SEC over the past two seasons. Tabor is going to wait until after the holidays to make a decision on whether to return for his senior season, but the odds are that he is coming out. Tabor had four interceptions this past season, including one returned for a touchdown, and definitely lived up to his preseason All-America ranking,

26 Christian McCaffrey RB, Stanford

What a run it has been for the Green Bay Packers. At 4-6, Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said the team would win the rest of their games and finish with a 10-6 record. Well, he has made good on that promise, and the Packers will head into their Week 17 matchup with the Detroit Lions with a chance to win the NFC North. It has been an incredible comeback season for the team, and Rodgers is in line to possibly win another NFL MVP Award.

The issue with the Packers this season has been that they have gotten nothing from the running back position. The team has tried to employ the likes of Eddie Lacy, James Starks, and Khile Davis, but none has gotten the job done. The offense has adopted the mentality of just throwing it on every play, and despite the fact that teams are scheming to stop the passing game, Rodgers has thrived.

However, Rodgers is getting up there in age, and he needs a solid weapon in the backfield if he wishes to continue to play at such a high level. Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey would be a perfect fit in Green Bay, and he has the ability to do so much more than just run the ball. He is one of the best running backs in college football, can be dangerous out of the backfield, and has also shown that he can return kicks with the best of them.

27 Sidney Jones CB, Washington

The Seattle Seahawks will be one one of the top seeds in the NFC this postseason, despite the fact that they have really played up and down football throughout the 2016 regular season. The offense has been getting the job done as of late, after struggling to score points for a while during the latter half of the season. The loss of Earl Thomas in the secondary has proven to be a bigger issue than expected, as the team has allowed at least 30 points in two of the last three games.

Still, the team is loaded on both sides of the ball, and if they can get their running game going, they should be tough to stop come January. The issue with this team is they need to add depth to not only the running back position, but more importantly, at the cornerback spot. Richard Sherman is still one of the best in the business, but he needs another strong, athletic player on the other side.

Enter Sidney Jones, who plays at the University of Washington, and is one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Jones has been a shutdown corner for the Huskies this season, who are currently one of the four teams participating in the College Football Playoff. This class is loaded with talent at the cornerback position, and some scouts feel that Jones could be the best of the bunch.

28 Jarrad Davis LB, Florida

The Pittsburgh Steelers went from a possible lost season in 2016, to being arguably the only team that can challenge the New England Patriots in the AFC. Star running back Le’Veon Bell is possibly the best at his position in all of football, and you just cannot cover Antonio Brown for four quarters. Add to the fact that Ben Roethlisberger is playing some of the best football of his career, and you have the potential for a run by the Steelers come January.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers have been doing enough to win, and have not allowed more than 30 points in the last six games. Their record is currently at 10-5, and they are currently riding a six-game win streak after losing four straight prior. At linebacker, the team needs some depth, and drafting that position is the way to go for the Steelers come next April.

Star linebacker James Harrison may be at the end of his career, so they need to inject another stud outside linebacker going forward. Jarrad Davis is one of the more athelticaly talented players at his position in this draft, and he has the killer instinct you see in a player like Harrison. His game would play perfectly in the culture of the Steelers, who have always been led by a shutdown defense enroute to their Super Bowl wins.

29 Adoree’ Jackson CB, USC

The Atlanta Falcons have been one of the better teams in football throughout the 2016 NFL season, and will head into the NFC playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Quarterback Matt Ryan is playing the best football of his career, and the two-headed monster of Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman at running back has been nearly impossible to stop. Add to the fact that the team has been able to shred defenses even without Julio Jones in the lineup at times, and you have an offense that could do something special in January.

The problem has been the play of their secondary, who has shown that they can get blown away at points throughout the season. Adding a quality young corner is definitely the way to go next April, and USC’s Adoree’ Jackson is without a doubt a first round talent. Jackson has the ability to impact a game all over the field, and aside from Jabrill Peppers, he may be the most versatile player in this draft.

At one time, the Falcons drafted an electric corner out of Florida State named Deion Sanders, who could do anything on the football field. While Jackson is not of that class, he can make plays on offense, defense, and special teams, where he is the most prolific return man in USC history. Jackson is also one of the best cover corners in college football, and his skills would play perfectly in a division with the likes of Drew Brees, Jameis Winston, and Cam Newton.

30 Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

With their win on Saturday, the Oakland Raiders came one step closer to being the No.2 seed in the AFC playoffs. For an organization that has not sniffed the postseason since 2001, it has been quite a wonderful ride this season. However, in the win, the team lost star quarterback Derek Carr to a broken fibula, and will now have to go the rest of the way without their potential MVP signal-caller.

Backup quarterback Matt McGloin will have to lead the ship the rest of the way, and the team feels he has the ability to do so. While it remains to be seen what will happen the rest of the way, the team has to do something in next April’s draft to shore up the biggest weakness on the team, which is in the defensive backfield. While their safety play has been good, the cornerback tandem of David Amerson and Sean Smith have been burned on too many occasions this season, so adding depth there is priority No.1 in next year’s draft.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is a very nice prospect, who has been the leader of the secondary for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lattimore is a shutdown cornerback who can come up and really make some incredible tackles. The Buckeyes will have a shot to win a national title if they can take care of business in the College Football Playoff, and Lattimore should be front and center as they take on Clemson’s star quarterback Deshaun Watson in semifinal action this weekend.

31 Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan

Despite the fact that Tom Brady did not play the first four games of the season, the New England Patriots will head into Week 17 as the No.1 seed in the AFC. The team has been incredible this season, as Brady, Jimmy Garropolo, and Jacoby Brissett have combined to throw only two interceptions on the year. Brady may be in line for another MVP this season, as he has thrown for over 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns against two picks in only 11 games.

Brady and company are having a terrific year despite the fact that there is no real star wide receiver on the team. Julian Edelman is a nice slot guy, but he lacks the ability to make the big play down the field. Adding a player like Corey Davis from Western Michigan would give the Patriots a guy who can absolutely fly down the sideline, and go up and make the big catch. Davis has had a record-breaking career at Western Michigan, and just may end up being the best player at his position in this draft class.

New England is likely headed to another Super Bowl, and Tom Brady appears to have dipped into the Fountain of Youth. He looks better than he did at 33, and he just may end up playing into his 40s like he said he would like to. The Patriots are not going to go out and pay a star reciever to come to the team, so adding a player at the position via the draft seems like the smart thing to do.

32 Quincy Wilson CB, Florida

It has been an incredible season for the Dallas Cowboys, who looked like it would be another lost year when Tony Romo broke his back during the preseason. Rookie Dak Prescott was given the keys to the car, and after losing the season opener against the New York Giants, he proceeded to win his next 11 starts. At 13-2, the Cowboys are the No.1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and they could be headed to their first Super Bowl appearance since the Troy Aikman days.

Rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, whom the team selected with their first round selection in 2016, has taken the league by storm, and is only 178 yards away from Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record. On Monday night, the Cowboys dropped 42 points on the Detroit Lions, as they displayed their dominance against a potential playoff team. While all the press has gone to the offense, their defense has actually played very well also, and it appears this Cowboys team may do something special.

One issue with their defense is their secondary, as they are getting up there in age. Cornerback Brandon Carr is 30, and backup Orland Scandrick is close to magic number as well. Bringing in a quality young corner for depth is a priority next April, and Quincy Wilson is one of the best at the position in the country. If Dallas goes this route, Wilson and teammate Teez Tabor will go from being the best cornerback tandem in the SEC, to first round draft picks.

