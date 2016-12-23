My Titans Wish List for Free Agency

Is it ever too early to look at the list of unrestricted free agents (UFA) for the upcoming offseason? Nah, I don’t think so. With that being said, let’s take a look at my wish list for the long list of pending UFA’s. This is strictly subjective but I will let you know why these Top 5 players are on my wish list.

TE Jordan Cameron (Miami Dolphins)

Jordan Cameron, 28 year old USC alumnus, is an athletic TE with good hands. In 2013 he had his career year with the Cleveland Browns when he reeled in 80 catches for 917 yards and 7 TDs. In 2014 he battled through injuries and only appeared in 10 games.

In Spring 2015 he pulled a “LeBron” and took his talents to South Beach from Lake Erie. He hasn’t been a factor in Miami seeing minimal targets and it’s safe to say the Miami Dolphins haven’t got a good ROI (return on investment). The Titans have to look at options for replacing an aging Delanie Walker.

Walker is one of my favorite Titans but he is on the wrong side of 30 and will be 33 for next season. I believe Jordan Cameron would be a good contingency plan. Anthony Fasano is a pending free agent at age 32 and I’d be surprised if he was re-signed.

Cameron will not cash in anywhere near where he did in 2015 but for the right price I would like to see what he could do in the Titans offense that makes involving the TE a priority.

WR Alshon Jeffrey (Chicago Bears)

Alshon Jeffrey is an incredibly talented, often injured wide receiver stuck on an underwhelming team in the Windy City. Jeffrey is playing the current 2016 under the franchise tag due to a lack of successful negotiations on both sides.

Jeffrey knows what his worth “should” be while the Chicago Bears top management is reluctant to heavily invest into a player that is plagued with ailments. If the Titans managed to bring in a WR of Jeffrey’s talent he would be the best WR1 the Titans have had in a really long time.

This would slide current WR1 Rishard Matthews down to a WR2 and instantly make the Titans WR corps a serious threat. Kendall Wright’s future is full ambiguity. He has left a lot to be desired with flashes of what he’s capable of. Jeffrey will be 27 years old heading into 2017 season and would be an incredible target for QB Marcus Mariota.

Adding a WR threat like Jeffrey also opens up more opportunities in the run the game which would ultimately lead to more play action which would be deadly with a speedy dual threat QB like Mariota.

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (New York Giants)

Jason Pierre-Paul has shown that he can still play elite football despite the horrific firework accident he was involved in losing 2 fingers and part of his thumb. Pierre-Paul is 27 years old and would be an obvious upgrade over DaQuan Jones and Angelo Blackson.

The Titans currently have approximately $24 million in cap space and Pierre-Paul would take a significant chunk but what he would do is help improve an already improving defense immensely. Having a guy like Pierre-Paul terrorizing one of the edges while allowing LBs Brian Orakpo, Wesley Woodyard, and Derrick Morgan wreak havoc on the opposite edge and DT Jurrell Casey pushing through the middle… the thought is enough to bring tears of joy to my eyes.

G Chance Warmack (Tennessee Titans)

I think the Titans bringing back Chance Warmack is a must.

The Titans have gotten admirable play out of Quinton Spain and rookie Sebastian Tretola but having options for protecting Marcus Mariota is a good problem to have. The Titans offensive line should receive an award for being one of the most improved, units in the NFL.

Warmack is only 25 years old and has a lot of good football ahead of him. This is a contract year for Warmack and unfortunately he suffered a hand/finger injury which put him on IR. No player wants to be on the sideline in a contract year but hopefully what Warmack has done would prove to be enough to give him an extension in Nashville.

I would be disappointed to see the Titans let Warmack walk but it wouldn’t be the first time this has happened to a player I like (i.e Chris Johnson, Alterraun Verner, Jared Cook, Cortland Finnegan).

S Eric Berry (Kansas City Chiefs)

Eric Berry… what an incredible human being. Not just an incredible football player but as a human being. This man is incredibly inspiring. He beat cancer. He came back stronger, better than prior to cancer. He has single handedly won games for the Chiefs this season.

Berry is currently playing under a franchise tag after the Chiefs and himself couldn’t agree to contract terms. I believe there is some reservations on the Chiefs side due to health risks but what Eric Berry has done this season should put those to rest. I can’t imagine the Chiefs letting him walk. What he’s done for the Chiefs, the city of Kansas City, and the fans is bigger than football. He is a class act and one of, if not, the best secondary players in all of football.

The Titans glaring weakness is in the secondary (as a whole). Jason McCourty isn’t quite what he used to be. Da’Norris Searcy has been slightly underwhelming. The Titans handed Perrish Cox his pink slip a couple weeks ago. Rashad Johnson has been okay. Do you see the theme here?

Bringing in a game-changing player like Eric Berry would be franchise changing. In a perfect world if the Titans were only able to make two acquisitions I would pick Jason Pierre-Paul and Eric Berry. What the addition of those two would do for our defense would be truly scary. Those are game changing acquisitions. Having over the top coverage while you have an improved pass rush creates many opportunities for turnovers.

Eric Berry is easily one of my favorite players in the league. He is truly inspiring and one hell of a football player. That is why Berry is at the top of my wish list and there is a big separation between him and the rest of the pack.

