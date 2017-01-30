Skip Bayless: The Cowboys will be in next year’s Super Bowl if Dak Prescott starts

The Dallas Cowboys have a huge decision to make this offseason – arguably one of the biggest in the franchise’s history. Tony Romo is under contract for the next few years, but after leading the Cowboys to the postseason, Dak Prescott has cemented his place as the starting quarterback.

So does team owner Jerry Jones now cut Romo and let him join the team of his choice, trade him or keep him on the roster? Only one of those moves will keep the Cowboys out of the Super Bowl in 2018, according to Skip Bayless.

He declared as much on FS1’s “Undisputed” Monday, saying the Cowboys will be in the Super Bowl next year if Prescott is the starter.

“I don’t know whether Jerry Jones is going to get rid of Tony Romo. My biggest fear is that Tony Romo will be the starting quarterback of Game 1 next year. If that happens, I’m out.”

Bayless continues to explain why releasing Romo is the best move for the Cowboys going forward.

“If Tony Romo is eliminated by whatever means – whether you trade him, you give him away or you flat-out cut him … it allows you more flexibility in free agency and you can maybe score some big hits in free agency that you wouldn’t be able to with Tony Romo. And obviously, all that will be geared towards improving a defense that was average at best.

“Dak and Zeke will get nothing but better and better. I believe in Dak Prescott, so no Romo, I’m in – they’ll be in this game next year.”

Prescott proved he has what it takes to lead the Cowboys as a rookie, and you’d be foolish to bet against him in Year 2. As Bayless said, he and Elliott are only going to get better by the day, which should scare the rest of the NFC.