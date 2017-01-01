Buffalo Bills vs. Jets: Notes, Final Stats and Reactions

The Buffalo Bills ended their season with a loss vs. the New York Jets without Tyrod Taylor. They finish with an 7-9 record.

Everyone was aware that this game didn’t mean anything other than seeing a couple of players fight for their job. With the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets out of the playoffs, their mindset has already moved on to the offseason.

The game still had to be played, though.

Here are some of the headlines from the week leading up to the Bills’ season finale:

There’s no doubt it has been a crazy week for the Buffalo Bills‘ organization and fanbase, but Sunday marked the end of it all. That means it also marked the beginning of another important offseason.

Before we get there, the Buffalo Bills had to get through the Jets.

Here’s a quick look at who the Bills had listed as inactive:

Here’s a very quick summary of what happened in this game:

EJ Manuel isn’t the guy moving forward.

Cardale Jones needs more work and more time, but still has the potential we thought.

Injuries still a problem, with LeSean McCoy (leg), Sammy Watkins (hip), Marquise Goodwin (leg) and Corey Graham all raised concerns.

Run-defense is still a bit slow, especially in first half.

This team is right where everyone thought they were at coming into this game — a mess.

The good news is, the Bills learned a few things in the loss to New York on Sunday. Let’s take a look at some of the important notes from the Bills’ final game of the 2016 season.

The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked much worse and the defense still gave up play after play in the Bills’ loss to the Jets.

Let’s dive right into the notes from the Buffalo Bills‘ loss.

First Quarter

E.J. Manuel starts out 2-3 for 11 yards on first drive with one first down, but Bills are forced to punt.

Bilal Powell rushes for 23 yards on first offensive play for Jets, but drive ends in a punt.

Manuel finds Sammy Watkins for his second catch of the day, but a sack leads to another Bills’ punt.

More nice running by Powell and a 17-yard throw by Fitzpatrick bring Jets into red zone. Halfway through the drive, Kyle Williams stuffs Brandon Wilds and forces a fumble, but it was recovered by Jets. Preston Brown stops Jets on 4th and 1 in red zone, Buffalo possession.

Charles Clay gets his first catch of the day for 7 yards. First quarter ends tied at 0 with the Bills on their own 26 yard line.

Stats – E.J. Manuel: 4/6, 25 yards LeSean McCoy: 4 carries, 12 yards Preston Brown: 4 tackles

Second Quarter

Bills are forced to punt less than a minute into the quarter. Alexander has nice special teams play on the punt as the Jets start at their own 25 yard line. LeSean McCoy gets looked at on the sidelines — lower right leg. Carted off field.

A 51-yard pass to Quincy Enunwa and 12-yard run by Powell help Jets get to 2-yard line. Powell pass from Fitzpatrick for first score of game. Bills trail 7-0.

McCoy ruled out of game with an ankle injury. Won’t return.

Gillislee opens up a 10-yard run, Manuel scrambles for 6 yards, but yet another punt for Buffalo.

Jets get one yard off a run-play, but two incomplete passes lead to a quick three-and-out.

Bills have a nice drive that includes a 10-yard catch by Gillislee, 20-yard run by Jonathan Williams, 14-yard catch by Watkins and 8-yard catch by Woods. Unfortunately, the red zone is still a problem and were limited to a field goal. At least Carpenter made it. 7-3 Bills still trail.

With a little over a minute left in first half, Jets start to move the ball. End the half with a field goal. Bills trail 10-3.

Stats – E.J. Manuel: 7/13, 57 yards Mike Gillislee: 5 carries, 15 yards Preston Brown/Zach Brown: 5 tackles each

Third Quarter

McCoy is now ruled as ‘possible to return’ after being ruled out in the second quarter.

Jets start with ball and Powell rushes for 25 yards on first play. Forced to punt not long after.

Manuel still in at QB. Three-and-out.

Jets quickly get to the red zone and enter a 4th and 1 situation at the 10-yard line. Were in similar situation in first quarter when Bills stopped them. Similar outcome as Marcell Dareus and Preston Brown get the turnover on downs.

Nice 13-yard connection with Robert Woods, but Manuel gets sacked for 12 yard loss on third down and fumbles the ball. Jets recover at the 13 yard line.

Powell runs for 7 yards and Fitzpatrick throws a 6-yard touchdown pass. Jets up 17-3.

Cardale Jones started to warm up, but doesn’t enter game. Nice 16-yard pass by Manuel to Woods on 3rd and 11, but a fumble by Jonathan Williams turns the ball over.

More good field position by the Jets followed by a 12-yard throw by Fitzpatrick. However, a holding penalty on the Jets would limit them to a field goal. Jets lead 20-3. Where’s Cardale?

With the end of third quarter, Cardale Jones gets ready to make his NFL debut to start the fourth quarter. Will we see a comeback?

Stats – E.J. Manuel: 9/20, 86 yards Mike Gillislee: 12 carries, 19 yards Preston Brown: 9 tackles Zach Brown: 8 tackles

Fourth Quarter

Bills start fourth quarter with good field position thanks to a good return. Gillislee starts it off with a 16-yard run. Cardale Jones completes his first two passes, a 6-yarder to Woods and 5-yarder to Watkins. Go for it on 4th and 7, incomplete pass. Jets ball.

Jets go three-and-out.

Cardale Jones gets 7-yard completion to Charles Clay, but Bills are forced to a three-and-out.

An 8-yard sack by Lorenzo Alexander helps force another three-and-out. Bills get ball halfway through final quarter of season.

Jones sacked to start the drive, only 2 yard loss. Watkins heads to locker room with trainers to get hip evaluated. 8-yard pass to Marquise Goodwin, but MG is injured on play. On the following play, Jones is intercepted by Revis and taken 49 yards to the Bills’ 3 yard line.

Jets can’t get in the end zone, limited to field goal to take 23-3 lead.

On the pursuing kickoff, Jets kick it into the endzone and Gillislee makes a mistake in not touching it before a Jets’ player picked it up. Resulted in Jets’ easy TD. Bills trail 30-3.

Clay from Jones for 6 yards followed by a monster 64-yard connection from Jones to Justin Hunter. With ball at the one yard line, Gillislee makes up for his bad ST play and punches it in for touchdown. Bills trail 30-10 with under a minute left.

Let’s move on to the highlights and final stats from the game.

Let’s take a look at some of the highlights and stats from the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets’ final game of the season.

Unfortunately, the Buffalo Bills didn’t play well enough to get the NFL’s attention on Twitter. They didn’t share any highlights of the Buffalo Bills, which pretty much sums up the night for them.

The NFL did retweet this during the end of the third quarter:

Cardale Jones warming up for the Bills. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 1, 2017

They also shared two highlights of the Jets, although neither were a touchdown.

On to the stats…

Buffalo Bills’ Stats

Passing

E.J. Manuel: 9/20, 86 yards, lost fumble

Cardale Jones: 6/11, 96 yards, INT

Rushing

Mike Gillsilee: 15 carries, 40 yards, TD

Jonathan Williams: 4 carries, 11 yards, lost fumble

LeSean McCoy: 5 carries, 10 yards

Receiving

Robert Woods: 4 catches, 43 yards

Sammy Watkins: 4 catches, 31 yards

Justin Hunter: 1 catch, 64 yards

Charles Clay: 3 catches, 20 yards

Defense

Zach Brown: 11 tackles, one pass defended

Preston Brown: 14 tackles

Corey Graham: 7 tackles

Lorenzo Alexander: 4 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, 2 QB hits

New York Jets’ Stats

Passing

Ryan Fitzpatrick: 20/30, 210 yards, 2 TD

Rushing

Bilal Powell: 22 carries, 122 yards, 5.5 avg

Receiving

Quincy Enunwa: 5 catches, 81 yards

Robby Anderson: 4 catches, 43 yards

Jalin Marshall: 3 catches, 22 yards, TD

Defense

David Harris: 8 tackles, one tackle for loss

Sheldon Richardson: 6 tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defended

Wilkerson/Simon/Jenkins: one sack each

Lastly, let’s see what some of the players and coaches were saying after the tough loss.

As always after a tough loss, the press conference was rather sad for the Buffalo Bills. Here’s what the players and coaches were saying.

It was a tough loss that ended the Bills’ season at 7-9, much worse than everyone thought at the start of the season. With the end of this game, the Buffalo Bills will start to fix what’s wrong with this team and it starts with who the coach and QB will be next season.

Buffalo’s interim head coach Anthony Lynn was up first on the podium. He was the first to face the harsh reality of a disappointing season coming to an end. He was also asked about his job being “his to lose,” which was reported earlier today.

Anthony Lynn: "Couldn't get things going on offense, left the defense hanging…EJ had a good week of practice. Thought he'd play better." pic.twitter.com/GyyowFFD2q — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

Anthony Lynn says the Pegulas have not told him he has the head coach job. "This is where I want to be. Here with the Buffalo Bills." pic.twitter.com/BBlY4XcWAm — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

Through thick and thin, this season and always, thank you for being the best fans in the NFL. We'll see you next season. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/rFkMxLzKT0 — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2017

Well, this is it. The Buffalo Bills‘ offseason starts right now. What do you think the first move will be? Leave your comments below!

This article originally appeared on