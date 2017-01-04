Bears GM weighs in on his 2017 options at QB: ‘Everything is on the table’

It appears the Chicago Bears might finally be ready to move on from Jay Cutler. While discussing the team’s options at quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace said “everything is on the table.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Cutler, whom the team is expected to cut or trade in the offseason with only a minimal cap hit in 2017. The veteran quarterback is in the middle of a seven-year, $126 million deal that he signed in 2014.

“There’s a lot of candid conversations that take place and a lot of transparency and honesty,” Pace said, via NFL.com. “Some of those things I’d like to keep between us but I think once we make a decision as an organization, whatever it is, he’ll be the first to know. I gave him that promise. But again those decisions haven’t been completely finalized yet, but when they are, he’ll know immediately.”

The Bears, coming off a 3-13 season, could address the position either in the draft, where they own the third pick, or in free agency. But will Cutler, who is rehabbing from shoulder surgery, be on the roster in 2017? If he is, it’s almost assured it will be under a reworked, more team-friendly deal.