2016 NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Playoff Picture Clearing Up

With just one week left to play the playoff picture becomes rather clear as we sort out each team in the 2016 NFL Power Rankings Week 17

Hopefully everyone out there had a wonderful holiday weekend full of fun with their families, plenty of good food and of course some great NFL action. The final week of the 2016 NFL season is right around the corner, and the playoff picture is finally becoming clear thanks to this past weekend.

The road to the Super Bowl in Houston will go through Dallas in the NFC, thanks to the New York Giants dropping a heart-breaker to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football to kick things off.

Speaking of Houston, the Texans are the AFC South champs for the second straight season. They were able to seal the deal with a close victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Houston was helped by a divisional rival to gain their spot. The Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off their only threat to the South crown on Saturday, the Tennessee Titans.

Other crazy things to happen included the Cleveland Browns getting their first win of the season thanks to two missed kicks by Josh Lambo of the San Diego Chargers. The loss took away their spot as the team choosing first overall in the upcoming draft. A couple of hours later, the San Francisco 49ers gave that honor back as they scored a one-point victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Now with all this dust settling we take a look at how all 32 teams rank in our Week 17 version of the 2016 NFL Power Rankings.

32. Cleveland Browns (32)

The Cleveland Browns will not be tying the 2008 Detroit Lions for the worst record in NFL history. The Browns were just two games away from becoming the second team ever to hit the dreaded 0-16 mark for a season, and there really wasn’t much hope for them since they looked so bad all season long.

On Saturday though, they managed one of the bigger upsets of the season in beating the San Diego Chargers 20-17. While the Chargers have just five wins on the season, the upset was still huge because of how bad the Browns had been this season. It seemed they would struggle to stop the high-scoring Chargers, but instead, they were able to defend their home field and limit San Diego on the day.

In the final quarter they did need some help though. The Chargers missed two potential game tying kicks, including one as time ran out. The crowd exploded, as for one minute the “factory of sadness” was a place of joy on Christmas Eve.

Looking forward to next season the Browns need to figure out what they want to do at the most important positon, quarterback. They own some serious stock in the upcoming draft and can decide to go with the best player coming out of the NCAA, or try and make a move for a veteran. It should be an interesting offseason for the Browns.

31. San Francisco 49ers (31)

If head coach Chip Kelly could swing the schedule to where the San Francisco 49ers only played the Los Angeles Rams, his team would be undefeated. They started out this season by embarrassing Los Angeles in the opening week. Now as the year winds down, they ended their 13-game losing streak against the only team they have beaten all season.

L.A. was in control for most of this one after taking a 14-7 lead in the first quarter. That score stayed for most of the day in one of the least exciting games of the weekend. Then suddenly, quarterback Colin Kaepernick took over.

The much-maligned quarterback was able to lead a comeback victory which included a touchdown pass with less than a minute to go and a 2-point conversion. On the conversion, Kaepernick was able to run it in from two-yards out as he reminded the fans that he used to be one of the more feared dual-threats in the game.

San Francisco needs a lot of help next season, and really the win didn’t do them any good. After Cleveland got their first win of the season the Niners were in position to get the first overall pick. By going for two, Kelly and his team gave the Browns that first pick right back. It’s starting to seem like Kelly can’t get anything right.

30. Los Angeles Rams (29)

Several NFL rookie quarterbacks have looked like keepers this season. Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles has shown some great promise this season and looks like the real deal going forward. Cleveland Browns rookie Cody Kessler withstood a lot of adversity around him but was able to deliver some solid performances that make him look like he could be a real pro as he develops. Of course there’s also Dak Prescott, who has the Dallas Cowboys sitting at 12 wins heading into Monday’s game.

All those young guys look good and all were drafted behind the Los Angeles Rams first overall pick Jared Goff. That first overall pick didn’t make the list of promising looking players because he simply looks lost on the field.

Goff had another sad outing this weekend as the Rams lost for the second time this season to the miserable 2-13 San Francisco 49ers. Yes, L.A. is the only team to lose to the dumpster fire in the bay area.

The Rams made the right move to go back to Los Angeles, and they made the right move to fire Jeff Fisher as head coach. Unfortunately, they were also wrong in two areas. One, the gold uniforms belong in St. Louis and should have stayed there. Two, Jared Goff was not the best player in the draft and shouldn’t have been the first pick.

29. Chicago Bears (28)

No one fears going into Soldier Field anymore. The Chicago Bears are now 3-5 at home this season after being smoked by the Washington Redskins. What makes them a really bad team is, they’re still better at home than on the road. All three of their wins came at home and they now are 3-12 with one game left to go.

For a couple of weeks, they had hope that they could get something out of their replacement quarterback, Matt Barkley. The USC product looked like he had taken some major steps towards becoming a legitimate starter in the NFL. Then while hosting the Redskins, Barkley threw five interceptions as the team lost 41-21.

So now it looks like Barkley isn’t the answer. It also is apparent the guy starting before him isn’t the answer. Brian Hoyer was a starter in Cleveland and Houston before getting a shot in Chicago. All three places he missed significant time thanks to injuries.

There was another guy before Hoyer as well, who apparently isn’t the guy. Jay Cutler was acquired in a huge trade from the Denver Broncos in 2009. Since then he has done nothing but disappoint, and it looks like Chicago is finally done waiting for him to turn the corner.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (30)

27. New York Jets (27)

Being a bad football team is tough. Being a dumb football team is tougher. The New York Jets are both.

This team is ridiculous at handling quarterbacks. For years they went on and on about needing to see what Geno Smith had at the position. This was dumb because Smith showed them over and over that he was awful. It took him being punched in the face by a teammate for the Jets to move on.

They also drafted two guys in each of the past two seasons trying to move on from the awful quarterback, but then when starter Ryan Fitzpatrick reverted to his old interception-loving ways, the Jets tried to go back to Geno again!

Another injury may have saved them from Smith, but once again the jets reminded us how dumb they are. Instead of getting some time for their young quarterbacks in a lost season they went back to Fitzgerald.

Only recently had they finally gotten one youngster in the field as they finally are trying to see what 2015 fourth round pick Bryce Petty can do. Don’t worry though, they’re still the Jets. When Petty gets hurt they revert to Fitzpatrick yet again. In doing so, they’re keeping 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg inactive and will yet again go into 2017 with no clue as to whether or not they have a quarterback.

But hey…maybe they still want to see what Geno Smith can do?

26. San Diego Chargers (25)

If it wasn’t clear before Saturday, it is now. San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy will most likely be in search of a new job in 2017.

The head coach has had several years to turn the team around and despite always being a favorite of many experts, they wind up being a team full of disappointment.

This weekend was even more disappointing as they were the first team to lose to the Cleveland Browns this season. However, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the loss to the Browns wasn’t what cost him his job. The NFL insider said before the contest in Cleveland that the Chargers would be moving on from McCoy in the offseason.

The San Diego Chargers are almost certain to relieve coach Mike McCoy of his duties after the season and expect to begin a search soon, according to league sources. While McCoy is focused on closing the season strong, sources said the Chargers are bracing for a change given the way the past two seasons have transpired and with the franchise on the verge of a move to a new, crowded market in Los Angeles.

So now the Chargers may be looking for a new coach as well as a new home. President and CEO Dean Spanos is going to have a busy offseason.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (23)

After seeing Jeff Fisher fired as head coach in Los Angeles, the last survivalist coach standing is Marvin Lewis. Although he led the Cincinnati Bengals to four-straight ten-plus win seasons, Lewis has put together some clunker seasons as well. He also is 0-7 in the post season.

After losing their starting quarterback Andy Dalton at the end of 2015, the Bengals dropped their seventh playoff game under Lewis, but excuses were made again. This time it was because of them having to turn to a backup quarterback, but with Dalton back this year would be the one that they finally broke through.

Instead, the Bengals completely fell off the rails. Dalton has regressed and they get more publicity for the dumb things they do. Cornerback Adam Jones was calling out opposing players publicly and linebacker Vontaze Burfict is supposedly not even liked by his own team.

The out-of-control nature of the Bengals has been the norm in the Marvin Lewis era, and after this season it may be time to finally move on as many reports are suggesting. Team owner Mike Brown however is notoriously cheap, so he may just stick with Lewis even longer to avoid paying to terminate him or hire anyone else.

24. Carolina Panthers (22)

No team in the NFL has been a bigger disappointment than the Carolina Panthers. After going 15-1 in 2015, the Panthers headed to the Super Bowl. They were able to get there on the strength of their MVP from a season ago, quarterback Cam Newton. That was despite him losing his best receiving threat before the season even began in wide out Kelvin Benjamin.

So with Benjamin back and the reigning MVP looking to prove the Super Bowl loss was a fluke the Panthers were out to take on the world. Instead, they spent the year complaining about having to play the Denver Broncos to start the season and hard hits on Newton.

In the midst of all the whining there was also a lot of losing. The funny thing is Newton told everyone last year who didn’t like his showboating ways that they needed to beat his team to stop him from acting like he ran the league. He was telling the truth because this has been a much more somber Newton.

The league isn’t as much fun without him doing the dab and his Superman routine, but that’s what happens when a team (and player like Cam) loses their focus.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (26)

Sometimes it’s a lot of fun to watch a team that has nothing to play for. That’s what’s going on now with the 6-9 Philadelphia Eagles.

Their season is over, but things are just getting started for them. Head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz are ending their rookie seasons which gives them plenty to play for. On Thursday Night Football the team was able to evaluate their young quarterback in several situations.

There were fourth-down attempts and they even tried to get themselves in field goal range late in the half despite having less than one minute. If they were playing for a divisional title their approach may have been different, but the rookie combo wanted to see how they could handle all situations.

Good news is the quarterback didn’t flinch. Wentz keeps looking like he’s the real deal and has the Eagles’ hopes high about their future. They’re still undoing their stink from the Chip Kelly era, but they’ve made some progress that looks sustainable.

In the offseason they will need to find a true number one wide out and a more polished (and durable) running back. Should they find those two things, Philadelphia could be in the mix for the NFC East title as early as next season.

22. Arizona Cardinals (24)

Despite having a losing record, the Arizona Cardinals look like a good team at times. This weekend was a great example as they were able to defeat the leaders of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks on the road. This was the second time they played the ‘Hawks close, as earlier in the year they notched a tie with the second seed in the NFC.

It’s hard to figure out exactly what they need to correct moving forward. Quarterback Carson Palmer looks stout at times and they have arguably the best running back in the game in David Johnson. The second-year back set the record for going 15-straight games with over 100 yards from scrimmage in their latest win.

Defensively they’re still a good team as well, just don’t look at them surrendering 21 points to Seattle in the fourth quarter this weekend, that wasn’t their best moment.

Maybe they just have had some bad bounces and can get back to their winning ways in 2017. Or maybe they decide they need to do something drastic to fix their team. One such idea floating out there is acquiring current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to kick start their offense. It may not fix everything, but such a move would be interesting.

21. Buffalo Bills (21)

Maybe for Christmas Santa Clause can bring Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan some self awareness. The head coach has a reputation for killing offenses and bringing a losing brand of football wherever he goes. However after their latest loss, which ensured yet another season without a winning record, Ryan said he will stand by the reputation he built.

Per Mike Rodak of ESPN:

Rex Ryan says he’ll let his 20-plus years of coaching defense speak for itself. ‘Whatever happens, happens, but I’ll stand by my reputation.”

The problem for Rex is that he is too proud. He’s right that he has more than 20 years of great coaching, but it takes nearly that long to get a good enough reputation to even be considered as a head coach. From there it’s a whole new ballgame, and for him that game has been all about failing to meet expectations.

This season has been another year of falling flat and now at 7-8 the question becomes whether or not the Bills see any value in hanging on to him for another year. They also have a decision to make with their quarterback Tyrod Taylor this offseason. It could be an offseason of changes in Buffalo, or it could be another 8-8 season if they stick to the course.

20. Minnesota Vikings (20)

Well that was fun while it lasted. Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were undefeated and brilliant for trading a premium pick for quarterback Sam Bradford? Remember when everyone was touting his wonderful pass percentage (despite his passes never traveling more than three-yards in the air)? And remember when all the Bradford-haters were being laughed at for saying he still was lousy and it was a terrible move to acquire him?

Well now that they are 6-8 with him as a starter (and 7-8 overall) maybe people will finally realize Bradford is an awful quarterback. The Vikings traded for a guy who ruined two franchises. Both the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles traded way too much to move up for the first and second selections this season to get quarterbacks they could count on.

What did those two teams have in common? They each recently employed the ever-underperforming Bradford. They were so desperate to rid themselves of his mediocrity that they mortgaged their future for unproven talent. And yet the Vikings still gave up two picks for Sammy Sleeves.

The move not only doomed them in 2016, but now should Teddy Bridgewater be unable to return from a gruesome leg injury they will still need a quarterback and will have no first round pick. Looks like it’s more mediocrity for the Vikings in 2017 as well.

19. Denver Broncos (18)

Anytime someone has to come out and say “there’s no problem here!” There’s always a problem right there. For the Denver Broncos that problem is a terrible offense that’s handicapped a wonderful defense.

After winning it all last season, the Broncos made the boneheaded move of going with Trevor Siemian at quarterback. All season he was average at best, and they kept giving him credit as a “winner.”

The talk was that he had such a wonderful record as a starting quarterback, when really they were winning thanks to their defense masking his ineffectiveness. Eventually it became too much for the defense to do alone, and when they needed the offense to step up, they didn’t. From there, talk of a locker room divide between offense and defense began and their coach tried in vain to put that to rest.

Per Chris Wesseling of NFL.com:

‘I would never let something be divisive, I would never let that happen,’ Kubiak explained. ‘If I didn’t see guys in there bleeding and working and battling each other, those type of things, it wouldn’t be football. That doesn’t bother me.’

Again on Sunday Siemian was awful and the Broncos were outplayed by the Chiefs. It was their third-straight loss and fourth in their past five games. After a great start to the season they fell apart and are now 8-7 and officially out of the playoffs.

Even worse, they stuck with Siemian so long that next season will again be like a rookie year for first round pick quarterback Paxton Lynch. That is assuming they finally turn to the guy they traded up for rather than continue to put a former seventh-round pick out there each week.

18. Indianapolis Colts (17)

It was evident for years, but no one wanted to say it. The Indianapolis Colts are a poor football team and they’ve been overvalued thanks to playing in a lousy division. For years this team would go 6-0 in the pathetic AFC South, yet finish in the area of 10-6, or 11-5.

Doing some simple math, that means the Colts were either 5-5 or 5-6 in games where they weren’t picking on one of their little brothers. That’s no longer the case. While the AFC South will never be mistaken for a powerhouse, they suddenly have some competitive teams. The Tennessee Titans have gotten better and the Houston Texans have now won the division in back-to-back seasons.

Thanks to those two teams learning to play better football, the Colts can’t stack up so many wins against lower quality teams. That means they now have had to depend on winning against teams outside of the South, and that hasn’t worked too well for them. They’re 2-3 in the AFC South and 5-5 outside of it.

Many wonder what’s wrong with the Colts. But honestly, looking back at their record outside the division for nearly a decade, nothing is wrong with them. They are who they have always been, they just no longer have the benefit of a six-game cushion.

17. New Orleans Saints (19)

The New Orleans Saints played spoiler on Saturday as they knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs second loss in a row hurt their chances at a playoff berth, but outside of that it did little else for New Orleans.

Now with seven wins on the season and just one game to go, they are in danger of going 7-9 for the third-straight year. It will be interesting to see if the brass for New Orleans remains patient with their head coach Sean Payton.

He and quarterback Drew Brees led a revival for the Saints and even brought the town a Super Bowl. However, the past few years have been rough as they are a terrible defensive team and have no consistency in the running game.

Brees isn’t getting any younger, so patience may be the right move. If New Orleans really wants another shot with their star quarterback it would make little sense to watch him learn a new system in the twilight of his career. He and Brees work great together, so to get back to winning ways they should keep rebuilding their defense and trust the guys who have been winners in the past.

16. Tennessee Titans (12)

There goes their shot at the AFC South. The Tennessee Titans were blasted by the suddenly hot Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. What’s worse, though, is that they lost their best player as well. Quarterback Marcus Mariota was tackled late in the game and landed awkwardly. He was helped off the field and later it was announced that he had a fractured fibula.

Without Mariota, the team had no shot at a late comeback and would also not be favored to win their final game against the Houston Texans. It was still a remarkable year for the Music City team as they were in the race late even though they entered 2016 on no one’s radar. The offseason will be interesting for the Titans now as they will most likely need to find another big weapon for Mariota.

As it stands now he has great help in the running game with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, but the receivers scare no one. Their best weapon in that regard has been tight end Delanie Walker, but their outside threats have been inconsistent. This is the second season in a row he finishes the year on the sidelines watching his understudy finish the year.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14)

Just a couple of weeks ago the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Then they went on Sunday Night Football and were highlighted acting like a bunch of kids who wanted attention in their pregame “pep rally.”

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy went on and on about how no one respected them but we all had to watch the on Sunday night. Then they got beat by the Dallas Cowboys as their starting quarterback Jameis Winston threw several picks.

Against the Saints this weekend Winston did the same thing as he threw two more picks. At times he looks like the real deal and at other times he looks like the game is too fast for him and he can’t see defenders closing in on his receivers.

The real worry with Winston and Tampa Bay is they rely heavily on him just throwing really hard passes high in the air. If their receivers make circus catches, they win. If they don’t, they lose. Another weird thing about Tampa is their unexpected benching of running back Doug Martin. Then again firing head coach Lovie Smith after he showed progress with the team shows that the franchise has never been afraid of weird things.

14. Baltimore Ravens (11)

It was a huge game for the Baltimore Ravens and they almost did it. Almost doesn’t count, though, as the Ravens just couldn’t finish on Sunday.

They took a lead with just over a minute to go, but their defense allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to just march right down the field and score on an Antonio Brown touchdown. That score came with too little time remaining for the Ravens to try for a comeback and the AFC North is now out of their reach as they fell to 8-7 and the Steelers moved to 10-5.

Had Baltimore won they would have swept the series with their biggest rivals and owned the tie breaker advantage. In that situation they would have controlled their own destiny as a win would have secured things. Instead they will start their offseason early.

The 2016 version of the Ravens finally showed some promise on defense. They were one of the better run stoppers in the league, but they struggled on Sunday with Le’Veon Bell of the Steelers. Offensively they need to get a real No. 1 receiver. Steve Smith, Sr. is most likely going to retire and veteran Mike Wallace has done well as a deep threat, but leaves a lot to be desired as a wideout overall. This season will end up better than last, but there’s still room to improve—namely by getting back to the playoffs.

13. Washington Redskins (15)

After thoroughly beating down the Chicago Bears in Week 16, the Washington Redskins still have their playoff hopes on life support. Next week they need to win against the New York Giants as well as get some outside help. Still, they’re alive with one game left to go and that counts for something.

The man it may count most for is quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Redskins starter is playing this season on the franchise tag, which paid him a hefty sum, but gave no long-term security. There’s been plenty of discussion and speculation about what the team may do with him in the offseason, but a playoff berth for a second season in a row would almost guarantee that he will get paid by the team that drafted him.

In all honesty though, Cousins is guaranteed to get paid even if Washington lets him walk. Should Washington decide to allow him to test free agency, he will surely bring in big bucks. Brock Osweiler turned seven games as a starter into $37 million guaranteed.

If that’s what Osweiler can bring in, Cousins second-straight winning season as a starter should net him somewhere in the range of $50 million guaranteed. Washington would probably be wise to be the ones to pay it to him though because it’s not like a better solution is sitting in the wings waiting for a chance.

12. Houston Texans (16)

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. The Houston Texans have won the AFC South for a second season in a row and they’re 9-6. However, they’re not good. Well, at least not on offense.

Their defense is stout, and could have been even meaner had defensive end J.J. Watt stayed healthy this season. His role as pass rusher has been replaced by former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who has become a disruptive force this season. He and his group on the defensive side held the Cincinnati Bengals to just 10 points on Saturday as they clinched their title. They had little help from the offense as the Texans managed just 12 points.

That’s where the luck came in. Despite continuing to be inept on offense, the Texans caught a huge break as their former kicker, Randy Bullock missed a potential game winner for the Bengals. The missed kick not only secured their playoff berth, but also reminded the world why Houston gave up on Bullock.

If the Texans want to make noise in the post season though they need to get their offense figured out. In his first start after taking over for the high-priced Brock Osweiler, quarterback Tom Savage was less than impressive. They will need to get something going on that side because 12 points won’t cut it in the postseason.

11. Miami Dolphins (13)

Maybe the Miami Dolphins will be just fine with Matt Moore at quarterback. He’s always been one of the better backups in the NFL, but the last couple of weeks he has shown that the Dolphins can operate just fine with him under center in the absence of starter Ryan Tannehill.

Moore had a low quarterback rating of 70.3, but he didn’t make a ton of mistakes as he threw for 233 yards and two scores. What made things even easier on Moore was the tough running of Jay Ajayi.

The second-year running back hit the 200-plus mark for the third time this season. For the year he is at 1,213 yards and eight touchdowns. His insane production brings up the question of how much better he could have been had head coach Adam Gase not fallen victim to favoring a player for past performance and name recognition.

Miami, for some odd reason, signed veteran running back Arian Foster this offseason and they started him over the much younger, and better Ajayi to start the season. Of course Foster did what he always did and got hurt, and then later retired. Since then Ajayi has been a monster. His production could really help the Dolphins in the playoffs.

10. Detroit Lions (9) — Play Monday Night

A Monday Night Football game against the No. 1 seed in the NFC is on tap for the Detroit Lions this week. Normally that could be some bad news, but it may not be in this case for the Lions. They aren’t facing the same team that reeled off 11-straight wins.

They’re also not facing the team that was dealing with a ton of questions heading into Week 15. No, this time they’re facing a team that just saw home-field advantage clinched. In other words, the Lions are getting a Cowboys team with nothing to gain whatsoever.

That could lead Dallas to resting starters early in this one as they do have something to lose. Two teams already saw quarterbacks go down this weekend and, despite having the best backup in the NFL in Tony Romo, the Cowboys don’t want to be the third guys suffering a catastrophe.

A win unfortunately clinches nothing for either team here. The Lions will still be in a winner-take-all matchup with the Packers next week on Sunday Night Football. However, they’d love to get a win over the No. 1 seed in the conference to get confidence and momentum flowing. Against a team playing as well as Green Bay, they’ll need all of the mental firepower they can get.

9. Green Bay Packers (10)

When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is done with his playing career he may want to look into a job as a psychic. When everyone else was calling for the termination of head coach Mike McCarthy, the 4-6 Packers had one guy speaking up for them.

Rodgers said the team could run the table, and so far he has been right. The Pack dropped the formerly formidable Minnesota Vikings this weekend to move to 9-6 on the season. The win sets them up for a huge game next week against the Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown. With five straight wins and an unstoppable offense, Green Bay most likely would be favored in that one.

No one is going to want to play these guys in the postseason. Their defense isn’t outstanding, but they’re good enough. They shut running backs down and have a couple strong playmakers in safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and linebacker Clay Matthews.

Offensively they have no shortage of weapons. Receivers Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are all explosive. The one downfall could be their running game. They have career journeyman Christine Michael and converted receiver Ty Montgomery at the position, but neither are consistent enough to scare teams.

8. Seattle Seahawks (6)

Consistency is not the friend of the Seattle Seahawks. One week they look like an explosive team ready to run the table in the playoffs. The next week they drop a game to a team with a losing record.

After tying with the Arizona Cardinals in one of the most boring games of the season earlier in the year, the Seahawks lost on a field goal as time expired. The loss was unexpected, and could end up costing them their first-round bye should the Lions keep winning.

The good news for the team heading to the postseason is that they finally have the chemistry back between quarterback Russell Wilson and his two biggest threats: tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Doug Baldwin. In their latest loss Baldwin Had 13 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Graham added another 43 yards and a score for the Hawks. The bad news is there are some missing pieces going forward. The defense is already without one of their best weapons as safety Earl Thomas was injured a couple of weeks ago.

Now their offense and special teams lost a huge weapon as return man/receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a gruesome injury in this last game. Seattle will have a lot to overcome to get to the Super Bowl for a third time in the Russell Wilson era.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (7)

So what’s the knock on the Kansas City Chiefs now? They have no offensive explosion? Well, no. Rookie Tyreek Hill has been a huge weapon and he was on display yet again on Sunday.

They have no running game without Jamaal Charles at running back? Again, no. Hill has provided a spark there as has running back Spencer Ware. Also tight end Travis Kelce is playing as well as anyone at his position this season and is a matchup nightmare.

Surely the defense isn’t an issue. They are as tough as can be on that side of the ball with playmakers at every level. From pass rushers like Dee Ford and Justin Houston to ball hawks like safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters, this team is mean.

That leaves one question mark: quarterback. For years Alex Smith has been a punching bag, but the former No. 1 overall pick just keeps playing well, and is not a weak link despite what people think. Smith is every bit as good as Joe Flacco or Eli Manning (and actually makes fewer mistakes than Manning) and both of them have a ring.

The idea that an elite quarterback is needed to win it all is so outdated, but it’s so believed. Even when a guy like Eli Manning or Flacco hoists a trophy people then decide they have to reclassify the player they once labeled a bust. Now those guys are elite, and that’s why they won.

So thanks to that thinking the Chiefs will never do a thing thanks to Alex Smith. They probably prefer everyone keeps thinking that though, this team is used to it and would love to prove doubters wrong.

6. Oakland Raiders (5)

Fortune seemed to finally fall on the Oakland Raiders in 2016. After years of being a losing franchise, they finally pushed through and won more games than they lost this season. They did so in brilliant fashion as they notched their 12th win of the season on Saturday.

They currently own the second seed in the AFC and have secured a first round bye along with the New England Patriots. On Saturday though, fortune quit shining on the Oakland Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken fibula in their win against the Indianapolis Colts, thus ending his season prematurely.

It’s a devastating loss for the team that’s centered around their MVP-candidate player. Through 15 games, Carr as 3,993 yards passing with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Oakland will now have to turn to Matt McGloin in the post season.

McGloin is a capable backup, but is more than just a step down from Carr. Overall it limits Oakland’s chances in the tournament as they’re an offensive first team that usually is unable to rely on their defense to win games. Head coach Jack Del Rio has done wonders turning this team around, but he will need to pull a huge rabbit out of his hat should he expect to make some noise come playoff time.

5. New York Giants (3)

It’s hard to figure out what to expect with the New York Giants. They go out and get huge wins against the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season. They then knock off the NFC North leading Detroit Lions. In those two games they surrendered just 13 points thanks to their suffocating defense.

That point total was surpassed in about seven minutes on Thursday Night Football as they allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 6-9 on the season. The problem though wasn’t the guys on defense, but rather another inept performance from quarterback Eli Manning. The interception king of the NFC East threw 63 passes and completed just 38 of those.

He did have one touchdown, but threw three interceptions. His multi-interception games have become quite the norm and it’s becoming harder and harder for his team to mask his mistakes. Going into the game they still had a chance at the NFC East title and home field advantage.

In the end, they gave both those things up to Dallas and put their own postseason lives at risk. New York has a championship caliber defense. They just need to figure out why they struggle so bad on offense despite having one of the biggest playmakers in the NFL in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

4. Atlanta Falcons (8)

The NFC South once again belongs to the Dirty Birds. The Atlanta Falcons cruised to a 33-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers and in doing so secured a playoff spot and the NFC South crown.

Atlanta isn’t done though. Thanks to the Seattle Seahawks dropping a game to the Arizona Cardinals, they now are in the lead for the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. A win next week against the New Orleans Saints means they will not only be division champs and earn at least one home game, but they will also receive a first-round bye.

It would be a welcome change for a team that struggled to close out seasons for a while now, as this year they were able to keep their momentum all season long. Quarterback Matt Ryan is doing all he can to garner votes for the league’s MVP honors, and looks like a new man working with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Defensively head coach Dan Quinn has done a great job improving the unit as they are rounding into a formidable group. Though there are still holes on that unit, pairing them with arguably the strongest offense in the NFL makes them a team no one wants to see come to town in the playoffs.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have lost their latest game on Sunday. That loss would have made next week incredibly interesting as the AFC North would have been wide-open still. They would have been tied with the Baltimore Ravens (who would have owned a tie breaking by virtue of sweeping the Steelers).

Pittsburgh would have needed to win and would have been praying for a Baltimore loss. Instead, they somehow beat the Ravens when they shouldn’t have. Trailing the Ravens with little time left, the Steelers pulled out a miracle thanks to wideout Antonio Brown. The play was best described by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

With the season on the line and 14 seconds on the clock, Brown caught a short pass on a play that started at the Baltimore four and somehow fought through multiple Ravens defenders to reach the ball across the plane of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

Brown was somehow available in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, but has become one of the best receivers in the league. Every game people know he will get the ball, and every game he destroys defenses.

The Steelers are a stellar team led by not just Brown, but a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger. They also have one of the top (if not the top) running backs in the league in Le’Veon Bell.

Defensively they won’t be confused with the Steel Curtain defense of the 1970’s, but they can make stops when needed. This team could make some noise in the postseason and no one would be shocked.

2. Dallas Cowboys (2) — Play Monday Night

Week 16 could make the Dallas Cowboys rethink their “play to win” strategy on Monday Night Football. First the Tennessee Titans lost their starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota to a fractured fibula. Then the Oakland Raiders go their 12th win, but lost their starting quarterback Derek Carr to a broken leg.

For the Titans they also lost the game and were eliminated from playoff contention. For Oakland, they now will head into the postseason without their MVP candidate under center.

Dallas originally said they would try and approach Monday’s game like any other, meaning their star quarterback Dak Prescott would play. However, the two serious injuries may force Dallas to pull Prescott early.

The other fear would be the rookie getting rusty from sitting, so the Boys must weigh which is the greater risk. The smartest play may be to treat players like Prescott and fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott like they’re in a preseason game. Allow them to get into a rhythm and then let them watch some backups get into the game after a few series.

One other fun thing to watch for Dallas fans will be how defensive end Randy Gregory fares in his first action of the season. Should he bring any sort of pass rush, it would be a huge bonus for the number one seed in the NFC.

1. New England Patriots (1)

Not only are the New England Patriots the team with the most wins in the NFL, but they’re also the most consistent team week-in-and-week-out. You always know what you are going to get out of the Patriots, and that’s an efficient offense and a tough nose defense.

No other team in contention for the Super Bowl could have traded one of their best defenders and stayed so sharp, but that’s exactly what the Pats did. Earlier this season they shipped linebacker Jamie Collins to the Cleveland Browns (talk about going from a high to a low) and their defense hasn’t missed a beat.

Their latest outing including them blowing out the New York Jets, and allowing just three points. In this game they also managed four turnovers, three of which were courtesy of their one-time Super Bowl MVP cornerback, Malcom Butler.

Of course no matter how great their defense plays, the strength of New England remains their offense. Quarterback Tom Brady continues to deny his age and they have perhaps the most unique group of running backs at their disposal.

To try and strengthen their run in the playoffs they recently picked up wide receiver Michael Floyd off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-3, 225 pound first-round pick from 2012 could prove to be the missing piece to their offensive puzzle as they finally have a big-bodied receiver to add to their corps.

