Steve Kerr thinks Stephen Curry may be more popular with kids than Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best basketball player to ever lace them up, but his Airness’s former teammate is wondering if MJ’s popularity is being rivaled.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared crowds Jordan drew to the ones Stephen Curry currently draws, and Kerr found one difference.

“The crowd size is similar, but the biggest difference is the children that gravitate toward Steph,” Kerr said before Wednesday’s game against the Jordan-owned Hornets, via the Associated Press. “You see so many little kids with Steph jerseys begging for his autograph.”

Kerr, who played alongside Jordan with the Bulls during the 90’s, said he believed kids gravitate toward Curry because his physical stature – 6-foot-3, 190 pounds – is more relatable than that of Jordan – 6-6, 190 pounds. Also, Curry’s game is built around immense skill as opposed to otherworldly athleticism.

”They all identify with him,” Kerr said. ”He’s probably the rare superstar where an 8-year-old kid can go, `He looks just like me. Maybe I can do it.”’

Warriors forward Kevin Durant doesn’t doubt that Curry has an immense following but wonders what Jordan’s would have looked like if he had all the social media platforms at his disposal during his career.

”MJ didn’t grow up in the social media era and he was still huge,” Durant said. ”Imagine if he grew up in this era being Michael Jordan, being the first global NBA superstar. Can you imagine what his following would be?”