Report: Bulls’ Rajon Rondo may attempt to play in Game 5 with injured thumb

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo may attempt to play in Game 5 against the Boston Celtics with injured thumb, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

His status will be determined closer to the game but there is reportedly a chance he could play.

Rondo injured his right thumb in Game 2. The Bulls have used Jerian Grant, Michael Carter-Williams and Isaiah Canaan in his absence.

Rondo was expected to miss two weeks and was in a cast but it was removed and he has not ruled out playing through the injury. Rondo was seen shooting jumpers with his off hand in practice.

Canaan could start Game 5, if Rondo is not available.

In 2011, Rondo dislocated his left elbow in a series against the Miami Heat but returned and guided the Celtics to a win.

