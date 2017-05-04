Watch: Celtics, Wizards scrap after Oubre shoves Olynyk

Tempers flared between the Celtics and Wizards during Thursday’s Game 3 in D.C., leading to a large on-court scuffle after Washington’s Kelly Oubre shoved Boston’s Kelly Olynyk following a hard screen.

Oubre lost his cool after beilng leveled by Olynyk’s screen and was assessed a Flagrant-2 and ejected. Olynyk was assessed a regular offensive foul.

Kelly Oubre shoves Kelly Olynyk to the ground, Wizards and Celtics scrap pic.twitter.com/DDzCOrTB4W — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 5, 2017

Washington led 45–24 at the time of the incident.

The Wizards and Celtics have been publicly at odds for much of the season, and bad blood from that rivalry appears to have boiled over.

Boston leads the series 2–0.

