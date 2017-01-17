Jimmy Butler says being voted into the All-Star Game would mean ‘absolutely nothing’

Jimmy Butler is averaging a career-best 24.9 points per game this season and should be a safe bet to make his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance. But the Chicago Bulls star swingman isn’t too concerned about getting in as a starter.

When asked Tuesday what it meant to be voted as a starter for next month’s All-Star Game, Butler said, “absolutely nothing.”

Butler, who attended All-Star weekend last year even when injured, claims getting voted an All-Star starter would mean "absolutely nothing." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 17, 2017

Butler, one of the game’s best two-way players, is fifth in front-court voting, trailing the Cavs’ LeBron James, Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs’ Kevin Love and 76ers’ Joel Embiid. But unlike in previous years, the fans’ vote will not be the sole factor in determining the starting lineup.

Fans will account for 50 percent of the vote while NBA players and the media will each count for 25 percent.

Butler has been stellar this season, scoring at least 40 points four times entering Tuesday’s game against the Mavericks. But Butler’s individual excellence hasn’t translated into team success with the Bulls, who are currently 21-21.