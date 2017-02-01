Jimmy Butler responds to rumors about Bulls’ tactics in 2014 contract negotiation

The Chicago Bulls are … well, how do we put this politely? They’re in chaos. The team’s two superstars, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, are publicly questioning the commitment of other members of the organization, the team’s record has fallen below .500 to 24-25, and the roster’s point guard has gone completely rogue.

These are all events that have transpired just this season. Another problematic rumor creating tension within the franchise, that the Bulls front office executives threatened to bench Jimmy Butler for Tony Snell if Butler didn’t accept the 4 year/$44 million contract extension offered to him during the Summer of 2014, was addressed on Wednesday afternoon by Jimmy Butler himself:

Butler on the story about the Bulls brass saying they’d play Tony Snell over him if he didn’t take 4/$44 offer in summer of 2014 pic.twitter.com/LQQiQo5aYN — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) February 1, 2017

For the Bulls, this was actually a pretty tame response compared to what has gone down within the organization this week — however, it reinforces the sentiment that there may be some serious turmoil going on behind the scenes between the players themselves, the players and the coaching staff, and the players vs. the front office.