Day-to-Day Weekend Review: Blogs, bears, breakouts, Blazers & Boogie

Jason Mann chats with Keith Parish of Fastbreak Breakfast about the unlikely origins and achievements of the Grit-and-Grind-era Memphis Grizzlies and talks about NBA players who have pleasantly surprised us this season (including Marc Gasol, Rudy Gobert, Terrence Ross, Otto Porter, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kemba Walker, Avery Bradley and Harrison Barnes) with The Step Back editor-in-chief Ian Levy.

Listen: The Memphis Grizzlies don’t care what you think

He also discusses the disappointing Portland Trail Blazers and our favorite Star Trek movies with Corbin Smith of the Take It or Break It! podcast, and finally looks at the conversation surrounding DeMarcus Cousins and how the modern media environment shapes our views on NBA players with Alexandra Clarke, co-host of The Replay with El and Al.

