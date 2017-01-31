The Cleveland Cavaliers have heard LeBron James’ recent pleas for help and are actively working on accommodating their franchise player. According to ESPN, the Cavs are scheduled to hold workouts Wednesday for veteran guards Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich and swingman Lance Stephenson.

Chalmers, 30, was a member of the Miami Heat when James led the franchise to four consecutive Finals appearances, hitting a number of critical shots during their championship runs. Hinrich, 36, spent most of his career with the Chicago Bulls, who battled LeBron when he was with the Heat for Eastern Conference dominance, and is a gritty point guard known for his defense.

Stephenson is probably best known for what he did against James as a member of the Indiana Pacers. The then-24-year-old famously blew in James’ ear during a Heat-Pacers playoff game in 2014. But Stephenson’s flare on the court and his passing ability might make him the type of playmaker James is seeking, if Stephenson can limit his mistakes.

The Cavs struggled in January, going 7-8, but remain the No. 1 seed in the East.