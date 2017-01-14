NASCAR Considering Major Changes To Race Format And Points

The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is only six weeks away and it appears that NASCAR could be ready to announce some major changes before the season begins.

When NASCAR announced their partnership with Monster Energy there was some speculation that it might be just the beginning of sweeping changes across the sport. While the extent of those changes is still unknown, it would seem that significant changes that could take place as soon as this season are actively being discussed.

According to a recent report from Sports Business Daily, NASCAR and industry stakeholders are considering significant competition changes to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in regards to the format of the races and the current point system.

Sources said that stakeholders across the industry including teams, drivers, tracks, media partners, Monster and NASCAR have been meeting to discuss the prospective changes. Sources said this includes a meeting that was held in Las Vegas during Champion’s Week and a meeting held last week in Charlotte. Sources added that the prospective changes involve the format of the races themselves and how points are awarded for them. If implemented, the changes could address the length and format of Cup races and may result in race breaks, similar to other series where “heat” formats are used to break up the competition to feature multiple, shorter races rather than one longer one. NASCAR declined comment. NASCAR introduced heat races to its secondary series, the Xfinity Series, last year, although only for a handful of races. It could not be determined how far along the discussions are, but timing is of the essence as NASCAR’s season starts in mid to late February. Its season-opening media tour, when major announcements are often made, is in two weeks in Charlotte.

Fans and media members have never been short of suggestions to make NASCAR a better product.

When it comes to introducing breaks, heat races, changing the points and more, it’s hard to say whether or not those changes will be good for the sport or not. In theory adding heat races could be terrific for the Cup Series assuming it’s done correctly. The same can be said for the other changes that the governing body reportedly has on the table right now.

With the new of potential big changes coming, it’s safe to say that all eyes will be on the season-opening media tour in Charlotte.

