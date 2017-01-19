Gaunt Brothers Racing to field entry in Daytona 500, three other races

Gaunt Brothers Racing announced recently they will return to NASCAR competition for the 2017 season.

GBR begin their four-race Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season with the Daytona 500 (Feb. 26, FOX) with D.J. Kennington at the wheel of the team’s Toyota Camry with Castrol and Lordco Auto Parts sponsorship. Both are Canadian-based companies.

“As the Daytona 500 is called ‘The Great American Race,’ our team will be considered the ‘Great Canadian Invasion,'” joked Kennington. “I’m definitely ready to take this on. I’m excited to be running the first race with Monster Energy as the series sponsor, and I love how the program came together with Castrol, Lordco and the Gaunts.”

The team will also compete at both Talladega races and the July event at Daytona with a driver to be announced at a later date.

GRB is owned by Triad Racing Technologies president Marty Gaunt. Before purchasing Triad and forming GBR, Gaunt served in leadership roles with Team Penske, Red Horse Racing and Red Bull Racing.

“With the recent unveiling of the 2018 Toyota Camry, we feel that now is the right time to return to the racetrack,” said Gaunt, whose Triad engines powered five championship-winning Toyota drivers and contributed to multiple manufacturer championships at the NASCAR national level.

GBR previously competed in NASCAR’s Pinty Series in 2011. The team will partner with Triad client RAB Racing, owned by Robby Benton. RAB Racing will supply cars, shop space and technical support for the team.

“There are a lot of great things happening with the sport right now and we feel fortunate to continue our relationship with Marty, Triad and Toyota, starting with this attempt at the Daytona 500,” said Benton.

“Our aspirations will be no small task, but we know what we need to do to position ourselves to make this a successful effort. We’ll transition over to the Daytona 500 after competing in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with our sports car program later this month.”