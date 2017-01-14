Martin Brundle had a heart attack before doing Monaco GP podium interviews

Sky Sports F1 commentator Martin Brundle has revealed that he suffered a minor heart attack following the Monaco GP in May.

The former Formula One racing driver, aged 56 at the time, had left the commentary booth and was running down to do the podium interviews when the heart attack occurred.

“I had a small heart attack running to do the podium in Monaco,” Brundle explained at Autosport International show. “I ended up with a 23 mm stent in my left anterior descending.”

Brundle still went ahead with the podium interviews then took to Twitter shortly after the episode occurred, explaining why he wouldn’t be at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Had a medical procedure last week, went extremely well. I won't be in Montreal but my excellent @SkySportsF1 colleagues will. Every lap live — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) June 9, 2016

Thanks also to the Cardioligist and surgeon who fixed my serious heart issue 2 weeks ago and gave me confidence to race. I am 20 yrs younger — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) June 18, 2016

Just a couple of weeks later, Brundle took pole and finished second in an LMP3 support race for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I didn’t think I could do the race,” Brundle admitted, “and the cadio guy said to me, ‘yeah, you can do the race. Just don’t forget your blood thinners.”