Todd Frazier gets HBP twice leading Yankees to victory

Todd Frazier was hit by a pitch in the 8th inning and scored the tying run. He was then HBP in the 9th to fuel the winning rally. He joins Ken Rosenthal after the game to discuss.

WATCH: Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter go deep in Cardinals' win over Pirates

Mike Matheny on Juan Nicasio: "He's pitching with a lot of confidence"

Carlos Martinez on Juan Nicasio: 'He's a really good addition'

Matt Carpenter: 'We're going through a special stretch right now'

Paul DeJong breaks down his leadoff eighth-inning double

Ryan Buchter getting into a groove with the Royals

