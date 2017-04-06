Watch: Tim Tebow hit an opposite-field homer in his minor league debut

Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow hit a…home run in his debut for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate.

The former pro quarterback turned baseball moonlighter managed to make a serious impact in his first game, stroking it opposite field for a two-run blast.

OMG HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/GSsmIgmU3k — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) April 6, 2017

Here is another view to confirm it really happened.

Tebow hits a two-run homer in his first minor league at bat. pic.twitter.com/sd04xyvPgW — Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) April 6, 2017

Tebow appeared to briefly stop at second base as he rounded, but made it all the way home. It looked like he thought it was a ground rule double.

We’re as confused as you are, and as he perhaps was.

