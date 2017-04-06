Watch: Tim Tebow hit an opposite-field homer in his minor league debut

Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow hit a…home run in his debut for the Columbia Fireflies, New York’s Class A affiliate.

The former pro quarterback turned baseball moonlighter managed to make a serious impact in his first game, stroking it opposite field for a two-run blast.

Here is another view to confirm it really happened.

Tebow appeared to briefly stop at second base as he rounded, but made it all the way home. It looked like he thought it was a ground rule double.

We’re as confused as you are, and as he perhaps was.

