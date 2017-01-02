Texas Rangers: What To Expect From Carlos Gomez In 2017

On December 13th, Carlos Gomez signed a one-year, $11.5 million contract to remain with the Texas Rangers. Despite playing in just 33 games with Texas last season, his performance impressed the Rangers organization.

After the Rangers’ season ended, Gomez acknowledged having no intention of leaving Arlington. He told CBS that in his opinion the Texas Rangers isn’t a team, it’s a family. According to multiple sources, Gomez turned down multi-year offers from other teams. In other words, his desire to stay in Texas is beyond question.

Last season, during his tenure with Houston, the two-time All-Star and 2013 Golden Glove Award winner batted .210 with five homers, 62 hits, and 29 RBIs in 85 games. However, he was released on August 18th.

Two days later, Texas picked him up and signed him to a minor league deal and assigned him to AAA Round Rock. Five days later, he made his debut against the Cleveland Indians. Additionally, in his first plate appearance, he blasted a home run.

In his 33 games with Texas, Gomez batted .284 and registered 33 hits, 24 RBIs, and eight homers. In the playoffs, he went 2-for-13 and batted .154.

I expect 2017 to be a good year for Gomez. It’s not often that despite playing for just six weeks for a team, a certain player makes a great impression. In my opinion, his re-signing with Texas is a no-brainer. He’s certainly a talent the Rangers can really use.

I expect Gomez to play a majority of 2017 as a center-fielder, especially since last season’s center-fielder Ian Desmond left Arlington to sign with the Colorado Rockies. He may play a few games as the designated hitter.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nolan Writin’ team!

The Rangers organization made a very good business investment with Gomez. Additionally, there’s no doubt they’re excited to see what he has in store in 2017.

This article originally appeared on