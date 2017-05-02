Texas Rangers Send Jurickson Profar to the Minors

The Texas Rangers were hoping that Jurickson Profar could be a key piece of their future. That future will need to wait even longer, as he was demoted to the Round Rock Express.

Expectations have been high surrounding Jurickson Profar. A two time top 100 prospect for the Texas Rangers, he was expected to help solidify the middle of the infield. As he reached the Majors by age 19, that hope, and those high expectations, appeared to be justified.

Profar, however, has not reached that potential. After missing the entire 2014 season, he found himself behind Rougned Odor on the depth chart. He had another opportunity to start the year, slotted in as the Rangers starting left fielder, but continued to struggle as a starter. Finally, after he lost his job, as the Rangers made Ryan Rua the new starter in left.

Yesterday, the other shoe dropped for Profar. After the Rangers claimed Pete Kozma off waivers, they demoted Profar to the AAA Round Rock Express, in hopes that he would be able to rediscover the form that made him a former top prospect.

This is a move that had been overdue. Profar had produced a miserable .135/.289/.135 batting line, with his eight walks the only real positive from this season. Even with the Rangers injuries, there was no reason to keep Profar in the lineup.

While the promotion may be disappointing, this could prove to be a positive. Profar will be able to get regular at bats in AAA, and can work on regaining his confidence. He could also get more experience in a variety of positions, potentially turning into that super utility player that the Rangers were hoping he would become.

Although Profar has spent parts of four seasons in the Majors, it is important to realize that he is just 24 years old. If he was producing well at either AA or AAA, he would still be a top prospect. He has plenty of time to regroup, and to finally reach his potential.

It is far too early to write Jurickson Profar off for the Texas Rangers just yet. This trip to the minors may be exactly what he needs to get back on track.

