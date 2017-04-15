Snydergaard exits early, Mets lose to Marlins 3-2 (Apr 14, 2017)

MIAMI (AP) Two bleeding fingernails cut short Noah Syndergaard’s start Friday night, and the New York Mets’ weary bullpen finally gave up a run to the Miami Marlins.

J.T. Realmuto hit a game-ending RBI double with two out in the ninth inning, and Miami snapped New York’s five-game win streak with a 3-2 victory. The Marlins avoided extra innings after a 16-inning loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Syndergaard allowed two runs, one earned, in six innings before he departed after throwing 87 pitches. The right-hander said the nail split on his forefinger around the third inning, and on his middle finger in the sixth.

Syndergaard left his first start of the season after six scoreless innings because of a blister, but he said that was unrelated to his issue with his nails.

”I guess I kept my fingernails too short,” he said. ”In the minor leagues I had to deal with this problem quite a bit. I’m not really sure why it flared up now – as simple as it sounds, to maintain my fingernails.”

Syndergaard described the problem as a mere nuisance and said he doesn’t expect to miss a start.

”I feel I’ll be able to bounce back quickly,” he said. ”It’s no big deal at all.”

It didn’t seem to affect his performance much, although his ERA rose to 0.95. He struck out four and still hasn’t walked a batter in 19 innings this season.

Snydergaard was followed by three relievers, and Miami finally scored on the bullpen for the first time in 14 innings in the series.

Miguel Rojas, who had three hits, walked to lead off the ninth against Josh Edgin (0-1). Realmuto hit a 3-2 pitch that reached the right-center field wall on one bounce, and Rojas scored without a play.

The Marlins had just enough energy left for an on-field celebration.

”That’s what we were supposed to do last night,” Rojas said. ”We bounced back pretty well.”

The Mets’ Lucas Duda hit his fourth homer in the fifth.

New York slugger Yoenis Cespedes, who hit two homers Thursday while battling the flu, was limited to a pinch-hitting role in the eighth, when he struck out. In the wake of the marathon win, Mets second baseman Neil Walker and catcher Travis d’Arnaud were given the night off.

Marlins starter Edinson Volquez walked four in 4 2/3 innings but allowed only two runs. After throwing a bullpen session Thursday, his start was pushed up a day so he could replace Adam Conley, who pitched the 16th in the extra-inning loss.

”In the first inning I was really strong, but after that I was a little tired,” Volquez said. ”Everybody’s tired.”

Jose Reyes went from first to third on a sacrifice bunt in the sixth, but Marlins reliever Jarlin Garcia – making his major league debut – escaped the jam to keep the score at 2-all. A.J. Ramos (1-1), Miami’s sixth pitcher, worked around a walk in a scoreless ninth.

A throwing error by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera led to an unearned run in the first inning against Syndergaard. Christian Yelich had a sacrifice fly.

Syndergaard gave up three consecutive singles in the fifth, including Dee Gordon’s game-tying hit.

STELLAR PLAY

New York left fielder Michael Conforto threw out Rojas trying to score from third on a flyout in the seventh. The call stood following a review, which drew boos from spectators who saw the replays differently.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) is on schedule to rejoin the team Monday for the start of a nine-game trip. … SS Adeiny Hechavarria (strained left oblique) is expected to go on a rehab assignment before returning.

Mets: Manager Terry Collins said d’Arnaud won’t be back in the starting lineup until Sunday after he caught all 16 innings Thursday and totaled a career-high four hits, including the homer that put New York ahead to stay.

UP NEXT

RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday for the Mets against LHP Conley (1-1, 3.00 ERA), who pitched emergency relief Thursday and gave up d’Arnaud’s homer.

