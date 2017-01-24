New York Yankees: Starlin Castro and a Sense of Deja Vu

Starlin Castro was essentially forced out of Chicago due to a wave of exciting young prospects that were ready to perform for the Cubs. He is on the verge of the same fate with the New York Yankees.

One could forgive New York Yankees infielder Starlin Castro if he is having a sense of deja vu. After all, he ended up in the Bronx due to the Chicago Cubs generating quite a few stellar infield prospects. With players like Addison Russell, Javier Baez, and the signing of Ben Zobrist, Castro became expendable.

Now, after his first year with the Yankees, he finds himself in a similar situation. With players like Gleyber Torres and Jorge Mateo in the minors, and Didi Gregorius starting to tap into his immense potential, Castro may again be pushed out of a job before too long. To his credit, Castro has said that he is not concerned about that situation, and is just focused on being the best player he can be.

“I don’t really think about this. I just try to do my job. I don’t have any control of this. Whatever they want to do, they have to do it.,” Castro said.

Given that he is in the midst of a seven year, $60 Million contract, one can see why Castro would be at ease. No matter what happens, he is going to get paid through the 2020 season. And, with a relatively affordable deal over the next few years, the Yankees could well have numerous suitors for Castro if they look to part ways with their second baseman.

With another year similar to last year, Castro would certainly be in demand. He produced a solid .270/.300/.433 batting line, hitting 21 home runs and 29 doubles. While he may not hit as many home runs away from Yankee Stadium, he has proven to be a solid part of the lineup offensively.

Castro also has the versatility to play either position in the middle of the infield. Metrics prefer him at second, where he has saved nine runs against costing his teams 34 runs at short, but Castro does give a team options. With his burgeoning power and solid bat, teams will find a way to get him into the lineup.

Starlin Castro may find himself traded by the New York Yankees, forced out of town by up and coming prospects once again. If he can replicate his performance from last year, he will certainly be in high demand.

