Brett Gardner, Rickie Weeks exit Yankees-Rays game after scary collision

Brett Gardner and Rickie Weeks both left the game after colliding at first base in the sixth inning of the New York Yankees’ 8-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Gardner hit a comebacker to Xavier Cedeno, who turned to throw to second, thinking about forcing Kyle Higashioka. However, there was no play there with the infielders in and Cedeno bounced the easy throw to first. Weeks turned to chase it and collided with Gardner.

Both players wound up in pain on the ground, and then exited the game.

Gardner reportedly was diagnosed with a bruised jaw and strained neck, while Weeks has neck and shoulder soreness.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!