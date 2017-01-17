Detroit Tigers Reportedly Linked With Anthony Bass

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila has added significant depth this offseason. Now, the organization has reportedly been linked with a potential depth piece in veteran pitcher Anthony Bass.

Detroit Tigers fans have seen a lack of significant moves this offseason.

To this point, the front office has completed relatively minor deals to improve the team’s options should injuries or inconsistency strike the team’s starting players.

Among the players signed to provide added depth include infielders Omar Infante, Brendan Ryan and Brett Pill as well as outfielder Juan Perez.

The Tigers have also been active in the pitching market, bringing in the likes Edward Mujica, William Cuevas and A.J. Achter to provide extra options.

Achter, a Michigan State product, isn’t the only pitcher with local connection to be linked with the team this offseason.

According to a tweet from MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the club has been linked with Anthony Bass. The reporter tweeted on Saturday, “Anthony Bass said he has been talking with 5 or 6 teams, including the Tigers. Looking for starting job, but open to relief role.”

Professional Career

Bass, a Michigan native, last appeared in the Majors with the Rangers in 2015.

He previously appeared in 129 games with three different franchises during a four-year span starting in the 2011 campaign.

The pitcher’s best campaign came during his rookie year when he turned in a 1.68 ERA in 48.1 frames for San Diego.

During his time with the Padres, Bass pitched in a variety of roles, both starting and finishing games.

From 2012 to 2014 the Wayne State product pitched to a 5.15 ERA and a 4.48 FIP in 166 innings for San Diego and Houston.

He latched on with Texas before 2015 and went on to log a solid 3.73 FIP in 65 innings of work. For his career, Bass has struck out 6.0 batter and 3.5 walks per nine frames.

Last season, the right-hander pitched in Japan with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. During his time there, the 29-year-old threw 103.2 innings.

Once again pitching as both a starter and reliever, the veteran put up a 3.65 ERA and 6.2 punch outs per nine frames.

Potential Role with the Detroit Tigers

Considering his experience in both Japan and San Diego, Bass could give Detroit added depth where the rotation and bullpen are concerned.

This is purely speculative, but the pitcher could also contribute as a swingman of sorts, routinely logging multiple innings in relief.

This would allow the Tigers’ bullpen to stay fresher over the course of the season.

