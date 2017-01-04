Colorado Rockies: Wednesday’s News and Rumors Roundup

It’s a new year and there are plenty of new items pertaining to the Colorado Rockies, both in the news and the rumors department. Let’s dive in to the latest items we’ve been reading and hearing about…

Could Boone be a Cub?

None of the six players who were Colorado Rockies last season and currently free agents have found a home yet. The most prominent mentions coming from this group are usually tied to Nick Hundley and Boone Logan. Could Colorado’s left-handed specialist be a fit for the Chicago Cubs?

The defending world champs are apparently in the market for a left-handed reliever and that’s where Logan’s name is mentioned in this article. With left-handers such as Brett Cecil and Mike Dunn already finding new homes, it seems that Logan will ink a contract soon. Could it be in the Windy City?

Nolan Being Nolan

On Tuesday’s installment of Intentional Talk on MLB Network, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was invited to Studio 42 to compete in a whiffleball tournament. The invitation comes after Arenado’s New Year’s Eve whiffleball game went viral. He was asked to bring along a teammate who would be paired with host Kevin Millar in the game. His choice? Bud Black. Why?

“He probably can’t hit. He’s a pitcher.”

It will be sad to see Nolan benched for the first game after that comment.

Arenado also said he went to the Rose Bowl game on January 2 and witnessed USC’s 52-49 win over Penn State in an instant classic.

“We were sitting right behind the field goal where they (USC) made it to win the game,” said Arenado, who grew up in Southern California and was cheering for the Trojans.

During the interview, Nolan’s mom, Millie, even got some camera time. Unfortunately, she was wearing a San Francisco Giants shirt as she was representing Nolan’s brother, Jonah, who plays in the Giants organization.

“Brutal” is all Nolan could say as he showed her wearing the shirt.

