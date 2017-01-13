Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies Agree to Terms for 2017

Charlie Blackmon has been in the headlines quite a bit for the Colorado Rockies this offseason. On Friday, it had nothing to do with rumors and everything to do with ensuring the dynamic leadoff hitter keeps setting the table for the rest of the offense.

Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies agreed to terms on Friday evening, avoiding arbitration. Jon Heyman reported on Twitter that it’s a one-year deal that will pay Blackmon $7.3 million for the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old Blackmon set career highs in runs (111), hits (187), doubles, (35), home runs (29), RBI (82), batting average (.324, 187-for-578), on-base percentage (.381) and slugging percentage (.552) in 2016. He ranked third in the National League in runs, fourth in batting average and hits, and fifth in slugging percentage and total bases (319). The 29 home runs as a leadoff hitter were the most in the Major Leagues.

Blackmon hit 10 leadoff home runs, which led the Major Leagues. He became just the fifth player in Major League history to record double-digit leadoff home runs in a season, and the third in National League history. He garnered National League Player of the Week honors twice in 2016, and won his first career Silver Slugger award.

Originally drafted by the Rockies in the second round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft, the Dallas native has a career .298 batting average (667-for-2242) with 345 runs, 119 doubles, 19 triples, 74 home runs, 251 RBI, 134 walks, 384 strikeouts and 101 stolen bases.

