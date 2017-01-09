Boston Red Sox History: Ted Williams Recalled to Military Duty

Ted Williams had already lost three years in the Majors due to World War Two. On this day in 1952, the Boston Red Sox star was once again pressed into military service, recalled by the Marines to serve in the Korean War.

There was no questioning Ted Williams’ greatness on the field. The last player to hit .400, he won the Triple Crown in 1942 before joining the Navy, and eventually transferring to the Marines, missing the next three seasons as he served as a naval aviator. Williams came back with a vengeance in 1946, winning the MVP award. Aside from the 1950 season, when he fractured his elbow, Williams continued to perform at an incredible level.

It appeared as though nothing would slow down the Boston Red Sox star. However, that changed on this day in 1952, when Williams was recalled to active duty by the Marines due to the ongoing Korean War. Williams, who had been listed as an inactive reserve, was livid that he had been recalled. After six games that year, he had his physical scheduled, and was sent to an eight week refresher course.

Stationed in Pohang, South Korea, Williams was a part of 39 combat missions. He served with future astronaut and Senator John Glenn, with Williams flying as Glenn’s wingman. It was easy duty, as Williams survived having his hydraulic and electrical systems taken out by enemy fire, necessitating an emergency landing an an Air Force airfield. Those actions won him the Air Medal.

His time as a pilot came to an end in June, 1953. Williams was hospitalized with pneumonia, where it was discovered that he also had an inner ear infection. Disqualified from pilot status, he returned to the United States in August, 1953. There, Williams resigned his commission, allowing him to focus on his remaining baseball career.

Given his statistical accomplishments, where Williams had 2654 hits, 521 home runs, and 1839 RBI, one can only imagine what his career numbers would have looked like. While players lost time due to either war, Williams had five seasons taken away due to his military engagements. With those years coming just before, and just after his prime, Williams could well have held the all time home runs and RBI records had it not been for his service.

