Wong says he’s got a good relationship with Matheny
Kolten Wong says him and manager Mike Matheny have a great relationship: "If I get the respect of my teammates and coaches, that's all I care about."
More FOX Sports Midwest Videos
Wong: 'I'm not happy with how I played today'
1 day ago
Bonifacio gets his first Salvy Splash
1 day ago
Matheny on Wong: 'You're gonna have days like this'
1 day ago
Wacha: 'Changeup wasn't working'
1 day ago
WATCH: Díaz, Carpenter hit back-to-back homers
1 day ago
Steen: 'We'll regroup and come back' for Game 4 vs. Preds
2 days ago