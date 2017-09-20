Blues’ Steen to miss rest of camp with hand injury

ST. LOUIS — Another day, another player out for the St. Louis Blues.

A day after announcing that forward Zach Sanford would miss much of the season and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester would not be ready at the start of the season, the Blues announced that forward Alexander Steen will miss the rest of training camp after suffering a left hand injury in the Blues’ preseason game Monday night in Dallas.

Steen will be re-evaluated in three weeks. That means that, like Bouwmeester, Steen will sit out at least the first week of the regular season.

Steen, 33, is entering his 10th season with the Blues. He was the team’s No. 3 scorer a year ago with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists).

The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scottrade Center. Fans can stream the game on FOX Sports GO.