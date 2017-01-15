Tigers’ winless streak reaches eight games with 92-73 loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Daryl Macon scored 17 points and Dusty Hannahs added 16 as Arkansas snapped a two-game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a 92-73 win against Missouri on Saturday.

Macon, Arkansas’ top scorer, had just eight points in Tuesday night’s stunning 84-78 home loss to youthful Mississippi State.

Staring down a 0-3 home start to conference play for the first time since the 1985-86 season, Macon turned in a performance Arkansas coach Mike Anderson is more accustomed to. The junior was 6-of-11 shooting and 4 of 8 from distance, leading the Razorbacks in scoring for the third time in five conference games.

“It really wasn’t about me tonight, it was just trying to find my groove back with the team and get the team involved,” Macon said. “My shots are going to come. That’s nothing I’m worried about.”

Macon sparked the Razorbacks with eight first-half points, including a highlight-worthy dunk as a result of guard Anton Beard’s hustle play, and had five assists. He also added a pair of three-pointers to help Arkansas reach 50 points in a half for the fifth time this season.

“I thought he was extremely, extremely dangerous and he proved that,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson said of Macon. “He got his shot whenever and he made them, especially early.”

Jaylen Barford, who was recruited by Anderson at Missouri, added 13 points for the Razorbacks. Anton Beard pitched in 11 and Moses Kingsley finished with 10, eight in the second half for Arkansas, which shot 56 percent from the floor.

Anderson felt his team played with a greater sense of urgency after dropping its first two home games in SEC play. The Razorbacks shared the ball well, assisting on 18 of 33 made baskets. Macon led with six assists.

“If you watched our guys today, they had a lot more fun and played with confidence and played for each other,” Anderson said. “We made the extra pass. Consistency is the key.”

Jordan Barnett led Missouri with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Terrence Phillips and Jordan Geist added 13 and Kevin Puryear added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: In order to keep pace in the SEC, Arkansas must find some success away from Bud Walton Arena. Three of the Razorbacks’ next four games are on the road. Arkansas is 1-2 in true road games this season.

Missouri: The hits keep coming for the Tigers, who dropped their eighth consecutive game, the third longest under coach Kim Anderson.

ONE FOR WATKINS

Arkansas senior Manny Watkins made the first three-pointer of his Razorbacks career in the first half. Watkins had been 0-for-8 shooting from long range prior to the make. “That’s big,” Macon said. “That was very exciting to us. I was speechless when it went in.” Arkansas has made a three-pointer in 923 consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks travel to Texas A&M on Tuesday, a place the Razorbacks have not won since a 111-72 victory in 1991.

Missouri: The Tigers hope to snap their eight-game losing streak at Alabama on Wednesday.