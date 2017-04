Cards battle back to tie it in ninth, win it in 11th on Carp slam

ST. LOUIS — Matt Carpenter’s first grand slam was a memorable one. Meaningful, too.

Carpenter launched a game-ending slam in the 11th inning and the St. Louis Cardinals, saved by Randal Grichuk’s tying, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth, beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 Thursday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

“It was great,” Carpenter said. “Big win for us. Any time you’ve got a doubleheader on the schedule it’s nice to get the game over with. So if I would have hit into a double play there or something, that wouldn’t have been good for anybody. Glad it worked out.”

Carpenter finished with two hits and five RBIs. Grichuk had two hits and drove in three runs.

“Great win,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “The guys just kept playing the game and didn’t let anything keep them down and that’s great to see from our club right now. Push late and get back in it and hold on to it and then take it in the end and take it right there with Carp. Big, big at-bat.”

Kolten Wong opened the St. Louis 11th with a triple off Ryan Tepera (1-1). The Blue Jays intentionally walked the next two batters before getting a flyout.

Toronto called on left-hander J.P. Howell to face the lefty-hitting Carpenter. With the count full, Carpenter sent a drive into the right-field stands.

“We were in a good position,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “We had the lead. You always like to win that first game in a double dip and it got away. Yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Toronto is the only team in the major leagues that hasn’t won a series this season. The Blue Jays also are the lone club that has yet to win two straight games.

Matt Bowman (1-0) earned the win.

The Cardinals scored four times off Toronto’s bullpen in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to tie the score, capped by Grichuk’s homer off Roberto Osuna.

Yadier Molina led off with a double and Grichuk connected two outs later, giving Osuna his third blown save.

“I feel good every time I go out there,” Osuna said. “It’s tough. Everything’s been happening after two outs. One pitch. For some reason. It’s hard to figure out because I don’t feel that I’m doing anything different or something’s wrong with me. I feel great. I don’t know.”

Mat Latos, making his second start of the season for Toronto, scattered three hits over six shutout innings, striking out four and walking four.

Carlos Martinez allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts and three walks.

Russell Martin hit a solo homer in the second, his third of the year.

Ryan Goins added to Toronto’s lead with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth. Justin Smoak made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh off reliever Tyler Lyons.

Grichuk had a two-out RBI single in the seventh and Carpenter singled home a run in the eighth.

IN THE CROWD

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban, who had a goal and two assists in his team’s 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in the opener of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night, sat near the Blue Jays’ dugout with some teammates on their off day. After the game, Subban and his teammates spoke with Martin and Jose Bautista outside the clubhouse.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister on right index finger) is expected to throw a side session on Friday and could start Sunday against Tampa Bay. If Sanchez starts Sunday, RHP Marco Estrada will pitch Monday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Casey Lawrence (0-2, 7.56) pitches the second game of the doubleheader, which is his second career start. He allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings in his previous start against the Angels.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (1-3, 6.27) starts the second game of the doubleheader looking to build on a strong outing in his last start. Wainwright struck out nine without a walk and allowed just two runs on six hits over five innings in Milwaukee.