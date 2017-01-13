Sporting KC takes defender Storm in SuperDraft first round

Sporting Kansas City selected a 22-year-old Tar Heel defender with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Colton Storm, a senior right back out of the University of North Carolina, was a second-team All-ACC pick as a senior last season. He was named to the NCAA College Cup Best XI, helping the Tar Heels reach the Final Four of the national tournament. Storm, a native of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, led a defense that notched 12 shutouts in 21 games in 2016. He recorded two goals and eight assists in 69 games over a four-year collegiate career.

“Colton possesses a lot of the qualities that we look for in players,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said in a team press release. “There is no doubt that he has ambition to be successful and pursue excellence every time he’s on the field.”

“I can’t wait to join Sporting Kansas City for the preseason,” Storm said in the release. “I feel like I can fit into the team and Coach Vermes’ system really well, and I look forward to bringing a lot of hard work to the club.”