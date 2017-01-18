CareerBuilder Challenge: Reliving Dufner’s Thrilling Playoff Win

The 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge kicks off tomorrow but first here’s a look back at Jason Dufner’s thrilling playoff win at last year’s event.

It didn’t take long for Jason Dufner to get started at last year’s CareerBuilder Challenge. He started his week off hot in the first round but had some competition right with him.

Dufner fired an eight-under 64, a bogey free round that featured eight birdies. However, Jerry Kelly, Jeff Overton, and Anirban Lahiri also carded matching 64s to come into the clubhouse tied with Dufner for the top spot.

In the second round, Dufner shook off those three other leaders to take the sole lead. He came out firing again, adding eight more birdies and just one bogey for a seven-under 65. Although, he was in sole possession of the lead, he didn’t have much of lead to hang onto.

Dufner’s first two rounds gave him a 15-under tournament score but heading into the weekend he held only a one stroke lead. Behind him was Jamie Lovemark who fired a seven-under 65 in both the first in second round for his 14-under tournament score. Just behind him, were five players all tied for third at 12-under for the tournament.

The third round brought another hot performance by Dufner, the 39-year-old posted another eight-under 64, featuring 10 more birdies and just two bogeys. He may have posted another stellar round but he wasn’t out of the woods yet. Meanwhile, David Lingmerth was making a run at the top spot as he posted a ten-under 62 in the third round after a pair of four-under 68s in the first two rounds.

After gaining some ground in the third round, Lingmerth gained even more in the final round. Dufner seemingly left the door open for Lingmerth after he cooled off with a two-under 70. Lingmerth took advantage as he carded seven birdies for a seven-under 65. After that, 72 holes proved to not be enough as the two golfers were all knotted up and headed for a playoff.

For the first playoff hole, the two golfers would head back to the 18th tee to play the hole again. In the first run of the hole, both players didn’t seem fazed as they both connected on pars to force a second playoff hole. They would again go back to play the par-4 18th. Off the tee, Lingmerth was able to find the fairway before things began to unravel.

Seemingly stout for the entirety of the final two rounds, Lingmerth had a momentary lapse in concentration. He left his a second shot short of the green to find the hazard as it bounced off a rock and landed in the water.

However, the playoff wasn’t over just yet. Dufner had found the green in two but failed to connect on his birdie putt. Lingmerth, meanwhile, was left a bogey putt that would force his counterpart to connect on a par putt for the win or tap in with the next to force another tie. Unfortunately for Lingmerth, he missed the putt, giving Dufner a two putt cushion. Despite that, Dufner drained his putt for par and the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge title.

