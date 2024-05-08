PGA Tour 2024 Wells Fargo Championship odds, predictions: Favorites and picks from the field Updated May. 8, 2024 12:43 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The second major of the season is on the horizon, but there's one more PGA Tour event left this week before we get there.

Some of the game's best golfers will make their way to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship ahead of the PGA Championship.

The tournament is played at Quail Hollow Club, a par-71 track measuring 7,521 yards, featuring Bermudagrass greens.

As for betting on the tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

There is one notable absence this week in Scottie Scheffler. He is out this week awaiting the birth of his first child, giving other golfers a reprieve from his 2024 dominance. On a side note, if you want to get in on some Scottie action this week despite him sitting out, you can now bet on whether he will win all four majors this year.

So who is favored to take down this event? Look no further than Rory McIlroy, who currently sits at +650 to win it all. He's won the tournament three times, setting a course record in 2015.

Wyndham Clark, who set the aggregate shot record when he won the tournament last year, is at +1600 to win, the third-best odds. Sandwiched between McIlroy and Clark comes Xander Schauffele at +900.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS & FIELD*

Rory McIlroy: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Xander Schauffele: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Wyndham Clark: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Max Homa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Justin Thomas: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Viktor Hovland: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Sahith Theegala: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Cameron Young: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Si Woo Kim: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

* Odds as of 5/8/2024

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

I know some big names are in this week's event, but long shots are hot in 2024. A lot of my bets this week are based on course history, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

