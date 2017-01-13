Fan favorite Romine avoids arbitration at $1.3 million

DETROIT (AP) — Andrew Romine and the Detroit Tigers have agreed on a one-year contract for $1.3 million, avoiding salary arbitration.

The versatile Romine played every position besides catcher last season and batted .236 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 109 games and 174 at-bats. He started at every infield spot, as well as center field.

Romine receives a $400,000 raise as part of the deal, which was completed Thursday.

Detroit had five players still eligible for arbitration and set to exchange proposed salaries with the team Friday barring agreements: third baseman Nick Castellanos; shortstop Jose Iglesias; and pitchers Bruce Rondon, Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson.