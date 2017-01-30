UT Football in Pro Bowl – J-Tuck & Orakpo Memorable For Different Reasons

The Texas Longhorns were represented in the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl by former kicker Justin Tucker and former defensive lineman Brian Orakpo.

J-Tuck and Brian Orakpo stood out during the Pro Bowl game, but for vastly different reasons.

Justin Tucker nailed both of his extra points and both of his field goals to amass 8 points for the AFC team in a 20-13 victory over the NFC.

Unfortunately, Tucker was not given a chance to attempt a 70-yard field goal, like he did during Pro Bowl practice earlier in the week.

Tucker’s field goals were chip shots of 38 and 31 yards. But, his kicks helped the AFC build a lead that they would not relinquish.

Brian Orakpo Called out During Pro Bowl

Meanwhile, Brian Orakpo stood out for what happened in-between plays. Orakpo, who was also on the AFC squad, was only credited for half of a tackle during the Pro Bowl. But, his interaction with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott provided memorable laughs.

ESPN’s broadcast was heavy on the audio, especially for QBs. During the game, Prescott was heard shouting at Orakpo, “Get your big ass outta here.” It was a bit jarring since Prescott’s rookie year reputation was a calm, steadying force for the Cowboys.

Prescott cut loose during the Pro Bowl, though, and joined in the back-and-forth between AFC and NFC squads.

Eventually, the AFC won the game thanks in large part to Tucker’s kicks. But, Travis Kelce was named co-MVP of the game. Kelce scored a TD in the second quarter, which was followed by an extra point from Tucker.

Justin Tucker: Best Season Ever For Kicker?

For Tucker, he ended the 2016-2017 season missing exactly one kick. And, the kick was blocked by New England. Otherwise, Tucker would have completed an amazing perfect season of extra-points and field goals.

Tucker’s final line (including the Pro Bowl) was 40-41 on field goals and 29-29 on extra points. It was one of the most accurate and productive seasons by a kicker in NFL history.

Most amazing is he was 10-10 on FGs from 50+ yards. In 2015, he was 4-10 from the same distance, capturing how good of a year Tucker had in 2016.

