UCLA Football Recruiting: Bruins Land 3-Star TE Moses Robinson-Carr

The UCLA Football team got another commitment on Sunday as 3-star TE Moses Robinson-Carr has given his pledge to play for the Bruins.

With National Signing Day just two and a half weeks away, the UCLA Football team has been slowly collecting the verbal commitments. A week ago, the Bruins got three big defensive recruits to come to Westwood and in the last few days, the Bruins got another much needed offensive lineman to commit.

Today, the Bruins received yet another offensive commitment, this time from 3-star tight end, Moses Robison-Carr (Antelope Valley HS/Lancaster, CA).

Robinson-Carr was originally committed to Oregon in the summer, but decommitted in December, which was good for the Bruin coaches who never stopped recruiting him. He had admired that TE coach Rip Scherer had stayed in touch and really made him feel wanted and returned the favor today.

With his commitment, the Bruins now have two tight ends in the 2017 recruiting class. As the Bruins will be moving into a new era of offense with new Offensive Coordinator Jedd Fisch, it appears as if the Bruins themselves are committed to the tight end.

The UCLA Football team already have Caleb Wison and Austin Roberts returning next year, but now have backup with Jordan Wilson, Robinson and 4-star TE Jimmy Jaggers.

Robinson-Carr is a large, athletic human being standing at 6’5″ and weighing 260 lbs. In high school Robinson-Carr played both D-line and tight end. Not only is he big and physical, but also has good hands. He also has surprising moves in the open field, which makes up for his speed. Still, I would hate to be the defender that tries tackle that train as he is downfield.



Though the Bruins need to gain some ground with offensive recruiting, they are slowly making a dent and Robinson-Carr is a solid pick up for the blue and gold. Welcome to Westwood, Moses!

