Duke Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive End

2017 defensive end prospect Victor Dimukeje recently committed to join Duke Football for the upcoming season. Dimukeje is a three-star defensive lineman who is a huge pick-up for the Blue Devils.

Victor Dimukeje is a talented defensive end out of The Boys’ Latin School in Baltimore, Maryland. The 6-2, 245 lb lineman can play defensive end or defensive tackle and is great in helping out in run defense. Dimukeje is known for his speed and quickness, and he’s a solid tackler. According to Scout.com:

“Dimukeje has a few things you cannot teach, including an ability to accelerate toward the ball carrier and a great motor. He plays with tremendous effort, and he is good moving laterally.”

The defensive line is an area that the Blue Devils have struggled in recent years. However, the team greatly improved last season behind the play of senior AJ Wolf. Duke hired Ben Albert as associate defensive coordinator and defensive line coach to improve the team’s pass rush. Dimukeje will be able to make a huge impact for the Blue Devils on the next few year as he develops into an NCAA defensive lineman.

Victor Dimukeje adds to a talented 2017 recruiting class that will join Duke in the fall. Head coach David Cutcliffe has made the defensive line a priority in recruiting, and Dimukeje is the fifth defensive lineman to commit to Duke.

