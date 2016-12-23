Watch an Auburn linebacker snap a bowling ball for an unconventional spare

How do Auburn Tigers players spend their down time before their Sugar Bowl appearance? They go bowling, of course.

And their Wednesday night outing this week surprisingly served a bigger purpose than simply being a team-building event. Linebacker Deshaun Davis – fourth on the team in tackles – showed he might have a career as a long snapper. A really long snapper.

Here’s Davis displaying a unique but effective bowling style, one that resulted in a spare.

The Tigers soon will turn their attention from trick shots at the lanes to the seventh-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

