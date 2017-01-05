San Jose State to hire 28-year-old to be offensive coordinator

Andrew Sowder, who had been an assistant wide receivers coach at Texas, is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at San Jose State, a source told FOX Sports Thursday.

Sowder joins the staff of new head coach Brent Brennan that will try and put a jolt into what was the nation’s No. 94 ranked offense this season.

The 28-year-old Sowder, who will also coach tight ends, is believed to be the youngest coordinator in FBS football. He is a protege of Dino Babers and had worked under him at Bowling Green prior to Sowder’s time at Texas in 2016. He also coached under Babers at Eastern Illinois, where his receivers and the offense had record-breaking seasons.

Sowder was a student coach at Baylor, assisting Babers with the wide receivers and special teams in 2009 and 2010 following a playing career with the Bears, where he learned Art Briles’ offense. Sowder had been a tight end at Baylor during the 2007 and 2008 seasons.