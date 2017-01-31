Alabama Football 2017 New Players: Elliot Baker

Alabama Football has built the foundation of an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Elliot Baker.

Elliot Baker: 6′ 7″, 300 lbs.

Offensive Line

Scout rating: 4-star – Rivals rating: 5-star – 247 Sports rating: 4-star

City College of San Francisco – Archbishop Riordan High School

Alabama football places a high premium on dominating the line of scrimmage. In the second half of close games, the Tide prefers to rely on its power run game. For that run game to succeed, the big guys up front must be human road-graders.

Elliot Baker was rated as one of the top JUCO players nationally and also the nation’s #1 Junior College offensive lineman. Due to academic issues, Baker was not recruited out of high school. With grade problems behind him, he was heavily recruited in 2016. Among others, Baker was recruited by LSU, Miami, Arizona State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Oregon.

Baker will have three years to play two seasons at Alabama. He is a physical player who is expected to challenge Jonah Williams and Alex Leatherwood for a starting tackle position.

See Elliot Baker’s highlights below:

Baker and Alex Leatherwood will have other competition at tackle from Tide returning players. The coaching staff has been pleased with the development of Matt Womack, Scott Lashley. Josh Casher, Womack, Lashley, Baker, Leatherwood, and Williams will all be fighting for playing time at tackle. Two verbal commits Jedrick Wills and Kendall Randolph are also expected to be in the tackle competition.

Alabama assistant coach Brent Key will have an abundance of candidates aspiring to fill the single tackle opening on Alabama’ offensive line.

