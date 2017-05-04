Washington State extends basketball coach Kent’s contract

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Washington State has rolled over basketball coach Ernie Kent’s contract through the 2021-22 season. No other terms of the contract were released Wednesday.

Kent led the Cougars to a 13-18 record last season and is 36-57 in three years at the school.

”Ernie and I met following the season and had great dialogue regarding the upward trend in our men’s basketball program,” athletic director Bill Moos said it a statement. ”There have been a few staff changes and our recruiting continues to make positive strides.”

Kent coached at Oregon for 13 seasons, going 235173 from 1997-98 to 2009-10. He also was head coach at St. Mary’s for six seasons.