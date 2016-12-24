Varnado’s big second half sparks Troy to victory (Dec 23, 2016)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jordon Varnado scored all 21 of his points in the second half when Troy pulled away from Chicago State 83-65 on Friday.

The Trojans’ victory came in the championship game of the ”Visitors’ Finals” at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.

Kevin Baker made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Wesley Person and Jeremy Hollimon each scored 14 for Troy (8-6), which was 13 of 30 from the arc.

Fred Sims Jr. had five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Cougars (4-10). Delundre Dixon and Trayvon Palmer added 12 points each. Deionte Simmons grabbed 10 rebounds.

Chicago State scored back-to-back baskets to open the second half and tie the game at 40. But Baker made a 3-pointer and two free throws to give Troy the lead for good. A 10-0 run bookended by a 3-pointer and a layup by Varnado put Troy in front by 20 with five minutes left.